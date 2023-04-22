SO investigating possible murder/suicide

A welfare check Thursday revealed what appears to be a murder-suicide of a married couple in the Silver Lakes area Thursday.

Montague County Sheriff Marshall Thomas said his office received a call for a welfare check at 8:34 a.m. on April 20. When the deputy arrived at 101 Pheasant Run Court he found two deceased persons, a male and a female.

“Other officers responded to the location and started processing the scene,” said the sheriff. “Family members also arrived on the scene and reported there had been some problems that had recently escalated for the couple. Right now, it appears to be a murder/suicide, but it remains under investigation.”

Deceased are Pamela Tingwald, 59 and James Tingwald, 58.

