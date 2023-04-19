COUNTY LIFE
Who dies at the pie auction? Watch ‘Murder at the Pie Auction’ April 28-29
Dinner? Pie? Murder? Come get it all with this year’s Murder Mystery Dinner Theater presented by the Bowie Alliance for Education and the Arts, “Murder At the Pie Auction,” April 28-29.
Directed by April Word. Enjoy a homemade dinner, try to win a local dessert during the silent auction, and become part of the show by participating in a cash auction for several freshly made pies on stage.
Performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. on April 28 and two shows at noon and 6 p.m. on April 29 at 204 Theater Rd, Bowie.
All proceeds raised will benefit the youth scholarship program for arts education here in town. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at https://www.bowieallianceforeducationandthearts.com/events-1.
Join the cast in Mynute, Alaska for this year’s finals of the International Mother Mabel’s Pie Baking Competition and Auction.
Nocona ISD early voting to open; note change of voting location
Early voting for the May 6 Nocona Independent School District trustee election will begin April 24 and run through May 2.
County Elections Administrator Ginger Wall reminds voters in Nocona of a location change. Ballots will be cast in Nocona City Hall at the Justin Building, 102 Clay Street for early voting and on election day. This polling location was moved from the Nocona Community Center.
Gary Eldred is running unopposed for place five on the school board, while incumbent Trustee Jay Womack is challenged by Shelly Parker.
Real West Symposium planned April 28-30
Organizers of the 6th annual Real West Symposium reported ticket sales are exceeding expectations for this year’s events on April 28-30.
The symposium explores what the old west was actually like in the 1800s. Saint Jo is a classic representation of an 1850s’ cowtown located right on the storied Chisholm Trail.
Horton Classic Car Museum emptied of its stock this past week, heads to auction
There was an ongoing stream of classic vehicles moving out of the Horton Classic Car Museum in Nocona during the past two weeks as many of them headed to the Mecum Auction in Houston. In February the museum owners announced the closure and the doors were shut within a few days. The museum opened in 2012 the vision of the late Pete Horton, who died in August 2022. It featured more than 125 museum-quality vintage vehicles and helped the city be named “Classic Car Capital of Texas.” (Photos by Tommy Yowell)
