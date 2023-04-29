NEWS
Nelson/Mill repair bid nears
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
Engineers expect to have designs for the Nelson and Mill Street drainage repairs complete and ready to bid out within the next six to eight weeks.
The Bowie City Council received an update on the designs at this week’s meeting from Public Works Director Stony Lowrance. While estimated costs are still being calculated, City Manager Bert Cunningham said it is expected to top more than $2 million for the base bid.
While one block of Nelson from Mill to Lamb was closed last August after a portion of the road collapsed, the drainage problems are not new.
Back in 2015 engineering was done on some of these repairs based on the 100-year-flood plan; however, the costs were extensive and the city did not go forward with the work. The structures continued to deteriorate and rainwater is compromising them.
During the last two years, the city crews have undertaken some significant work in the area of Kiwanis Park and Nelson to Lamb to provide some “temporary relief” to flooding.
Previously the section of Lamb from Nelson North was closed due to collapsing headwalls and rusting culverts under the road making it unstable. While a large hole opened up in the street in August, it is connected to other structures such as the rusted-out culverts under Nelson.
Hayter Engineering is preparing the designs which as of April 24 were at 70% complete. Lowrance explained the base bid and the optional alternate items.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
NEWS
Mistaking gas pedal for brake sends car into PO
Bowie Police responded to this accident at the downtown post office at 9:14 a.m. April 26. Joanne Little, 78, Bowie, was driving a Buick Encore and as she was parking at the post office, she hit the gas pedal instead of the brake causing the vehicle to jump the curb and run into the steps. Police said the driver received a minor nose injury. EMTs were on the scene as the driver was brought into the post office after the incident. (News photo by Barbara Green)
NEWS
Bowie Walmart to get big remodel
The Bowie Walmart has received a building permit to conduct an $880,000 remodeling project at the store located at 1341 East U.S. Highway 287 North.
Bowie Code Officer David Rainey said the permit for remodeling was approved last week, but he is uncertain when the work may begin.
According to the permit, the work includes: Exterior surfaces and interior walls; clean, prep and paint photo lab; relocate/install the garden center; paint restrooms; remodel break room; remodel/install new fixtures in the training room; remodel customer service; refurbish flooring in grocery; remodel entry vestibule; clean and paint online pickup; implement pickup 2.0 and remodel existing pickup area; pharmacy remodel revising customer check-out area.
NEWS
BISD trustees call meeting for intermediate principal vacancy
The Bowie School Board will consider filling a pending vacancy in the Bowie Intermediate School Principal position, following the recent resignation of Sara Cravens.
Superintendent Blake Enlow said she submitted the resignation a few weeks ago. Cravens has been with the district for two years.
The agenda states the board will meet at 7:15 a.m. on May 1 for a closed session on personnel considerations, intermediate school principal. Any action would take place back in open session.
Trending
-
NEWS5 months ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS1 week ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS4 months ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS3 months ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS5 months ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint
-
NEWS2 weeks ago
UTV driver killed in crash
-
NEWS5 months ago
City of Bowie being sued over tract of lakefront property
-
COUNTY LIFE4 months ago
Funny, thoughtful, faithful used to describe Colby Price