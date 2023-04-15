COUNTY LIFE
Horton Classic Car Museum emptied of its stock this past week, heads to auction
There was an ongoing stream of classic vehicles moving out of the Horton Classic Car Museum in Nocona during the past two weeks as many of them headed to the Mecum Auction in Houston. In February the museum owners announced the closure and the doors were shut within a few days. The museum opened in 2012 the vision of the late Pete Horton, who died in August 2022. It featured more than 125 museum-quality vintage vehicles and helped the city be named “Classic Car Capital of Texas.” (Photos by Tommy Yowell)
COUNTY LIFE
Deadline for top yard nominees is April 21
Don’t forget to submit your Yard of the Month nominee for the first month of the annual contest by the April 21 deadline.
Sponsored by The Bowie News and Beautify Our Bowie, the contest winner gets bragging rights for a month with the brightly colored Yard of the Month sign posted in their yard.
A photo also will be published in the Bowie News of the winner placing the sign in their yard. A winner will be named for April, May and June, the prime growing months.
Deadline for nominations is April 21. Call the Bowie News office at 940-872-2247 or email it to editor@bowienewsonline.com. Please include the address and name of the resident if you know it or a contact phone number for the nominee.
Nominations will be opened each month and you can submit the same name more than once if they are not a winner. Winners from last season will not be considered to allow for others to have an opportunity.
Experienced gardeners have volunteered their time to visit all the nominees and select a winner.
COUNTY LIFE
Camera to canvas: 50 years in the visual arts celebrated by Nocona couple
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
Larry and Donna Lemons will mark 50 years in the visual arts with a special celebration from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on April 15 at their gallery in Nocona at 300 Clay.
One of the highlights of the day will be the unveiling of a coffee table book, “A Brush With Faith.” It reflects on a career of “picture taking” and the path he and the love of his life, Donna Rose took, as they built their lives together, with faith often directing those decisions.
Larry’s art career began when he picked up a camera during his second semester at Cooke County Junior College after high school graduation.
Through that lens, he and Donna would create a successful photography studio working for 27 years before he picked up a paintbrush to spark a new avenue of creativity for himself that included writing books and teaching art.
Larry, now 70 and Donna, 68, were high school sweethearts. He and his future wife lived only three streets away from each other when his family moved to Nocona when he was a fourth grader. He graduated two years ahead of her and they were engaged.
He worked at The Nocona News doing everything from deliveries to addressing papers. It was during his second semester at Cooke County Junior College a friend, Gene Brown, talked him into taking a basic photography course.
“I told him I had no interest in this and didn’t know anything about it, but it still sounded intriguing. I didn’t want to go in with no information so I bought a few photography magazines and read through them looking at the pretty pictures. I read about F-stops, focal planes and shutter speeds.
“At first I thought it sounded too complicated, but I also really liked the pictures. I ordered a Minolta camera from a New York camera shop. When I started messing with it the stuff I read began to make sense,” recalls Larry.
As the class progressed and he learned how the camera worked, Larry loved it. Taking black and white photos, then seeing them come to life after processing them in the dark room was fascinating for a young man searching for his future.
COUNTY LIFE
Consider a workshop on finding the right plant
Have you ever wondered what plants work best in your flower bed? Best shade plants? How about hot summer plants? Best tomato to choose for planting?
Come take a tour at Whitecotton’s Greenhouse 13052 TX-59 N, Montague, at 5:30 p.m. on April 19. Helen will give guests in-depth information we all need to make our plants successful. Whitecotton’s provides North Texas with lots of options from flowering plants to vegetable transplants.
If you plan to attend call or email the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension office in Montague at 940-894-2831 or at j-hansard@tamu.edu.
