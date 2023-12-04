Connect with us

NEWS

UTV driver killed in crash

Published

6 mins ago

on

A 58-year-old Montague area man was killed in a utility terrain vehicle accident the night of April 7 two miles north of Montague.
Sheriff Marshall Thomas said the 911 call came in at about 9:45 p.m. on April 7 reporting the accident on property located at 6265 State Highway 175. It also was noted two firefighters were on the scene doing CPR on a male subject. Deputy Ryan Blackburn responded to the accident scene for the sheriff’s office.
Thomas explained Charles Bryan Sims was driving a Can UTV side-by-side with three passengers and they were going out on the property to see a beaver dam.
“The back tire slipped off and the UTV went down an embankment into the creek bottom ejecting all the occupants; however, Sims had been trapped by the cage bars over the top of the vehicle and he was under about 2.5 feet of water,” said the sheriff.
Those at the scene tried to move the UTV but could not. Two Montague volunteer firefighters, Cody Tipton and Scott Hudson, arrived and were able to help get the vehicle off of the man and start CPR.
Justice of the Peace Stephanie Horton was called to Nocona General Hospital where Sims’ death was pronounced.
Thomas said the death was ruled an accidental drowning.

NEWS

Truck of oranges catches on fire along U.S. 287

Published

16 mins ago

on

04/12/2023

By

Bowie Rural Volunteer Fire Department responded to a semi-truck/trailer fire at about 8 p.m. April 9 on U.S. 287 and Cattle Pen Road. The refrigerated truck caught fire and the cab was able to unhook. The fire burned the roof of the trailer causing the walls to collapse and the load of oranges fell onto the highway. The highway had to be closed for more than an hour for the wreckage to be removed. Sunset VFD responded with a Tinder and local law enforcement blocked traffic so they could work. (Courtesy photos Bowie Rural VFD)

Bowie Rural firefighters spray water on a semi-truck trailer fire Sunday night that was carrying a load of oranges in the refrigerated trailer.
NEWS

TxDOT to replace two precinct 3 bridges

Published

32 mins ago

on

04/12/2023

By

By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
It was a brief meeting for the Montague County Commissioner’s Court Monday as it handled the agenda in less than 20 minutes.
A pair of bridge replacement projects were approved through an advanced funding agreement with the Texas Department of Transportation all in precinct three. Commissioner Mark Murphey said the projects are on County Road 104 (Old Ringgold Highway) at Beaver Creek and CR 272 (Rock Springs School Road) at Belknap Creek.
In good news, Murphey said he has been told the county does not have to pay the normal 10% match as the federal government is handling that cost. Each project is estimated to run more than half a million.

Read the full story on the meeting in the mid-week Bowie News.

NEWS

Bowie welcomes its first commercial film production featuring Lexus cars

Published

4 days ago

on

04/08/2023

By

Just six short months after being designated “Film Friendly” by Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Film Commission, Bowie saw its first film production on local roadways this week.
Pub Creative based out of Los Angeles, CA, rolled into town on April 3, to finalize the details for filming. This production will be a film used for Lexus on its website.
Around town this week there were several Lexus vehicles being followed and filmed as they drove down local streets. With law enforcement blocking the streets and lanes of traffic, there were lots of questions in this small town.

Read the full story about this film production in Bowie this week in your weekend Bowie News.

PUB Creative crew took to Highway 287 in Bowie near the Bowie Business Park to film the innovative features of the newest Lexus. They worked closely with DPS and TxDOT to ensure the safety of all involed. (Photo by Cindy Roller)
Creative Film Entire crew
The PUB Creative Film crew including executive producer Bruce Birch, creative director Amy McCain, production coordinator Aliyah Cole, along with Walter Land Survey owners Patrick and Cheryl Walters, Department of Public Safety Sergeant Aaron Lewis and officers, Texas Department of Transportation crew with Maintenance Supervisor Shane Watkins, and Community Development executive director Cindy Roller gathered for a team photo during filming in Bowie, Texas and Bowie Business Park.
Photo courtesy of location scout Jack Turner
