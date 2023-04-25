OBITUARIES
Phillip Len Lawson
October 29, 1960 – April 23, 2023
VASHTI – Phillip Len Lawson, 62, went to be with his Lord and Savior on April 23, 2023.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on April 26 at the White Family Funeral Home. A funeral services will take place at 10 a.m. on April 27 at the St. Peter Lutheran Church in Bowie. Burial will follow at the Vashti Cemetery in Vashti.
Phillip was born on Oct. 29, 1960 in Bowie to Verne and Ava Lawson. Phillip married Lisa (Kleinhans) on Sept. 1, 1979. Phillip was a loving husband, devoted father and grandpa. His friends remember him as one of the most family-oriented people they knew. He worked for Lockheed Martin for 36 years. In his spare time, he loved spending time with his family and friends as well as hunting and fishing.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Doris and Verne A. Lawson Sr. and Ruby and Cordie Lewis and his father, Verne A Lawson Jr.
Phillip is survived by his mother, Ava Carol Lawson, Vashti; brother, C.D. and wife Kathy Lawson, Vashti; sister, Sue and husband Tony Phillips, Vashti; multiple nieces, nephews and cousins; his wife and the love of his life of 43 years, Lisa Lawson, Vashti; son, Cody and wife Shonda Lawson, Bowie along with their daughter, Trista Lawson, Amarillo; daughter, Heather Lawson, Watauga; son, Bryson and wife Taylor Lawson and their sons Parker and Wyatt Lawson, Montague.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
OBITUARIES
Bettye “Dianne” Radcliffe
June 7, 1945 – April 5, 2023
RUNAWAY BAY – Bettye “Dianne” Radcliffe, 77, went home to her Lord on April 5, 2023 following a lengthy battle with ovarian cancer.
A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. on April 22 at Bridgeport Methodist Church in Bridgeport. Interment will be at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Veteran’s Cemetery in Grand Prairie. The date is not yet determined.
Dianne was born June 7, 1945 in Fort Worth to Casey and Berniece Jones. She was a loving sister to Bobby Champion Jones of Jacksboro. She attended Arlington Heights High School and graduated in 1963. After High School she attended the University of North Texas until 1966.
In 1967 she joined the United States Navy and became a hospital corpsman, where she met the love of her life, James “Jim” Radcliffe, in 1968 at Physical Therapy Technician School Naval Hospital in Bethesda, MD. She married Jim on Aug. 23, 1969 in Fort Worth. She was discharged from the U.S. Navy in 1970 due to becoming pregnant with their first child, Tia. Dianne and Jim had their second child, Tege, in 1971.
Dianne attended Sul Ross State University in Alpine, TX and graduated with a master’s degree in education in 1975. She had her first teaching job as a first grade teacher in Dell City, TX from 1975-1979. She taught her son Tege in first grade and he called her Mrs. Radcliffe the entire year, no one knew that she was his mom. (They know now).
After leaving Dell City for Denton, she went back to school at Texas Woman’s University, where she received her certification in deaf education. She then went to teach special education at Bowie Elementary from 1980-1990. She also taught at Tanglewood Elementary in Fort Worth from 1990-1995. After many years of teaching special education, she became an educational diagnostician in 1995 and worked for Wise County Cooperative until her retirement in 2003. She was an educator for a total of 28 years.
Dianne was an active member of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society International and a member of the local Gamma Epsilon Chapter of Texas since 1984.
Dianne was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1990, ovarian cancer 2019-2020 and again with ovarian cancer 2021-2023. She bravely battled cancer three times from 1990-2023. She beat it twice and is one of the strongest women to all who knew her.
She was proud to be a native Texan and a U.S. Navy Veteran.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years, James M. Radcliffe, Runaway Bay; daughter, Tia Langston and husband Mark, Somersworth, NH; son, Tege Radcliffe, Runaway Bay; brother, Bobby Jones, Jacksboro; nephew Casey Jones; grandchildren, Timothy Beaulieu and fiancé Erika Lopez, New Bedford, MA, and Krisitin Langston, Waterford, CT; three great-granddaughters, Nashaly, Elizabeth and Annabella Beaulieu, New Bedford, MA; brother-in-law, Richard Radcliffe, Concordia, KS; niece, Jillian Richard and husband Craig, Leawood, KS and their children Griffin and Evie.
The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff of Solaris Hospice for their care, kindness and compassion.
Memorial donations may be made in the name of Bettye Dianne Radcliffe to a charity of your choice.
Arrangements entrusted to Hawkins Funeral Home.
OBITUARIES
Emma Nell Durham-Dever
September 12, 1942 – April 15, 2023
BELLEVUE – Emma Nell Durham-Dever, 80, was called home to be with the Lord on April 15, 2023.
Friends and family were welcome to pay their respects throughout the day on April 17, until noon April 18 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A graveside service was at 2 p.m. on April 18 at Bellevue Cemetery with Pastor Robert Slayton as the officiant.
Emma Nell was born in Terral, OK on Sept. 12, 1942 to Earl Reynolds and Ruby Larison. She graduated from Terral High School in 1960 as valedictorian of her senior class. On June 33, 1960, Emma Nell married Curtis Durham, and together they raised eight children.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her late husband; son, Jerry Durham; sister, Gladys Mae; brother, Jr. Reynolds and brothers-in-law, Wilton Underwood, Johnny Wilson, Bill Woods and Mike Haney.
Emma Nell is survived by her children, Curtis Durham Jr., Bellevue, Bobbie Kay Barnett and partner Bill Prater, Bellevue, Becky McCullar and husband Red, Bellevue, Betty Jo Patton and husband Mac, Malone, TX, Barbara Foster and husband Darrell, Bowie, Brenda Jones, Bowie and Beverly Jones, Bowie; 21 grandkids; 42 great-grandkids; two great-great-grandkids; sisters, Alpha Underwood, Nocona, Opal Wilson, Duncan, OK, Karen Reynolds, Whitewright, Sandy Scully and husband Danny, Arlington and Barbara Haney, Bedford; brothers, Bill Reynolds, Saint Jo, Johnny Reynolds and wife Malinda, Ringgold and Charlie Reynolds and wife Laurie, Terral, OK; sisters-in-law, Jo-Ann Reynolds, California and Doris Durham, Henrietta; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins and a very large, loving church family.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
OBITUARIES
Joseph (Jae) Cox
August 17, 1946 – April 14, 2023
BOWIE – Joseph (Jae) Cox, 76, passed away on April 14, 2023 at his home in Bowie.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on April 19 at the White Family Funeral Home. A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. on April 20 at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.
Jae was born Aug. 17, 1946 in Santa Monica, CA to Jesse Francis and Mildred Pearl (Shriver) Cox. He graduated from Campbell High School in Campbell, CA in 1964. He continued his education at San Jose State University and Utah State University before serving his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.
Jae married the love of his life, Ellen Husfeld, on April 23, 1971, and they eventually had one son and three daughters. Jae and Ellen became lifelong residents of Bowie when they moved from California in 1976. Together they built their house and family on a small farm outside of town.
Jae retired after a 30-year career with IBM. His expertise spanned from typewriter repair to copier and computer repair. His hobbies included old cars, hunting and shooting, and he instilled a love for the outdoors in all of his children and grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Clifford Cox and his wife Gladys and their four children, Chris, Kevin, Kimberly and Keith Cox.
He is survived by his wife, Ellen; son, Jeff Cox; three daughters, Jennifer Cox, Jessica Knepp and husband Dustin and Julie Castro and husband Jose; 12 wonderful grandchildren and brother, David Cox.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.
