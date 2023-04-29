SPORTS
Tennis teams compete at state
Both girl’s doubles team from Saint Jo and Gold-Burg competed at the state tennis tournament in San Antonio on Tuesday.
The Lady Panthers team of Kyler Dunn and Taylor Patrick along with the Lady Bears team of Sadie and Shadie Whitaker took on the best in the state in 1A and tried to see how far they could go.
It was Dunn and Patrick’s first time at the state tournament, but they did not let that inexperience get to them. Playing a team from Vernon Northside, they handily won the first set without dropping a game 6-0.
The second set was a different story as it was back and forth until the very end. The Saint Jo pair won 7-6 to move on to the second round.
There the team would meet with the eventual state champion pair from Utopia. Dunn and Patrick battled, but could not take a game as they lost both sets 6-0 to end their state tournament.
Coach Kimberly Booth was proud of the pair for their continued growth all season. With neither player graduating, she looks forward to see how each player will grow next year now they have had a taste at what the top of the competition looks like.
For the Gold-Burg team, both girls came in with some state experience. It was Shadie’s third straight year at the state meet, making it the previous two years with partner Kelly Contreras in girl’s doubles. For Sadie, it was her second straight trip after making it last year in girl’s singles.
Unfortunately, for the Whitaker twins, it was not their day.
Playing a team from Crowell in the first round, it was a battle with almost every game going to deuce. The Crowell team came out on top more often and won with scores 6-4, 6-3.
For Coach Cheryl Cromleigh, having coached both girls since junior high in every sport as well as tennis, it was a tough way for it all to end.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
Bowie Baseball Interview
SPORTS
Nocona Baseball Interview
SPORTS
Bowie track advances four to regionals
The Bowie track teams competed at the area meet on Thursday at Jacksboro to see which athletes would go on through to the regional meet if they finished in the top four of their event.
In the end there are four athletes making the trip to Abilene on April 28-29 for the chance to go to the state meet in Austin.
Tucker Jones is returning to regionals in the 110 meter hurdles. He finished third despite clipping a hurdle midway through the race that caused him to miss out on possibly finishing first since he was in the lead at that point in the race.
Jones made it to the regional final last year in the same event.
With him missing out on qualifying in the 300 meter hurdles (fifth) and the long jump (seventh) he will have plenty of time to focus in on the one event and motivation to do better than he did at the area meet since he was noticeably disappointed.
Laisha Johnson finished third in the 400 meter race to qualify for regionals.
The senior also was part of the 4×100 and 4×400 relay teams that both finished eighth so she will have her sole focus on the 400 meters.
The other two qualifiers came earlier in the day during field events.
Senior Neely Price had to skip out on the second day of the regional golf tournament to compete. It paid off as Price finished fourth in the high jump to qualify.
The final qualifier was junior Case Curry who finished fourth in the pole vault by jumping 11 feet, 6 inches.
While some other athletes are not advancing, they did finish sixth or better scoring points toward their team totals.
Brady Rhyne finished sixth in the 300 meter hurdles, Harlei Hudson finished sixth in the 100 meters and Tyler Malone finished sixth in the 800 meters.
To see full results for Bowie athletes, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
