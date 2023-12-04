Nocona track competes at district meet

The Nocona track teams competed at the 2A district track meet last week in Petrolia.

The boy’s team came away with the district title while the girl’s team finished second as a team.

The Indians had three first place finishes in individual events. Freddy Duran won both the 1600 and 800 meter races and Caden Gaston won the long jump.

Both also qualified for the area meet as well in other events by finishing fourth or better in them as well, with Duran finishing second in the 3200 meter race and Gaston finishing second in the triple jump, third in the high jump and second in the 100 meter race.

Other area qualifiers for the boy’s team included: Johnny Stone finishing second in the discus, Charlie Fuller finishing second in the 200 meters, Cooper Waldrip finishing second in the 300 meter hurdles and third in the pole vault, Andrew Perez finishing third in both the 3200 and 1600 meters and Kyle Waters finishing third in the 300 meter hurdles.

All three relay teams also advanced with the 4×200 and 4×400 relays finishing second and the 4×100 relay finishing third overall.

On the girl’s side, the team had four first place finishes. Graci Brown won both the 400 and 800 meters by comfortable margins. Megyn Meekins won the 200 meter race. Both were on the 4×400 relay team with Ava Johnson and Ayden Patton that ended the meet on a high note for the Lady Indians.

Other area qualifiers for the Nocona girl’s team include: Bayler Smith finishing second in the 3200 and the 1600 meter race while finishing third in the pole vault, Avery Crutsinger finishing third in the shot put and fourth in the 100 meters, Jayce Rose finishing second in the 800 meters and fourth in the 1600 meters, Ava Johnson finishing second in the 400 meters, Melissa Segura finishing fourth in the 400 meters and Brown finishing second in the long jump.

Both the 4×100 and 4×200 relays teams finished third overall as well.

The area meet is this week scheduled for 9 a.m. on April 13 at Graham.

To see results for all varsity athletes who finished in the top six in their event and scored points toward the team total, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.