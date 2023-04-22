NEWS
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
A welfare check Thursday revealed what appears to be a murder-suicide of a married couple in the Silver Lakes area Thursday.
Montague County Sheriff Marshall Thomas said his office received a call for a welfare check at 8:34 a.m. on April 20. When the deputy arrived at 101 Pheasant Run Court he found two deceased persons, a male and a female.
“Other officers responded to the location and started processing the scene,” said the sheriff. “Family members also arrived on the scene and reported there had been some problems that had recently escalated for the couple. Right now, it appears to be a murder/suicide, but it remains under investigation.”
Deceased are Pamela Tingwald, 59 and James Tingwald, 58.
97th judge’s applicants grows to 5
The number of applicants for the job of 97th District Judge has grown to five as two more attorneys from within the three-county district applied.
Patricia “Trish” Coleman Byars, Archer County, and Seth C. Slagle, Henrietta, have been confirmed as applicants by the appointment’s division of the Governor’s Office, which is handling the process to fill the post. They join Brand Earp, Paige Williams and Katie Woods Boggeman who also have applied
Bohannon earns sgt. promotion
Bowie Patrol Officer James Bohannon has been promoted to sergeant following a test and interview process.
Chief Guy Green presented Bohannon with his new shield this past week. Four officers applied to take the test and all passed. It was followed by an oral interview board afterwhich the top three candidates were sent to the chief for consideration. The list of candidates is maintained for one year.
Secretary Nelson convenes border trade advisory committee in Laredo
|LAREDO — Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson, in coordination with the Texas Department of Transportation, convened a meeting of the Border Trade Advisory Committee (BTAC) in Laredo yesterday.“International trade and commerce are powerful drivers of the Texas economy, and you can see that firsthand through the activity and vibrancy of this area,” Nelson said. “After hosting the last BTAC meeting in Austin, it was important to hold this meeting at the border.” The committee heard presentations on regional infrastructure and planning efforts from both Texan and Mexican officials in addition to reports from private-sector partners.BTAC is composed of public and private sector stakeholders from throughout the Texas-Mexico border region who work collaboratively to address cross-border infrastructure challenges and facilitate safe, secure and efficient international commerce.
