COUNTY LIFE
Rooster comes to town for a visit
The rooster went to town this week as he made a visit to the Bowie Economic Development offices at Mason and Pecan.
Bowie Animal Control Officer Willy Conway became a chicken wrangler Wednesday as he was asked to help capture a wayward chicken in the BEDC parking lot.
It appears the rooster rode into town inside of a trailer some repairmen had brought with them to do work at the BEDC office.
The bird wandered out of the trailer, around the parking lot and near the street, so there were concerns it may be hit by a car.
Arriving with a large net, Conway was able to capture the White Leg Horn Rooster and returned it back to its home in the country.
Chicken and Bread Days Heritage Festival Organizer Cindy Roller had some fun with the bird capture questioning “Why did the chicken cross the road?” Because it wanted to be a vendor in the annual festival the first Saturday in October.
COUNTY LIFE
Cruisin’ Nocona celebrates 10th anniversary with cruise, car show
The Nocona Chamber of Commerce is making plans for the 10th anniversary Cruisin’ Nocona on May 5-6.
From the poker cruise to the burnout and car show there is fun for the entire family.
The poker cruise takes place on May 5 with registration from 8:30 – 9:45 a.m. at the Nocona Beer and Brewery, 915 E. U.S. Hwy. 82. The cruise will take off at 10 a.m.
Early-bird registration for the cruise is $50. You can register at the Nocona Chamber of Commerce, 304 Clay Street, #3 or go online at Nocona.org/events/ and download the form.
Read the full story in your weekend Bowie News.
COUNTY LIFE
Nocona High cheerleaders invited to Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienwsonline.com
The cheerleading squad of Nocona High School has been invited to take part in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade this November.
Cheerleader Sponsor Rebecca Wilson made the announcement this past week and everyone was so excited.
“A woman messaged me on Facebook and at first I thought it was a scam, but she said she had seen videos of the performances at games and pep rallies and she liked what she saw. She asked if we would be interested in performing at the parade. I checked it out and it was legitimate. I said yes we are interested and after our parent meeting they said ‘let’s do it,” explained Wilson.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
COUNTY LIFE
Easter egg hunts readied for Saturday
Bowie
Lighthouse Assembly Church will once again host the community Easter Egg Hunt at 10 a.m. on April 8 at the Bowie soccer fields.
Children will hunt by age group and please bring a basket. There will be a special appearance by the Easter Bunny, plus prizes.
St. Peter Lutheran Church in Bowie will host an Easter Egg Hunt at 11 a.m. on April 8 at its location at 906 State Highway 59N.
Nocona
The Nocona Hills Community Church will host its annual Easter Egg Hunt at 2 p.m. on April 8.
The church is located east of Nocona just inside the gates of Nocona Hills at 104 Nocona Drive.
The public is invited to attend the hunt and enjoy hot dogs afterward.
Trending
-
NEWS5 months ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS3 months ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS3 months ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS4 months ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint
-
NEWS5 months ago
City of Bowie being sued over tract of lakefront property
-
COUNTY LIFE3 months ago
Funny, thoughtful, faithful used to describe Colby Price
-
NEWS1 week ago
Bowie Police investigate series of four vehicle burglaries
-
NEWS4 months ago
OSBI calls missing Randlett, OK man a ‘suspicious disappearance’