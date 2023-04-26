Whitaker twins compete one last time

The state tennis tournament is happening April 25-26 in San Antonio and with its completion will come the end of an era for Gold-Burg athletics.

The senior girl’s doubles team of Sadie and Shadie Whitaker will represent the Lady Bears one final time on the biggest high school stage to see how far they can possibly go. Not far away will be their loud, but caring Coach Cheryl Cromleigh who has coached the pair in just about every sport since junior high.

The pair are not just sisters but twins and like their names they are similar enough to get confused unless you get to know them.

Shadie is the shy one during interviews, struggling with the awkwardness of the interview setting in two tries this year even with her sister and coach trying to give her answers to say.

You would never guess she is shy with how she plays on the court. She earned second team all-district honors in basketball and has been a valuable 3-point shooter for four years, starting most of that time.

In volleyball she was an all-around player for four years on varsity and earned first-team all-district honors this year.

Sadie’s demeanor is more relaxed. She has come out of her shy shell over the years, enough to even participate in one-act play this year.

Sadie was the lead outside hitter in volleyball during the fall and also earned first team all-district honors. On the basketball court, she was more of an all-around player who could sometimes come off the bench depending on the match up.

Like most 1A school athletes, between the two of them they have been talked into giving just about any sport or activity a try at some point during the last four years. Their older brother Kolton Whitaker, who graduated in 2022, was similar in that vain.

On the tennis court is where the pair and their coach call home though.

