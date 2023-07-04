Nina Flo Meyers

March 31, 1937 – April 1, 2023

BOWIE – Billy Ray Beasley, 86, passed away quietly in his sleep on April 1, 2023.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on April 6 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on April 7 at the White Family Funeral Home. Interment will be at Salona Cemetery, beside his beloved wife, Alice, resting in peace.

Bill was born the eldest of five children to Sybil Brumfield and A. B. “Blackie” Beasley in Punkin Center, TX on March 31, 1937. He worked in the automotive repair business with his dad, and Wichita Construction before transitioning into the oilfield. He worked at A1 Well Service and Energy Service, where he retired after 20-plus years.

Bill grew up in Bowie and joined the Army Reserves and was Honorably Discharged in 1962. He married Lila Beth King in 1957. They had their first child, Billy Don, in 1960 and two years later they welcomed their second child, Bobby Dale into the world. In 1966 they welcomed his baby girl, Kathryn Dawn. He worked hard to make sure they were taken care of and felt loved every day.

Bill later married Alice McGee on Nov. 26, 1984, thus creating a blended family with the addition of her daughters, Tammie and Pamela, and young son, Rodney.

Bill wore many titles: husband, dad, brother, son, friend, and, perhaps his most well-known title, Jokester. He could tell countless jokes and have you laughing for hours. Bill used his humor to successfully navigate daily life, bringing laughter to family and friends alike. Bill was a gentle soul and would help anyone in need. He always had a smile on his face and a joke on the tip of his tongue.

Bill loved living at Amon Carter Lake where he and Alice would fish in their boat for hours. He also loved tinkering with lawnmowers, tractors, motorcycles and anything else with a motor. He loved family get togethers, dining out with his family and just enjoying retirement.

Papa Bill enjoyed spending his weekends playing WaHoo and card games with the grandkids. He would take the grandkids for a boat ride and show them how to bait a line and throw a cast.

He was preceded in death by his mom, Sybil; his dad, Blackie; sister, Peggy Posey; beloved wife of 38 years, Alice and precious daughter, Kathy.

He is survived by three sons, Billy Don and wife Janice, Paul’s Valley, OK, Bobby Beasley and wife Kala Beasley, Chaska, MN and Rodney McGee, Bowie; two daughters, Tammie Avara and husband Rob, Bowie and Pamela Adams and husband Randy, Shawnee, OK; his brother, Larry Beasley; two sisters, Shirley Haney and Belinda McHaffey and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nephews, nieces and cousins.

