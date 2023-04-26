Softball Roundup

The Bowie baseball team easily won at City View on Friday so it took a trip to play at private school Fort Worth Country Day on Saturday in a double-header.

The Jackrabbits beat the Mustangs 14-1 due to run rule after five innings and then loss both games against the Falcons 7-5 and 8-7.

City View has routinely struggled to compete well in recent seasons and this year was no different. Bowie won the first game 10-0 by run rule. After closely losing at Holliday earlier in the week, the Jackrabbits have second place locked up if they didn’t lose either of their final two district games against non-playoff teams.

Still, Bowie did not want to have an off game despite playing a team it expected to easily beat.

The Jackrabbits took a 5-0 lead in the first inning. City View’s only success came in the opening inning as well. The Mustangs led off with their only hit of the game. That was followed up with an error from Bowie trying to field a bunt.

This later allowed City View to score a run on a fielder’s choice, cutting the lead to 5-1.

The Jackrabbit defense bounced back, not committing an error for the rest of the game while pitcher Kynan DeMoss allowed only one other base runner for the next four innings by walking one batter.

The offense did not slow down, scoring four runs in the second inning and five more in the third before taking its foot off the gas in the fourth and fifth inning while subbing in bench players to get some valuable at-bats.

Still, it was enough to win after five innings with the score 14-1.

Carson Sanders and Colby Nichols each drove in two runs each to lead the team. Sanders hit his second home run of the season. Tucker Jones had a team high three hits and was able to score each time he got on base. Brody Armstrong had a team high three stolen bases as well.

DeMoss’s one run allowed came unearned due to the fielding error as he allowed only one hit and walked one batter while striking out seven through five innings.

With the playoffs on the horizon the tough district games looking like it might be behind Bowie, Coach Tyler Price wanted to further challenge his team by scheduling a double-header against private school Fort Worth Country Day on Saturday.

The first game saw the Jackrabbits trail for most the game. After scoring the game’s first run in the top of the first inning, the Falcons came back to retake the lead 2-1 heading into the second inning.

Country Day added one more run in the second and sixth inning to lead 4-1 heading into the final inning.

Bowie staged a comeback. With two outs and two runners on base, Cy Egenbacher hit an RBI single followed by Armstrong driving in two runs with double then followed by Jones driving in a run with a single. The Jackrabbits now led 5-4 heading into the bottom of the seventh.

Unfortunately, similar to what happened at Holliday, a three-run home run ended the game for the Falcons in walk-off fashion as they won 7-5.

