Softball Roundup

Nocona

The Nocona Lady Indians picked up high-scoring win against Lindsay on Friday only to lose in disappointing fashion to Collinsville on Monday.

The Lady Indians won 17-11 against the Lady Knights before losing 21-8 against the Lady Pirates in a game that was more competitive than that final score would indicate.

Against Lindsay, the Lady Knights took an early 2-0 lead, but Nocona answered with seven runs in the first inning to take control. Lindsay cut the lead to one run in the next inning 7-6, which is where the score stayed until the bottom of the fourth inning.

That was when the Lady Indians scored another seven runs, upping the lead to nearly double-digits up 14-6.

Lindsay would answer with four runs in the fifth inning to cut the lead to 14-10, but Nocona answered two more in the same inning and each team added one in the sixth.

The Lady Knights needed to score at least six runs in the final inning to at keep the game going, but Nocona shut them out to seal the win.

It was good win for Nocona since the team lost the first district matchup against Lindsay and was hoping to do the same against Collinsville.

The Lady Indians led 1-0 after the first inning. The Lady Pirates hit back with two runs in the second inning, but Nocona tied the score up at 2-2 in the bottom of the second inning.

The Lady Indians reestablished the lead with three runs in the third inning to go up 5-2. Collinsville cut the lead to one run with two runs in the fourth inning to make it 5-4. Unfortunately, the fifth inning is where it went wrong for Nocona.

The Lady Pirates scored six runs to retake the lead up 10-5. They added two more runs in the sixth inning to make it 12-5. The Lady Indians got three runs back in the same inning to cut into the lead 12-8, hoping a solid defensive inning would keep the game within reach in the final inning.

Unfortunately, the Lady Indians then had a defensive inning from hell they had avoided all game, with nothing going right for them. Collinsville scored nine runs to go up 21-8.

Nocona had no more morale left needing to come back from 13 runs now and the game ended with a strikeout.

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Lady Panthers lost tough games against Muenster on Friday and at Tioga on Monday.

The Lady Hornets won 19-0 on Friday and the Lady Bulldogs won 17-2 on Monday.

Saint Jo is hoping to just hang with some of more experienced and bigger 2A schools in the district and Muenster will always be a difficult matchup.

The Lady Hornets scored nine runs in the first inning before the Lady Panthers had even batted, dealing a blow to Saint Jo’s morale early on.

The Lady Panthers did get hits from Payzlie Cervantes and Taylor Patrick while Maxey Johnson and A Rossin drew walks. Patrick was also later hit by a pitch.

Unfortunately, that was all the offense Saint Jo got during the three innings of the game which was not enough to score a run.

Muenster scored five runs in the second and third inning to make the final score 19-0.

Monday’s game against Tioga went better as it was a close game for three innings.

The Lady Bulldogs scored two runs in the first inning and one in the second to take a 3-0 lead.

Saint Jo answered in the third inning. With two outs, N Spann hit a single before Cervantes hit an inside the park home run, cutting the lead to 3-2. Tioga got one of those runs back in the same inning to make it 4-2, but the Lady Panthers were hanging with the Lady Bulldogs.

After not being able to cut the lead any closer, Saint Jo had the inning from hell on defense in the fourth. Tioga racked up 13 runs to break open the competitive game and end it on a walk-off RBI due to run rule as the Lady Bulldogs won 17-2.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.