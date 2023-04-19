Who dies at the pie auction? Watch ‘Murder at the Pie Auction’ April 28-29

Dinner? Pie? Murder? Come get it all with this year’s Murder Mystery Dinner Theater presented by the Bowie Alliance for Education and the Arts, “Murder At the Pie Auction,” April 28-29.

Directed by April Word. Enjoy a homemade dinner, try to win a local dessert during the silent auction, and become part of the show by participating in a cash auction for several freshly made pies on stage.

Performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. on April 28 and two shows at noon and 6 p.m. on April 29 at 204 Theater Rd, Bowie.

All proceeds raised will benefit the youth scholarship program for arts education here in town. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at https://www.bowieallianceforeducationandthearts.com/events-1.

Join the cast in Mynute, Alaska for this year’s finals of the International Mother Mabel’s Pie Baking Competition and Auction.

Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.

The play’s detective grills one of the pie bakers about the murder at the event. (Photo by Barbara Green)