Softball Roundup
Nocona
The Nocona Lady Indians softball team lost at Muenster on Monday night.
The Lady Hornets won 12-2 after six innings by run-rule against the Lady Indians.
Nocona came into the game following a big win against smaller Saint Jo and knew it could hang with Muenster if it could avoid having a bad defensive inning that got out of hand.
The Lady Hornets took the lead after the first inning 3-0 thanks to several hits and fielding error.
After a scoreless second inning, Muenster then took control as Nocona had an inning it was hoping to avoid. The Lady Hornets racked up seven runs in the inning and led 10-0 after three innings.
After another scoreless inning, the Lady Indians had some offensive success in the fifth inning. Tobie Cable and Avery Crutsinger had back-to-back RBI hits with two outs, with Crutsinger’s being a double.
It cut the lead to 10-2 and showed some life for the Lady Indians offensively after struggling for four innings.
Unfortunately, that was the only inning Nocona was able to bring in any runs. Muenster was held to one run in each in the fifth and sixth inning which was enough to stop the game early.
The Lady Hornets won 12-2.
Saint Jo
The Saint Jo Lady Panthers played a better game than the first time against Era at home on Monday.
The Lady Hornets won 12-6, pulling ahead in the final two innings despite the Lady Panthers leading after five innings.
Saint Jo lost by 10 runs the first time it played Era and with the team heading to the playoffs no matter the outcome to play schools its own size in a few weeks, a close game or even a win would be good for morale for the young team.
It was a scoreless first two innings before the third inning opened things up.
The Lady Hornets scored three runs thanks to a string of big hits all after the other to take the lead 3-0. Saint Jo answered the same inning. Payzlie Cervantes got on base thanks to an error at first base which allowed Nevaeh Spann to score who hit a single one batter earlier.
Following another fielding error from Era on the next batter Reagan Wilson, Taylor Patrick came through as she drove both base runners in with a single.
Saint Jo tied the score up at 3-3.
After a scoreless fourth inning, the Lady Hornets retook the lead as a single drove in one run to make it 4-3. The Lady Panthers answered quickly.
Spann was able to steal home to tie the game after earlier stealing third base. Patrick drove in another run when hit a sacrifice fly ball. Next batter Kayden Skidmore then grounded out the pitcher for out two, but it allowed another run to score from third base.
The Lady Panthers led 6-4 and were feeling good they would get their first district win in program history.
Unfortunately, Era was not going to make it easy.
The Lady Hornets answered with five runs in the sixth inning, retaking the lead with a lot of big hits to go up 9-6.
Saint Jo’s bats had answered back every time it had needed to all game, but unfortunately all the batters struck out.
In the seventh inning, Era added three more runs to its lead thanks to a couple of fielding errors and some key big hits. The Lady Hornets now led 12-6.
Saint Jo would need to have its best offensive inning and had the top of its lineup coming up. Unfortunately, the Lady Panthers all struck out again to end the game.
Era won 12-6.
Baseball Roundup
Saint Jo
The Saint Jo Panther baseball team had its five-game win streak snapped playing 2A Muenster on Thursday night.
The Hornets won 9-1 against the smaller Panthers team who had been playing well the last several weeks.
Saint Jo had evened up its season series against fellow 1A Perrin-Whitt before reeling off two wins each against 2A schools Chico and Nocona.
Unfortunately, Muenster proved to be a different story.
The Hornets took an early 2-0 lead in the second inning thanks to a two-RBI double.
The third inning proved to be killer as Muenster racked up six runs thanks to six hits and a hit batter to go up 8-0.
Saint Jo struggled getting many hits all game so coming back from eight runs was going to be a tough endevour.
Defensively, the Panthers cycled through three more pitchers the rest of the game to keep the Hornets from getting to comfortable and Muenster scored only one other run the final four innings.
The Panthers did score one run in the bottom of the sixth inning down 9-0.
Matthew Everson drew a leadoff walks. Collin Thomas followed with a single.
A groundout for out one advanced both runners into score position before Mathew Sampson drew another walk to load the bases.
Following a strikeout, a passed ball allowed Everson to come in and score what would be the Panthers only run.
After a scoreless seventh inning, Muenster would win 9-1.
Nocona
The Nocona Indians’ baseball team lost at home on Tuesday against Perrin-Whitt.
The Pirates won 22-5 after four inning due to run rule as the Indians look to get their first district win of the season.
After Perrin-Whitt took an early 1-0 lead in the first inning, Nocona tied the score up in the same inning. Charlie Fuller drove in a run on a two-out double to tie the score 1-1.
The Pirates answered with six runs in the second inning, but Nocona got two of those runs back with its bats.
With two base runners on thanks to walks and two outs, Luke Fuller scored on a passed ball before Walker Murphey drove in the other base runner to cut the lead to 7-3.
The Pirates added four more runs in the third inning to go up 11-3, but Nocona again got a couple of runs back.
Charlie Fuller hit a line drive to centerfield that induced a fielding error that drove in one run. Unable to gather the ball, Fuller made it all the way around the bases to score another run, cutting the lead to 11-5.
Unfortunately, Nocona had a defensive inning from hell in the fourth inning, allowing Perrin-Whitt to double its score before it was all said and done.
After getting through that, any momentum from Nocona was sapped. The Indians failed to score in their next time up to bat and the game ended due to run rule.
The Pirates won 22-5.
Bowie baseball lose to Holliday 8-5
It was a thrilling game for the Bowie Jackrabbit baseball team playing at first place Holliday on Tuesday, but the Eagles came away with the win in the end.
Holliday won 8-5 on a walk-off three-run home run, the third of the game for the Eagles as Bowie could not force the game past the seventh inning.
The Jackrabbits were riding a five-game win streak heading into the game, including tough wins against playoff bound district teams Iowa Park and Jacksboro. A win against the district undefeated Eagles probably wound not have wrestled the district title away from them, but it would have been a good morale booster with the playoffs on the horizon.
The first game between the two teams a few weeks back was Bowie’s last loss. Despite the 12-4 final score, it was a one-run game up until a hellish final two innings for the Jackrabbits defensively.
Bowie knew it could play with the Eagles and this time the team would be starting its most successful pitcher Edmond DeLeon. The Jackrabbits had not lost any of DeLeon’s previous five starts during district play despite him being a freshman, but he had his toughest challenge against the heavy swinging Eagles lineup.
Bowie got out in front in the first inning. After loading the bases with Tucker Jones and Carson Sanders drawing walks followed by Kynan DeMoss hitting a single, Troy Kesey hit a sacrifice fly ball to centerfield that allowed Jones to come in and score.
A strikeout followed for out three, but the Jackrabbits were up 1-0.
That lead would not be safe as Holliday led off with a double. After retiring the next two batters, a single drove in the runner to tie the game. Unfortunately the next batter gave the Eagles the lead with a two-run home run to deep center field.
The next batter was retired on a groundout for out three, but Holliday led 3-1 after the first inning.
A scoreless second inning followed with the only base runner on either side being DeLeon leading off with a single for Bowie. It was not until the third inning when fireworks would go off again.
With two outs, Sanders drew another walk. DeMoss then hit a two-run home run that he knew was gone right away. It tied the game up a 3-3.
Kesey followed and hit a blooper pop fly to the shortstop that was dropped for an error and allowed him to reach second base to threaten to score again. Unfortunately the next batter grounded out for out three.
The tie game would not stay for long. Holliday’s lead off batter hit a line drive that bounced right off the scoreboard for a solo home run, giving the Eagles back the lead 4-3.
DeLeon and the defense bounced back by retiring the next three batters with little trouble as the game moved to the fourth inning.
Bowie’s bats answered back thanks in part by some more errors from the Eagles. Another fielding error at shortstop allowed Boston Farris to get on base with one out. A.J. Whatley followed with a walk and Armstrong loaded the bases when his hit to first base also induced a fielding error.
After a fielder’s choice groundout at home for out two, Sanders came through with a hit into right field that drove in two runs and gave Bowie back the lead 5-4.
Unfortunately the next batter popped out in foul territory for out three.
A leadoff walk from Holliday came back to bite the Jackrabbits. After retiring the next two batters, a pickoff attempt at first base went awry for Bowie. The error allowed the runner to advance all the way to third base. The next batter then hit a hard groundball down the first baseline that got through Bowie’s fielder for an error that allowed Holliday to tie the game up at 5-5. The next batter was retired on a groundout for out three.
The fifth and sixth innings came and went with neither team able to break the tie. Both teams got one runner on base in the fifth inning. Bowie’s Kesey led off with a single, but three strikeouts followed. The Eagles had a hit batter with two outs, but the next batters struck out for out three.
The sixth inning the Jackrabbits had no luck getting anything going. Holliday got a one out single to hopefully try and get a rally going. Thankfully, the next batter grounded a ball to second basemen Farris who tagged a runner before throwing to first base for the double-play.
The seventh inning saw Bowie’s top two senior batters, Sanders and DeMoss, lead off the inning with back-to-back singles. A passed ball allowed both to advance into scoring position.
Unfortunately a dropped third strike followed for out one. A fielder’s choice followed and Sanders was out trying to get back to third base. Finally, a fly out to center field was out three and Bowie squandered the chance to take the lead.
Holliday pounced. After retiring the leadoff batter with a strikeout, two singles followed to put the winning run in scoring position.
The next batter had yet to have a hit in the game and was struck out twice previously, but he hit a home run to center field that ended the game.
Holliday won 8-5.
Bowie boy’s golf heading to state
The Bowie Jackrabbit boy’s golf team is headed back to the state meet after for the second time in three years.
The Jackrabbits finished third behind two teams from Brock to qualify for the state tournament, finishing only two shots back from second place.
It was a warm, but windy two days at the Diamondback National Golf Club in Abilene where the boys competed.
The lowest scorer for Bowie was Cy Egenbacher whose 85 the first day was made up by him shooting 76 the second day for 161 total. Hunter Lea shot 85 and 82 for 167 total followed closely by Andrew Sandhoff who shot 81 and 87 for 168 total.
Zac Harris and Rayder Mann both shot the same 171 two-day score with Harris shooting 85, 86 and Mann shooting 83, 88.
The third place completes a year long redemption arc for four of the five players who were on last year’s team. Last year Bowie was sitting in third place after the first day at the regional tournament, but with everyone shooting a little worse the second day it was enough for the team to drop two places to finish fifth and not qualify for state.
Bowie girls
The Bowie Lady Rabbits competed at the regional tournament on Wednesday and Thursday at the Shady Oaks Golf Course in Baird.
The young team finished 13th overall, but like almost every tournament their last round saw a big improvement.
Senior Rylie Vieth had the best two-day total shooting 104, 105 for 209 score. Fellow senior Neely Price shot the second best score for the team on the first day with 109, but had to compete at the area track meet the next day and missed the second round.
Freshman Miley Thompson and Reegen Ferguson finished with the same two-day total of 232. Ferguson shot 120, 112 and Thompson shot 110, 122. The third freshman Kendall Fallis shot 121, 116 for a total of 237.
Nocona
The Nocona golf program had three players compete at the regional tournament earlier this week at the Old Brickyard Golf Course in Ferris.
While none of three are moving on to the state tournament it was still a good showing for Nocona and a good ending for two of the players playing their final tournament.
Senior Casen Harris shot 92, 101 for a two-day total of 193. Fellow senior Jessie Howard shot 107, 104 for a two-day total of 211.
Eleanor Tucker shot 119, 121 for a two-day total of 240 and will be looking to build on that coming into next season.
1A athletes
The 1A programs had several players compete at the regional golf tournament this week at the Mount Pleasant Country Club.
The Saint Jo boy’s team competed and finished 10th.
Individually, Prairie Valley’s Linzie Priddy just missed out on qualifying for state with a fourth place finish and Bellevue’s Gavin Parr finished 11th.
The Panthers were led by Kile Thurman who shot 94, 102 for a two-day total of 196.
Trevor Scott and Caleb Hennessey both shot 226 total with Scott shooting 116, 110 and Hennessey shooting 120, 106.
Logan Hoover (233) shot one stroke better than Julian Luna (234) with Hoover shooting 124, 109 and Luna 120, 114.
The team made a 23 shot improvement from the first to the second day which was true for the majority of the field.
Prairie Valley’s Priddy made a 15 shot improvement, shooting 110 and 95 for a 205 total. She was just six strokes away from third place which would have qualified her for the state meet.
Still, the sophomore has a couple more years to improve and try again.
Bellevue’s Parr also saw a big improvement on the second day shooting 115 the first day and 102 the second for a 217 total. That was good enough to place him 11th among the individual competitors.
