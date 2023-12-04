SPORTS
Saint Jo baseball beats Nocona
The Saint Jo baseball team won at 2A Nocona on Monday night.
The Panthers won 14-0 in five innings due to run rule, picking up Saint Jo’s fourth straight district win.
Monday’s game was the first the Indians would play in district against fellow Montague County team Saint Jo.
The Panthers jumped out to a lead in the top of the first inning.
Trevor O’Neal led off with a single and Matthew Everson followed with a bunt he was able to reach first base on. After steals from both players, Collin Thomas drove both in with a single.
Following two fly outs in the outfield, Thomas would score on a passed ball. Kile Thurman drew a walk and then stole second base before a hit groundball from Logan Hoover to the shortstop induced an error and allowed Thurman to score and Hoover to reach second base.
Mathew Sampson then drove him in with a single to right field to make the score 5-0.
Nocona did not have any luck with its bats to try and get any runs back. Saint Jo pitcher O’Neal struck out one and induced fly outs to the other two batters.
In the second inning, the Indians got the first two batters out with routine fielding play. Unfortunately for them, a walk to Cooper Harris started a two-out rally for the Panthers.
Caleb Hennessey hit a fly ball to centerfield that was just missed by the diving fielder. The error allowed Hennessey to reach third base.
Thurman then hit a groundball to the shortstop that induced an error that allowed one run to score to make it 6-0.
Nocona threatened offensively with Charlie Fuller hitting a single with one out.
A sacrifice bunt and later a balk by the Saint Jo pitcher allowed Fuller to reach third base, but the Panther’s O’Neal was able to strike out the next batter for out three.
In the third inning, Saint Jo’s Brice Durham was hit by a pitch with one out to get on base before O’Neal hit a hard ball to the wall for a double.
After a fly out, Thomas then hit single to right field that drove in both runners to put the Panthers up 8-0.
Nocona could not get anything going offensively as the game moved to the fourth inning.
The Indians were able to limit Saint Jo to no runs, with only a dropped third strike allowing a base runner on with two outs that led to nothing.
Nocona could not turn that momentum into anything as all three batters were retired and the game moved to the fifth inning.
Saint Jo put together another big inning. Durham drew a walk to lead off.
He reached third base thanks to steals and passed balls before O’Neal drove him in with a single. Everson followed with a walk after O’Neal stole second and third base.
A balk allowed O’Neal to come in and score. Collin Thomas hit a single a line drive to second base that induced another error.
A passed ball let Everson score a run before Henson drew a walk. Next Hennessey grounded into a fielder’s choice for an out at first base, but it allowed another run to come in for the Panthers.
Following a groundball hit to third base from Thurman that he was able to reach first base on, walk later loaded the bases.
Durham then hit a double that drove in two runs to make the score 14-0 before Nocona got the third out.
Needing to score at least five runs to keep the game from ending early, it was not in the cards for the Indians. Saint Jo’s Harris came in to pitch the final inning and struck out two of the three batters to close the game with little trouble.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
Softball Roundup
Nocona
The Nocona Lady Indians picked up high-scoring win against Lindsay on Friday only to lose in disappointing fashion to Collinsville on Monday.
The Lady Indians won 17-11 against the Lady Knights before losing 21-8 against the Lady Pirates in a game that was more competitive than that final score would indicate.
Against Lindsay, the Lady Knights took an early 2-0 lead, but Nocona answered with seven runs in the first inning to take control. Lindsay cut the lead to one run in the next inning 7-6, which is where the score stayed until the bottom of the fourth inning.
That was when the Lady Indians scored another seven runs, upping the lead to nearly double-digits up 14-6.
Lindsay would answer with four runs in the fifth inning to cut the lead to 14-10, but Nocona answered two more in the same inning and each team added one in the sixth.
The Lady Knights needed to score at least six runs in the final inning to at keep the game going, but Nocona shut them out to seal the win.
The Lady Indians won 17-11.
It was good win for Nocona since the team lost the first district matchup against Lindsay and was hoping to do the same against Collinsville.
The Lady Indians led 1-0 after the first inning. The Lady Pirates hit back with two runs in the second inning, but Nocona tied the score up at 2-2 in the bottom of the second inning.
The Lady Indians reestablished the lead with three runs in the third inning to go up 5-2. Collinsville cut the lead to one run with two runs in the fourth inning to make it 5-4. Unfortunately, the fifth inning is where it went wrong for Nocona.
The Lady Pirates scored six runs to retake the lead up 10-5. They added two more runs in the sixth inning to make it 12-5. The Lady Indians got three runs back in the same inning to cut into the lead 12-8, hoping a solid defensive inning would keep the game within reach in the final inning.
Unfortunately, the Lady Indians then had a defensive inning from hell they had avoided all game, with nothing going right for them. Collinsville scored nine runs to go up 21-8.
Nocona had no more morale left needing to come back from 13 runs now and the game ended with a strikeout.
Saint Jo
The Saint Jo Lady Panthers lost tough games against Muenster on Friday and at Tioga on Monday.
The Lady Hornets won 19-0 on Friday and the Lady Bulldogs won 17-2 on Monday.
Saint Jo is hoping to just hang with some of more experienced and bigger 2A schools in the district and Muenster will always be a difficult matchup.
The Lady Hornets scored nine runs in the first inning before the Lady Panthers had even batted, dealing a blow to Saint Jo’s morale early on.
The Lady Panthers did get hits from Payzlie Cervantes and Taylor Patrick while Maxey Johnson and A Rossin drew walks. Patrick was also later hit by a pitch.
Unfortunately, that was all the offense Saint Jo got during the three innings of the game which was not enough to score a run.
Muenster scored five runs in the second and third inning to make the final score 19-0.
Monday’s game against Tioga went better as it was a close game for three innings.
The Lady Bulldogs scored two runs in the first inning and one in the second to take a 3-0 lead.
Saint Jo answered in the third inning. With two outs, N Spann hit a single before Cervantes hit an inside the park home run, cutting the lead to 3-2. Tioga got one of those runs back in the same inning to make it 4-2, but the Lady Panthers were hanging with the Lady Bulldogs.
After not being able to cut the lead any closer, Saint Jo had the inning from hell on defense in the fourth. Tioga racked up 13 runs to break open the competitive game and end it on a walk-off RBI due to run rule as the Lady Bulldogs won 17-2.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
Lady Rabbits lose to Jacksboro
The Bowie Lady Rabbits lost a tough game on Friday at home against Jacksboro.
The Lady Tigers won 23-3 after four innings due to run rule.
The Lady Rabbits were hoping to try and hang with Jacksboro, but has had a tough district stretch trying to compete.
The Lady Tigers scored five runs in the first inning before Bowie had a chance to bat. The Lady Rabbits got no batters on base before Jacksboro scored four more runs in the second inning.
Bowie responded. Haley Webb got on base with a leadoff single. A fly ball to right field from Kaylie Kinney induced an error, but Webb was out advancing to second base.
Victoria Cox then hit a single to put two runners on base. The Lady Rabbits tried to execute a double steal, but lead runner Kinney was thrown out at third base for out two.
Laney Oliver then came through with a double to left field that drove in Cox, cutting the lead to 9-1.
It did not slow down the Lady Tigers as they scored five more runs in the third inning, but Bowie showed some fight with its bats.
Sage Gossett led off with a single. Maddie Mandela followed and a fly ball to left field again induced an error allowing her to get on base, but the lead runner was out at second again. Kenzie Short then hit a single up the middle to put two runners on base.
Chloe Kinney hit a pop fly to third base that again induced an error. It allowed Mandela to score. Short tried to score as well, but was called out at home. Through all the chaos, Kinney did advance all the way to third base.
Webb then came through as a groundball to right field induced another error that allowed Kinney to score, cutting the lead to 14-3.
Unfortunately, Jacksboro went for the jugular, scoring nine runs in the fourth inning to up the lead to 23-3.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
Bowie baseball wins against Jacksboro in extra innings.
The Bowie Jackrabbit baseball team picked up a big win on Friday, ending in walk-off fashion against Jacksboro in extra innings.
Kynan DeMoss drove in the winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning to give Jackrabbits the 4-3 win against the Tigers.
DeMoss got the start on the mound for Bowie.
He allowed no base runners the first two innings as his defense made the key routine plays to get outs. This allowed the Jackrabbits to get on the board first in the bottom of the opening inning.
With two outs, Carson Sanders drew a walk, followed by DeMoss to put two runners on base. Troy Kesey then came through with a single to centerfield which allowed Sanders to come in and score. Bowie led 1-0.
The teams exchanged a scoreless second inning with no base runners before the Tigers answered in the third inning.
A leadoff walk came back to bite the Jackrabbits. An error trying to pick off the runner at first base allowed him to reach second base. Two batters later, single into left field allowed the runner to score, tying the game up at 1-1.
A fielding error later in the inning at third base allowed two runners to get on base, but the next groundball was secured at second base for the third out to limit the damage.
Tucker Jones did get on base thanks to a fielding error in the bottom of the third inning and later stole second base, but the Jackrabbits could not get him home as the game moved to the fourth inning.
The fourth inning was scoreless on both sides, with the only action being Jacksboro getting a hit with two outs to try and spark a two-out rally.
The fifth inning saw the Tigers get their first lead of the game. A runner got on base with a single and one out. The next batter laid down a sacrifice bunt to move the runner to second base. A passed ball and later a wild pitch during the same at-bat allowed the runner to first move to third base before coming home to score, putting Jacksboro up 2-1 before the batter struck out for out three.
Bowie answered back immediately. Connor Earp led off with a single. The Tigers tried to pick him off at first base, but an error allowed Earp to reach not just but third base. Two batters later, a passed ball allowed Earp to score, tying the game up at 2-2.
The sixth inning came and went with no change to the score. Jacksboro got two runners on base with a walk and a single, but Bowie’s defense held while its bats had no such luck getting anything going.
The seventh inning saw the Tigers take the lead. A leadoff walk followed by a sacrificed bunt put a runner on second base. The next batter grounded to the shortstop who tried to get the lead runner advancing to third base, but he was called safe and now there were runners at the corners.
The runner at first base later advanced to second due to defensive indifference during the next at-bat before a single to left field drove in the runner on third base to put the Tigers up 3-2.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
