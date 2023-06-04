Saint Jo Baseball Interview

Nocona Meet Results (Any times or distances listed that are out of order was listed in that order in the official results)

100 meters

Girls: 2. Avery Crutsinger, Nocona, 14.12; 4. Carmen Gomez, Prairie Valley, 14.01; 5. Tristan Shook, Bellevue, 14.01; 6. Reagan Phipps, Nocona, 14.06

Boys: 1. Caden Gaston, Nocona, 10.37; 3. Jayon Grace, Gold-Burg, 10.38; 4. Jeremiah Perez, Forestburg, 10.56; 5. Blaine Penaluna, Saint Jo, 10.81

100 meter hurdles

Girls

1. Nelson, Gold-Burg, 21.43; 2. Sadie Weaver, Gold-Burg, 22.27; 4. Mercedes Diaz, Saint Jo, 22.59

110 meter hurdles

Boys: 1. Tye Reid, Forestburg, 19.36; 2. Mathew Sampson, Saint Jo, 19.50; 3. Caleb Workman, Saint Jo, 20.03; 4. Cody Gaston, Saint Jo, 20.50; 5. Sergio Andrade, Gold-Burg, 20.56; 6. Gill, Bellevue, 22.52

200 meters

Girls: 1. Jessie Weger, Saint Jo, 28.54; 2. Megyn Meekins, Nocona, 28.96; 4. Carmen Gomez, Prairie Valley, 30.24; 5. Ava Davis, Nocona, 30.47; 6. Payzlie Cervantes, Saint Jo, 30.78

Boys: 1. Charlie Fuller, Nocona, 24.47; 3. Brady McCasland, Nocona, 25.43; 6. Dale Neugebauer, Prairie Valley, 26.03

300 meter hurdles

Girls: 1. Avery Crutsinger, Nocona, 55.25; 2. Gaston, Gold-Burg, 56.31; 3. Madisen Deason, Forestburg, 58.22; 5. Mercedes Diaz, Saint Jo, 1:05; 6. Karagan Ritchie, Prairie Valley, 1:06.38

Boys: 1. Caleb Workman, Saint Jo, 45.75; 2. Tyler Winkler, Prairie Valley, 47.21; 3. Jonathan Sampson, Saint Jo, 47.93; 5. Tye Reid, Forestburg, 49.81; 6. Paul Jones, Gold-Burg, 50.34

400 meters

Girls: 1. Ava Johnson, Nocona, 1:03.68; 2. Melissa Segura, Nocona, 1:06.11; 3. Braylee Briles, Forestburg, 1:11.56; 4. Evelyn Gelo, Nocona, 1:13.59; 5. Richards, Gold-Burg, 1:18.93; 6. Bryndle, Saint Jo, 1:19.12

Boys: 1. Devin Stewart, Saint Jo, 57.90; 5. Johnson, 1:01.56; 6. Cody Gaston, Saint Jo, 1:02.21

800 meters

Girls: 1. Bayler Smith, Nocona, 2:43.28; 2. Gaston, Gold-Burg, 2:46.47; 3. Jolie Rose, Nocona, 2:48.03; 4. Linzie Priddy, Prairie Valley, 2:53.25; 5. Jaycee Rose, Nocona, 2:57.06; 6. Puller, Forestburg, 3:00.28

Boys: 1. Collin Thomas, Saint Jo, 2:10.09; 2. Kyle Waters, Nocona, 2:18.30; 3. Jesse Wadsworth, Forestburg, 2:19.44; 4. Freddy Duran, Nocona, 2:21.18; 6. Johnson, Saint Jo, 2:24.06

1600 meters

Girls: 1. Bayler Smith, Nocona, 5:57; 3. Grace Martin, Bellevue, 6:28; 4. Jayce Rose, Nocona, 6:58; 5. Justynne Roller, Forestburg, 7:05; 6. Kaycee Clark, Saint Jo, 7:14

Boys: 2. Collin Thomas, Saint Jo, 5:03; 3. Isaac Renteria, Gold-Burg, 5:05; 4. Freddy Duran, Nocona, 5:19.37; 5. Jayden Curry, Saint Jo, 5:19.52; 6. Elijah Young, Saint Jo, 5:21

4×100 relay

Girls: 1. Nocona, 54.03; 3. Saint Jo, 56.51; 4. Gold-Burg, 1:01.89

Boys: 1. Nocona, 47.08; 3. Saint Jo, 48.87; 4. Gold-Burg, 49.00; 6. Forestburg, 53.71

4×200 relay

Girls: 2. Saint Jo, 2:04.49; 3. Nocona, 2:05.71; 4. Prairie Valley, 2:08.02; 5. Gold-Burg, 2:19.46

Boys: 1. Nocona, 1:39.31; 2. Saint Jo, 1:39.88; 4. Forestburg, 1:41.01; 6. Gold-Burg, 1:46.46

4×400 relay

Girls: 1. Nocona, 4:27.37; 2. Forestburg, 5:07.24; 4. Gold-Burg, 5:19.74

Boys: 1. Nocona, 3:45.44; 2. Saint Jo, 3:49.93; 4. Forestburg, 4:09.28; 5. Gold-Burg, 4:22.09

High jump

Girls: 1. Madiesen Deason, Forestburg, 4’4”; 2. Payzlie Cervantes, Saint Jo, 4’4”; 3. Linzie Priddy, Prairie Valley, 4’4”

Triple jump

Boys: 3. Caden Gaston, Nocona, 41’3½”; 4. Tyler Winkler, Prairie Valley, 38’2”; 5. Jesse Wadsworth, Forestburg, 37’8”

Pole vault

Boys: 1. Tyler Winkler, Prairie Valley, 9’0”; 2. Bonn, Saint Jo, 8’0”; 3. Nunnely, 7’6” 4. Cooper Waldrip, Nocona 7’6”; 5. Lucas, Saint Jo, 7’6”

Shot put

Girls: 2. Reagan Ladewig, Forestburg, 32’6½”; 3. Avery Crutsinger, Nocona, 31’2”; 6. Sara Horton, Prairie Valley, 27’0”

Only showing varsity athletes who finished among the top six in their event from area schools in Bowie News coverage area.