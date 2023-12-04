SPORTS
Nocona track competes at district meet
The Nocona track teams competed at the 2A district track meet last week in Petrolia.
The boy’s team came away with the district title while the girl’s team finished second as a team.
The Indians had three first place finishes in individual events. Freddy Duran won both the 1600 and 800 meter races and Caden Gaston won the long jump.
Both also qualified for the area meet as well in other events by finishing fourth or better in them as well, with Duran finishing second in the 3200 meter race and Gaston finishing second in the triple jump, third in the high jump and second in the 100 meter race.
Other area qualifiers for the boy’s team included: Johnny Stone finishing second in the discus, Charlie Fuller finishing second in the 200 meters, Cooper Waldrip finishing second in the 300 meter hurdles and third in the pole vault, Andrew Perez finishing third in both the 3200 and 1600 meters and Kyle Waters finishing third in the 300 meter hurdles.
All three relay teams also advanced with the 4×200 and 4×400 relays finishing second and the 4×100 relay finishing third overall.
On the girl’s side, the team had four first place finishes. Graci Brown won both the 400 and 800 meters by comfortable margins. Megyn Meekins won the 200 meter race. Both were on the 4×400 relay team with Ava Johnson and Ayden Patton that ended the meet on a high note for the Lady Indians.
Other area qualifiers for the Nocona girl’s team include: Bayler Smith finishing second in the 3200 and the 1600 meter race while finishing third in the pole vault, Avery Crutsinger finishing third in the shot put and fourth in the 100 meters, Jayce Rose finishing second in the 800 meters and fourth in the 1600 meters, Ava Johnson finishing second in the 400 meters, Melissa Segura finishing fourth in the 400 meters and Brown finishing second in the long jump.
Both the 4×100 and 4×200 relays teams finished third overall as well.
The area meet is this week scheduled for 9 a.m. on April 13 at Graham.
Nocona golf sending three to regional tournament
The Nocona golf teams wrapped up a two-day district meet on Wednesday competing at the home course Indian Oaks Golf Course and three individuals qualified for the regional tournament.
Both boy’s and girl’s teams just missed out on qualifying as a team with third place finishes, as only the top two teams at district get to go to the regional tournament.
Individually from the boy’s team Casen Harris qualified and on the girl’s team Jessie Howard and Eleanor Tucker both qualified.
Harris led the Indians with a two-day total of 187.
On the girl’s team, Howard shot a two-day total of 235 and Tucker’s was 242.
Softball Roundup
Nocona
The Nocona Lady Indians won big at Era on Tuesday night.
The Lady Indians broke scored 15 runs in the final two innings to win by run rule 19-3 after six innings.
Nocona won the first game against the Lady Hornets several weeks back by run rule as well 14-1 and the trend kept up on Tuesday.
The Lady Indians got out to a 2-0 lead, but Era came back to tie the score up by the end of the first inning 2-2.
Nocona added two more runs in the third inning while the Lady Hornets got one run back to make it 4-3.
In the fifth inning the Lady Indians extended their lead to 9-3 before scoring 10 more runs in the sixth to make the final score 19-3.
Saint Jo
The Saint Jo Lady Panthers lost a tough game at home against 2A Muenster on Friday night.
The Lady Hornets won 19-0 after three innings due to run rule against the young Lady Panthers.
It was not pretty as Muenster scored nine runs to open the game and added five in each the second and third innings.
Offensively Saint Jo saw Payzlie Cervantes and Taylor Patrick gets hits while Maxey Johnson and Ava Rossin drew walks.
Baseball Roundup
Saint Jo
The Saint Jo Panther baseball team picked up a win at 2A Chico on Monday night.
The Panthers won 14-8 against the Dragons to pick up their second straight district win.
Saint Jo took the early lead in the opening inning with Cooper Henson and Caleb Hennessey driving in runs with singles and Caleb Workman scoring on the basepaths. Chico tied it up 3-3 within the same inning.
The Panthers not only got the lead back in the second inning, but never let go of it for the rest of the game. Brice Durham drove in a run with a single followed by Trevor O’Neal doing the same. A fielding error from the Dragons allowed another before Workman drove in two more on single to up Saint Jo’s lead to 8-3.
Chico answered with two runs in the bottom of the second to cut it to 8-5, but would never catch the Panthers.
After a scoreless third inning, Saint Jo scored thanks to a fielding error in the fourth inning to make it 9-5. Chico got two runs back to cut the lead to 9-7 heading into the fifth inning.
Collin Thomas drove in run with a double and two batters later Workman drove in another run with a single to up Saint Jo’s lead to 11-7.
The Dragons got one run back to make it 11-8 heading into the sixth inning.
With the bases loaded, O’Neal grounded into a fielder’s choice that added one more run to make it 12-8.
In the seventh inning, Hennessey drove in two more runs with a single to make the final score 14-8.
Nocona
The Nocona Indians lost a tough game at Alvarado on Tuesday night.
The Bulldogs won 19-0 after three and half innings by run rule.
The Indians had Walker Murphey get on base in the top of the first inning thanks to a fielding error from Alvord on a groundball.
It was Nocona’s only baserunner of the game.
The Bulldogs scored six runs on five singles, two walks, a hit batter and four fielding errors in the first inning. With two outs, Alvord scored four more runs in the second inning before racking up nine in the third inning to win 19-0.
