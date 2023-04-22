Mommy & Me Closet thrift store caters to new mom, baby needs

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

If you have been in downtown Bowie lately you may have noticed a colorful door with the name, Mommy & Me Closet resale store.

Some of the colorful onesies in the Mommy & Me Closet. (Photo by Barbara Green)



Operated as part of the Clear Choice Pregnancy Resource Center, it is a new thrift store geared to families with new babies or those expecting. It opened in January for one a day a month and has now expanded to the first and third Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Julie Hopkins, executive director, said the creation of a specialty thrift store has been in the plans for a long time, but it required a major renovation of the upstairs.

“There are not a lot of resale shops where you can get baby items in Bowie, and this fills those needs,” said Hopkins.

The center has been located at 110 West Wise the last 10 years, established in an older building that was the original post office. The downstairs was remodeled to provide a series of different rooms specific to the services they provide.

Rear the full feature in the weekend Bowie News.