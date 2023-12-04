SPORTS
Softball Roundup
Nocona
The Nocona Lady Indians picked up high-scoring win against Lindsay on Friday only to lose in disappointing fashion to Collinsville on Monday.
The Lady Indians won 17-11 against the Lady Knights before losing 21-8 against the Lady Pirates in a game that was more competitive than that final score would indicate.
Against Lindsay, the Lady Knights took an early 2-0 lead, but Nocona answered with seven runs in the first inning to take control. Lindsay cut the lead to one run in the next inning 7-6, which is where the score stayed until the bottom of the fourth inning.
That was when the Lady Indians scored another seven runs, upping the lead to nearly double-digits up 14-6.
Lindsay would answer with four runs in the fifth inning to cut the lead to 14-10, but Nocona answered two more in the same inning and each team added one in the sixth.
The Lady Knights needed to score at least six runs in the final inning to at keep the game going, but Nocona shut them out to seal the win.
The Lady Indians won 17-11.
It was good win for Nocona since the team lost the first district matchup against Lindsay and was hoping to do the same against Collinsville.
The Lady Indians led 1-0 after the first inning. The Lady Pirates hit back with two runs in the second inning, but Nocona tied the score up at 2-2 in the bottom of the second inning.
The Lady Indians reestablished the lead with three runs in the third inning to go up 5-2. Collinsville cut the lead to one run with two runs in the fourth inning to make it 5-4. Unfortunately, the fifth inning is where it went wrong for Nocona.
The Lady Pirates scored six runs to retake the lead up 10-5. They added two more runs in the sixth inning to make it 12-5. The Lady Indians got three runs back in the same inning to cut into the lead 12-8, hoping a solid defensive inning would keep the game within reach in the final inning.
Unfortunately, the Lady Indians then had a defensive inning from hell they had avoided all game, with nothing going right for them. Collinsville scored nine runs to go up 21-8.
Nocona had no more morale left needing to come back from 13 runs now and the game ended with a strikeout.
Saint Jo
The Saint Jo Lady Panthers lost tough games against Muenster on Friday and at Tioga on Monday.
The Lady Hornets won 19-0 on Friday and the Lady Bulldogs won 17-2 on Monday.
Saint Jo is hoping to just hang with some of more experienced and bigger 2A schools in the district and Muenster will always be a difficult matchup.
The Lady Hornets scored nine runs in the first inning before the Lady Panthers had even batted, dealing a blow to Saint Jo’s morale early on.
The Lady Panthers did get hits from Payzlie Cervantes and Taylor Patrick while Maxey Johnson and A Rossin drew walks. Patrick was also later hit by a pitch.
Unfortunately, that was all the offense Saint Jo got during the three innings of the game which was not enough to score a run.
Muenster scored five runs in the second and third inning to make the final score 19-0.
Monday’s game against Tioga went better as it was a close game for three innings.
The Lady Bulldogs scored two runs in the first inning and one in the second to take a 3-0 lead.
Saint Jo answered in the third inning. With two outs, N Spann hit a single before Cervantes hit an inside the park home run, cutting the lead to 3-2. Tioga got one of those runs back in the same inning to make it 4-2, but the Lady Panthers were hanging with the Lady Bulldogs.
After not being able to cut the lead any closer, Saint Jo had the inning from hell on defense in the fourth. Tioga racked up 13 runs to break open the competitive game and end it on a walk-off RBI due to run rule as the Lady Bulldogs won 17-2.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
Lady Rabbits lose to Jacksboro
The Bowie Lady Rabbits lost a tough game on Friday at home against Jacksboro.
The Lady Tigers won 23-3 after four innings due to run rule.
The Lady Rabbits were hoping to try and hang with Jacksboro, but has had a tough district stretch trying to compete.
The Lady Tigers scored five runs in the first inning before Bowie had a chance to bat. The Lady Rabbits got no batters on base before Jacksboro scored four more runs in the second inning.
Bowie responded. Haley Webb got on base with a leadoff single. A fly ball to right field from Kaylie Kinney induced an error, but Webb was out advancing to second base.
Victoria Cox then hit a single to put two runners on base. The Lady Rabbits tried to execute a double steal, but lead runner Kinney was thrown out at third base for out two.
Laney Oliver then came through with a double to left field that drove in Cox, cutting the lead to 9-1.
It did not slow down the Lady Tigers as they scored five more runs in the third inning, but Bowie showed some fight with its bats.
Sage Gossett led off with a single. Maddie Mandela followed and a fly ball to left field again induced an error allowing her to get on base, but the lead runner was out at second again. Kenzie Short then hit a single up the middle to put two runners on base.
Chloe Kinney hit a pop fly to third base that again induced an error. It allowed Mandela to score. Short tried to score as well, but was called out at home. Through all the chaos, Kinney did advance all the way to third base.
Webb then came through as a groundball to right field induced another error that allowed Kinney to score, cutting the lead to 14-3.
Unfortunately, Jacksboro went for the jugular, scoring nine runs in the fourth inning to up the lead to 23-3.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
Bowie baseball wins against Jacksboro in extra innings.
The Bowie Jackrabbit baseball team picked up a big win on Friday, ending in walk-off fashion against Jacksboro in extra innings.
Kynan DeMoss drove in the winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning to give Jackrabbits the 4-3 win against the Tigers.
DeMoss got the start on the mound for Bowie.
He allowed no base runners the first two innings as his defense made the key routine plays to get outs. This allowed the Jackrabbits to get on the board first in the bottom of the opening inning.
With two outs, Carson Sanders drew a walk, followed by DeMoss to put two runners on base. Troy Kesey then came through with a single to centerfield which allowed Sanders to come in and score. Bowie led 1-0.
The teams exchanged a scoreless second inning with no base runners before the Tigers answered in the third inning.
A leadoff walk came back to bite the Jackrabbits. An error trying to pick off the runner at first base allowed him to reach second base. Two batters later, single into left field allowed the runner to score, tying the game up at 1-1.
A fielding error later in the inning at third base allowed two runners to get on base, but the next groundball was secured at second base for the third out to limit the damage.
Tucker Jones did get on base thanks to a fielding error in the bottom of the third inning and later stole second base, but the Jackrabbits could not get him home as the game moved to the fourth inning.
The fourth inning was scoreless on both sides, with the only action being Jacksboro getting a hit with two outs to try and spark a two-out rally.
The fifth inning saw the Tigers get their first lead of the game. A runner got on base with a single and one out. The next batter laid down a sacrifice bunt to move the runner to second base. A passed ball and later a wild pitch during the same at-bat allowed the runner to first move to third base before coming home to score, putting Jacksboro up 2-1 before the batter struck out for out three.
Bowie answered back immediately. Connor Earp led off with a single. The Tigers tried to pick him off at first base, but an error allowed Earp to reach not just but third base. Two batters later, a passed ball allowed Earp to score, tying the game up at 2-2.
The sixth inning came and went with no change to the score. Jacksboro got two runners on base with a walk and a single, but Bowie’s defense held while its bats had no such luck getting anything going.
The seventh inning saw the Tigers take the lead. A leadoff walk followed by a sacrificed bunt put a runner on second base. The next batter grounded to the shortstop who tried to get the lead runner advancing to third base, but he was called safe and now there were runners at the corners.
The runner at first base later advanced to second due to defensive indifference during the next at-bat before a single to left field drove in the runner on third base to put the Tigers up 3-2.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
Nocona track competes at district meet
The Nocona track teams competed at the 2A district track meet last week in Petrolia.
The boy’s team came away with the district title while the girl’s team finished second as a team.
The Indians had three first place finishes in individual events. Freddy Duran won both the 1600 and 800 meter races and Caden Gaston won the long jump.
Both also qualified for the area meet as well in other events by finishing fourth or better in them as well, with Duran finishing second in the 3200 meter race and Gaston finishing second in the triple jump, third in the high jump and second in the 100 meter race.
Other area qualifiers for the boy’s team included: Johnny Stone finishing second in the discus, Charlie Fuller finishing second in the 200 meters, Cooper Waldrip finishing second in the 300 meter hurdles and third in the pole vault, Andrew Perez finishing third in both the 3200 and 1600 meters and Kyle Waters finishing third in the 300 meter hurdles.
All three relay teams also advanced with the 4×200 and 4×400 relays finishing second and the 4×100 relay finishing third overall.
On the girl’s side, the team had four first place finishes. Graci Brown won both the 400 and 800 meters by comfortable margins. Megyn Meekins won the 200 meter race. Both were on the 4×400 relay team with Ava Johnson and Ayden Patton that ended the meet on a high note for the Lady Indians.
Other area qualifiers for the Nocona girl’s team include: Bayler Smith finishing second in the 3200 and the 1600 meter race while finishing third in the pole vault, Avery Crutsinger finishing third in the shot put and fourth in the 100 meters, Jayce Rose finishing second in the 800 meters and fourth in the 1600 meters, Ava Johnson finishing second in the 400 meters, Melissa Segura finishing fourth in the 400 meters and Brown finishing second in the long jump.
Both the 4×100 and 4×200 relays teams finished third overall as well.
The area meet is this week scheduled for 9 a.m. on April 13 at Graham.
To see results for all varsity athletes who finished in the top six in their event and scored points toward the team total, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
