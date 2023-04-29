Nocona ISD early voting ends May 2

By BARBARA GREEN

Forestburg and Saint Jo Independent School District Board of Trustees both approved a hybrid or blended four-day school week schedule last week, joining other county districts that are making the change in the next year or already using the plan.

Forestburg Superintendent Jason Briles said it has been a long process that began back in January when he offered the board a traditional schedule and a hybrid four-day schedule. Trustees wanted to get community input so the administrators initiated a survey and a public meeting.

During the forum, the survey results with 67 responses showed they preferred the four-day and 27 preferred the traditional. When it was sent to just student parents, 48 prefer four-day and 23 preferred traditional.

The state mandates districts have a calendar with at least 75,600 minutes and the new calendar is 765 minutes below that. Principal Trey Cumby explained they have “front-loaded” the calendar for core subjects with students at school more from August to mid-February when the Friday off schedule begins. They also made an effort to avoid making the school day longer.

Saint Jo ISD adopted a hybrid/blended calendar last week where the district will operate with a five-day week until spring break and then go to four days a week with Friday off.

The district improvement team and administration recommended a hybrid model they feel “is the best fit” for the district. Superintendent Katie Morman said the initial feedback was not in full support of four-day.

As they talked to other schools they did not find a lot of academic impact data. Morman added there were concerns about the district’s high extra-curricular participation and how it could be impacted. All those factors led to the blended calendar as they gather their own data.

