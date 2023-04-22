COUNTY LIFE
Mommy & Me Closet thrift store caters to new mom, baby needs
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
If you have been in downtown Bowie lately you may have noticed a colorful door with the name, Mommy & Me Closet resale store.
Operated as part of the Clear Choice Pregnancy Resource Center, it is a new thrift store geared to families with new babies or those expecting. It opened in January for one a day a month and has now expanded to the first and third Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Julie Hopkins, executive director, said the creation of a specialty thrift store has been in the plans for a long time, but it required a major renovation of the upstairs.
“There are not a lot of resale shops where you can get baby items in Bowie, and this fills those needs,” said Hopkins.
The center has been located at 110 West Wise the last 10 years, established in an older building that was the original post office. The downstairs was remodeled to provide a series of different rooms specific to the services they provide.
Rear the full feature in the weekend Bowie News.
COUNTY LIFE
Early voting opens for NISD
Early voting for the May 6 Nocona Independent School District trustee election will begin April 24 and run through May 2.
Elections Administrator Ginger Wall reminds voters in Nocona of a location change. Ballots will be cast in Nocona City Hall at the Justin Building, 102 Clay Street for early voting and on election day. This polling location was moved from the Nocona Community Center.
Gary Eldred is unopposed for place five on the school board, while incumbent Trustee Jay Womack is challenged by Shelly Parker.
COUNTY LIFE
Raised bed gardening program set
Raised beds – Have you ever wondered what it takes to make a good raised bed?
If so then take a tour with Texas AgriLife Extension staff at 5:30 p.m. on April 27 at the Bowie High School, west side of campus, to learn more about this practice.
Erik King, BHS instructor, will give the group a tour of its raised beds and an educational approach creating them, what to plant and how to maintain it. The group also will take a peek at what is going on in the greenhouse as well.
RSVP to Texas A&M Agrilife Extension office in Montague at 940-894-2831 or email at j-hansard@tamu.edu.
COUNTY LIFE
National Drug Take Back Day this Saturday
April 22 is the next U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day with drop-off sites across the country.
In Bowie, the drop-off box is located in the lobby of the Bowie Police Department. The box is available each day, but citizens are welcome to bring their items Saturday.
Take Back Day is your chance to rid your medicine cabinet of unneeded and unwanted medication. During the Take Back Day, citizens helped collect more than 647,000 pounds of unneeded medications. The DEA staff hopes to beat that number.
Collection sites are located around the country and will be collecting tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs.
Drug overdoses skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 101,000 drug overdose deaths were reported in the 12 month period ending October 2022, compared to 69,000 deaths in the 12 months ending October 2019, almost a 32% increase. Disposing of unneeded or expired medications can help to fight this crisis, as many abused prescription drugs are found in the home.
These items also should not be flushed into the city’s water system or placed in the trash where someone could find them.
