Nelson/Mill repair bid nears

By BARBARA GREEN

Engineers expect to have designs for the Nelson and Mill Street drainage repairs complete and ready to bid out within the next six to eight weeks.

The Bowie City Council received an update on the designs at this week’s meeting from Public Works Director Stony Lowrance. While estimated costs are still being calculated, City Manager Bert Cunningham said it is expected to top more than $2 million for the base bid.

While one block of Nelson from Mill to Lamb was closed last August after a portion of the road collapsed, the drainage problems are not new.

Back in 2015 engineering was done on some of these repairs based on the 100-year-flood plan; however, the costs were extensive and the city did not go forward with the work. The structures continued to deteriorate and rainwater is compromising them.

During the last two years, the city crews have undertaken some significant work in the area of Kiwanis Park and Nelson to Lamb to provide some “temporary relief” to flooding.

Previously the section of Lamb from Nelson North was closed due to collapsing headwalls and rusting culverts under the road making it unstable. While a large hole opened up in the street in August, it is connected to other structures such as the rusted-out culverts under Nelson.

Hayter Engineering is preparing the designs which as of April 24 were at 70% complete. Lowrance explained the base bid and the optional alternate items.

