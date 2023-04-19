NEWS
Saint Jo man eludes lawmen during search
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
Law enforcement’s efforts to serve outstanding warrants on a Saint Jo man resulted in a lengthy manhunt last Friday night but ended with the suspect on the run.
Montague County Precinct One Constable Harvey Johnson said Monday Issiah Jose Aguilera, 25, has not yet been found and he was working a new warrant for evading.
Aguilera has three Cooke County warrants for failure to appear – Evading arrest, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and carrying a prohibited weapon. Aguilera is described as a Hispanic male, age 25, 5’11”, 180 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
Johnson said he received information about his possible location in Saint Jo and late last week finally was able to put it with a specific address.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
NEWS
Threat made during awards broadcast shuts down Nocona Elementary campus
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
Last Friday started out on a positive note at Nocona Elementary School as an awards assembly was hosted and broadcast online for families to watch.
However, a short time into the program someone made threatening online comments including the mention of a bomb threat. Nocona Superintendent Dr. David Waters said the staff immediately called the police and were told to evacuate the building. The safety protocol was implemented and the children were taken to a relocation spot.
“It was fairly uneventful and the parents did a great job, as did the staff. The police were there before the children were loaded on the busses and were at the relocation center when they arrived, It was very well organized,” said Waters.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
NEWS
City of Bowie receives a ‘clean’ audit
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
The City of Bowie received an unqualified outside audit for fiscal 2021-22 and accepted the report at this week’s meeting.
Councilors heard from Valerie Halverson of Mathis, West and Huffines who made the audit presentation. She thanked the city staff for its work and cooperation, noting there was one new accounting standard that had to be incorporated this year for leases.
With this standard leases are considered and booked as an asset and liability. Halverson said in that first year it is often hard to get into the new rules. The city’s primary leases are with Enterprise for its approximately 30 fleet vehicles. The capital assets and lease liabilities were increased by $408,513 and $186,908.
Here are some of the financial highlights:
• The assets of the city exceeded its liabilities at the close of the most recent fiscal year by $31,455,659 (net position). Of this amount, $10,274,974 (unrestricted net position) may be used to meet the city’s obligations.
• During the year the city’s total net position increased by $1,504,469.
• The governmental funds reported a fund balance of $3,095,390, which is an increase of $330,020 from the prior year. Of this amount, $2,092,710 is available for spending at the government’s discretion and $706,803 is restricted for specific purposes. The remaining $295,877 is assigned by the city council for infrastructure purposes.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
NEWS
Bowie Council reviews grant applications, park board appointees
The Bowie City Council reviewed grant applications and park board appointees in its April 10 meeting.
A resolution was approved to submit an application for a Texas Community Development Block Grant for the Downtown Revitalization program fund. City Manager Bert Cunningham said they missed it two years ago and last year the Nortex Regional Planning Commission quit assisting cities with grant writing and it did not go through.
This year the city is using Public Management for many of its grant applications and the CM said they hope to get through this year. The application seeks $500,000 in grant funds for sidewalks, handicap accessibility ramps and access, handrails, curb and gutter, brick and driveway repair, lighting and electrical improvements and associated items in the area of Smythe and Montague Streets.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
TOP PHOTO – Bowie Police Chief Guy Green showed the city council the four new ballistic shields the department purchased with a state grant. One shield will be located at each of the four Bowie school campuses in the school resource officer’s office. (Photo by Barbara Green)
