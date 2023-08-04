Rooster comes to town for a visit

The Nocona Chamber of Commerce is making plans for the 10th anniversary Cruisin’ Nocona on May 5-6.

From the poker cruise to the burnout and car show there is fun for the entire family.

The poker cruise takes place on May 5 with registration from 8:30 – 9:45 a.m. at the Nocona Beer and Brewery, 915 E. U.S. Hwy. 82. The cruise will take off at 10 a.m.

Early-bird registration for the cruise is $50. You can register at the Nocona Chamber of Commerce, 304 Clay Street, #3 or go online at Nocona.org/events/ and download the form.

