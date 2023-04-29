Connect with us

Tennis teams compete at state

Published

6 mins ago

on

(Right) The girl’s doubles team of Kyler Dunn and Taylor Patrick from Saint Jo and (Left) the girl’s doubles team of Shadie and Sadie Whitaker from Gold-Burg competed in the 1A state tennis tournament on Tuesday at San Antonio. (Courtesy photos)

Both girl’s doubles team from Saint Jo and Gold-Burg competed at the state tennis tournament in San Antonio on Tuesday.
The Lady Panthers team of Kyler Dunn and Taylor Patrick along with the Lady Bears team of Sadie and Shadie Whitaker took on the best in the state in 1A and tried to see how far they could go.
It was Dunn and Patrick’s first time at the state tournament, but they did not let that inexperience get to them. Playing a team from Vernon Northside, they handily won the first set without dropping a game 6-0.
The second set was a different story as it was back and forth until the very end. The Saint Jo pair won 7-6 to move on to the second round.
There the team would meet with the eventual state champion pair from Utopia. Dunn and Patrick battled, but could not take a game as they lost both sets 6-0 to end their state tournament.
Coach Kimberly Booth was proud of the pair for their continued growth all season. With neither player graduating, she looks forward to see how each player will grow next year now they have had a taste at what the top of the competition looks like.

For the Gold-Burg team, both girls came in with some state experience. It was Shadie’s third straight year at the state meet, making it the previous two years with partner Kelly Contreras in girl’s doubles. For Sadie, it was her second straight trip after making it last year in girl’s singles.
Unfortunately, for the Whitaker twins, it was not their day.
Playing a team from Crowell in the first round, it was a battle with almost every game going to deuce. The Crowell team came out on top more often and won with scores 6-4, 6-3.
For Coach Cheryl Cromleigh, having coached both girls since junior high in every sport as well as tennis, it was a tough way for it all to end.

