Lady Rabbit softball loses

The Bowie Jackrabbits wrapped up the first round of district play on Tuesday with a win against Henrietta at home.

The Jackrabbits won 5-0 against the Bearcats, doing their damage in two innings while never giving them a chance until the final inning.

Bowie came into the game fresh following a bye game and wanted to close out the first round well considering the toughest stretch is coming in the games following and every win is needed.

The Jackrabbits took control early in the bottom of the first inning. Brody Armstrong led off with a double. Tucker Jones laid down a bunt to advance the runner, but reached first base thanks to an error and then advanced to second base due to defensive indifference.

Carson Sanders drove both in with a single to center field. Kynan DeMoss followed with another single to put two runners on base.

Sanders then scored thanks to an error by the pitcher during the next at-bat to make it 3-0 for Bowie.

Despite the Jackrabbits later loading the bases with a drawn walk from Troy Kesey and A.J. Whatley getting hit by a pitch, they did not score any more runs as the game moved to the second inning. Bowie was in control 3-0.

Edmond DeLeon got the start on the mound, his fourth during district play despite being just a freshman. He retired the first three batters in the first inning and struck out two of the three batters he faced in the second inning.

It looked like déjà vu for the Jackrabbits with the top of their lineup up in the bottom of the second inning. Armstrong got on base with a single and Jones groundball produced another fielding error that allowed him to get on base.

Unfortunately, the two base runners did not advance as the next three batters looked to be aggressive swinging at the first pitch and all three popped or grounded out.

DeLeon ran into one of his only problems in the third inning. A wild pitch on what would have been strike three allowed the Bearcats first base runner with one out.

Following a fielder’s choice for out two, a fielding error at shortstop allowed another base runner to get on. DeLeon got out of the situation by getting his third strikeout of the inning. The Bowie bats had no success in the third inning as it moved to the fourth.

Henrietta batters got the team’s first hit of the game with an infield single with one out. The Jackrabbit defense got the batter back as catcher Jones caught him trying to steal second base for the second out. DeLeon then struck out the next batter for out three.

The Jackrabbit batters got their second string of runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Cy Egenbacher led off with a single. Following a fly out, Jones hit a single to get two runners on base. Sanders then drove both in with a bases clearing triple to right field to make it 5-0.

Unfortunately, the next batter grounded out at third base and Sanders was caught trying to score for out three.

The fifth and sixth innings saw no batters get on base for either team. In the seventh inning, Henrietta got some life down to its final out with the team’s second hit of the game, a single. Walk followed to put two runners on base.

Following a mound visit from Coach Tyler Price to try and make sure this did not snowball into anything game threatening, the next batter grounded out at shortstop for the final out.

Bowie won 5-0.

