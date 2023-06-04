SPORTS
Saint Jo Baseball Interview
Bowie Baseball Interview
Nocona track meet results
Nocona Meet Results (Any times or distances listed that are out of order was listed in that order in the official results)
100 meters
Girls: 2. Avery Crutsinger, Nocona, 14.12; 4. Carmen Gomez, Prairie Valley, 14.01; 5. Tristan Shook, Bellevue, 14.01; 6. Reagan Phipps, Nocona, 14.06
Boys: 1. Caden Gaston, Nocona, 10.37; 3. Jayon Grace, Gold-Burg, 10.38; 4. Jeremiah Perez, Forestburg, 10.56; 5. Blaine Penaluna, Saint Jo, 10.81
100 meter hurdles
Girls
1. Nelson, Gold-Burg, 21.43; 2. Sadie Weaver, Gold-Burg, 22.27; 4. Mercedes Diaz, Saint Jo, 22.59
110 meter hurdles
Boys: 1. Tye Reid, Forestburg, 19.36; 2. Mathew Sampson, Saint Jo, 19.50; 3. Caleb Workman, Saint Jo, 20.03; 4. Cody Gaston, Saint Jo, 20.50; 5. Sergio Andrade, Gold-Burg, 20.56; 6. Gill, Bellevue, 22.52
200 meters
Girls: 1. Jessie Weger, Saint Jo, 28.54; 2. Megyn Meekins, Nocona, 28.96; 4. Carmen Gomez, Prairie Valley, 30.24; 5. Ava Davis, Nocona, 30.47; 6. Payzlie Cervantes, Saint Jo, 30.78
Boys: 1. Charlie Fuller, Nocona, 24.47; 3. Brady McCasland, Nocona, 25.43; 6. Dale Neugebauer, Prairie Valley, 26.03
300 meter hurdles
Girls: 1. Avery Crutsinger, Nocona, 55.25; 2. Gaston, Gold-Burg, 56.31; 3. Madisen Deason, Forestburg, 58.22; 5. Mercedes Diaz, Saint Jo, 1:05; 6. Karagan Ritchie, Prairie Valley, 1:06.38
Boys: 1. Caleb Workman, Saint Jo, 45.75; 2. Tyler Winkler, Prairie Valley, 47.21; 3. Jonathan Sampson, Saint Jo, 47.93; 5. Tye Reid, Forestburg, 49.81; 6. Paul Jones, Gold-Burg, 50.34
400 meters
Girls: 1. Ava Johnson, Nocona, 1:03.68; 2. Melissa Segura, Nocona, 1:06.11; 3. Braylee Briles, Forestburg, 1:11.56; 4. Evelyn Gelo, Nocona, 1:13.59; 5. Richards, Gold-Burg, 1:18.93; 6. Bryndle, Saint Jo, 1:19.12
Boys: 1. Devin Stewart, Saint Jo, 57.90; 5. Johnson, 1:01.56; 6. Cody Gaston, Saint Jo, 1:02.21
800 meters
Girls: 1. Bayler Smith, Nocona, 2:43.28; 2. Gaston, Gold-Burg, 2:46.47; 3. Jolie Rose, Nocona, 2:48.03; 4. Linzie Priddy, Prairie Valley, 2:53.25; 5. Jaycee Rose, Nocona, 2:57.06; 6. Puller, Forestburg, 3:00.28
Boys: 1. Collin Thomas, Saint Jo, 2:10.09; 2. Kyle Waters, Nocona, 2:18.30; 3. Jesse Wadsworth, Forestburg, 2:19.44; 4. Freddy Duran, Nocona, 2:21.18; 6. Johnson, Saint Jo, 2:24.06
1600 meters
Girls: 1. Bayler Smith, Nocona, 5:57; 3. Grace Martin, Bellevue, 6:28; 4. Jayce Rose, Nocona, 6:58; 5. Justynne Roller, Forestburg, 7:05; 6. Kaycee Clark, Saint Jo, 7:14
Boys: 2. Collin Thomas, Saint Jo, 5:03; 3. Isaac Renteria, Gold-Burg, 5:05; 4. Freddy Duran, Nocona, 5:19.37; 5. Jayden Curry, Saint Jo, 5:19.52; 6. Elijah Young, Saint Jo, 5:21
4×100 relay
Girls: 1. Nocona, 54.03; 3. Saint Jo, 56.51; 4. Gold-Burg, 1:01.89
Boys: 1. Nocona, 47.08; 3. Saint Jo, 48.87; 4. Gold-Burg, 49.00; 6. Forestburg, 53.71
4×200 relay
Girls: 2. Saint Jo, 2:04.49; 3. Nocona, 2:05.71; 4. Prairie Valley, 2:08.02; 5. Gold-Burg, 2:19.46
Boys: 1. Nocona, 1:39.31; 2. Saint Jo, 1:39.88; 4. Forestburg, 1:41.01; 6. Gold-Burg, 1:46.46
4×400 relay
Girls: 1. Nocona, 4:27.37; 2. Forestburg, 5:07.24; 4. Gold-Burg, 5:19.74
Boys: 1. Nocona, 3:45.44; 2. Saint Jo, 3:49.93; 4. Forestburg, 4:09.28; 5. Gold-Burg, 4:22.09
High jump
Girls: 1. Madiesen Deason, Forestburg, 4’4”; 2. Payzlie Cervantes, Saint Jo, 4’4”; 3. Linzie Priddy, Prairie Valley, 4’4”
Triple jump
Boys: 3. Caden Gaston, Nocona, 41’3½”; 4. Tyler Winkler, Prairie Valley, 38’2”; 5. Jesse Wadsworth, Forestburg, 37’8”
Pole vault
Boys: 1. Tyler Winkler, Prairie Valley, 9’0”; 2. Bonn, Saint Jo, 8’0”; 3. Nunnely, 7’6” 4. Cooper Waldrip, Nocona 7’6”; 5. Lucas, Saint Jo, 7’6”
Shot put
Girls: 2. Reagan Ladewig, Forestburg, 32’6½”; 3. Avery Crutsinger, Nocona, 31’2”; 6. Sara Horton, Prairie Valley, 27’0”
Only showing varsity athletes who finished among the top six in their event from area schools in Bowie News coverage area.
Bowie track results
100 meters
Girls: 2. Harlei Hudson, 13.38
110 meter hurdles
Boys: 1. Tucker Jones, 16.21
300 meter hurdles
Boys: 3. Tucker Jones, 43.30; 5. Braden Rhyne, 44.94
400 meters
Girls: 1. Laisha Johnson, 1:02.38
Boys: 3. Andrew Sandhoff, 53.53
800 meters
Girls: 4. Judit Sanchez, 2:43.57
Boys: 3. Tyler Malone, 2:11.21
1600 meters
Girls: 2. Judit Sanchez, 6:12
Boys: 2. Nathan Rodgers, 5:03
3200 meters
Boys: 2. Nathan Rodgers, 11:00; 6. James Fitch, 11:48
4×100 relay
Boys: 6. Bowie, 45.64
4×200 relay
Boys: 6. Bowie, 1:35.30
4×400 relay
Boys: 5. Bowie, 3:47.56
High jump
Boys: 2. Braden Rhyne, 6’0”; 6. Brody Armstrong, 5’6”
Long jump
Boys: 2. Tucker Jones, 19’5½”
Triple jump
Boys: 4. Brady Lawhorn, 37’5”
Results only show varsity athletes who finished among the top six in their event and scored points toward the team total.
