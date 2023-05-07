EDIBLES
7 vegetables to easily grow in your home garden
(Family Features) Growing fresh, healthy vegetables at home may not be as hard as it sounds. Novice gardeners just need good dirt, easy plants to grow, lots of sunshine and the right amount of water.
Once you’ve prepared your garden plot, select one or all of these vegetables, which are among the easiest to grow:
- Lettuce – Plant lettuce seeds directly into the garden or a pot then repeat every two weeks. It can be cut a few weeks after planting. Some harvest lettuce by pulling it up – roots and all – but cutting a little off the top every few days can keep it growing until summer’s heat turns it too bitter.
- Spinach – This vitamin-packed green is planted and harvested just like lettuce.
- Cucumbers – Make several mounds of dirt near the edge of your garden and place 2-3 plants around the center of each. Cucumbers are notorious for growing vines that overtake other plants, so be vigilant about keeping them contained.
- Squash – Like cucumbers, summer squash is planted on small mounds at the edges of a garden so their vines can be contained. Most varieties, such as yellow squash and zucchini, are quite prolific and just a few plants can feed a large family all summer long.
- Tomatoes – Purchase plants that grow best in your area of the country from your local garden center. All plants should be staked or enclosed in tomato cages because successful plants produce an abundance of large, heavy fruit throughout the summer months.
- Bell Peppers – Bell peppers are easiest to grow from plants. Space them about 1 foot apart then watch them take off with little care required. The only real trick to growing bell peppers is knowing when to harvest. If you’re growing red, orange or yellow varieties, they’ll start out green then turn color as soon as they ripen.
- Carrots – Dig a long, shallow trench in soil that is free of rock. Sprinkle the seeds along the row, cover lightly with topsoil and wait for the top of the carrot to pop through the soil. Once a bit of orange appears, pull and enjoy.
Find more tips for growing a bountiful garden at eLivingtoday.com.
Photo courtesy of Unsplash
SOURCE:
Family Features
Dishing out the facts on good eats
(Family Features) For those seeking to be more health-conscious, the idea of eating nutritiously seems simple. However, understanding what’s truly “good for you” can sometimes be confusing.
In honor of National Nutrition Month and Healthy Fats Day in March, Avocados From Mexico is sharing how avocados – a super good food and source of good fats and several vitamins – make everything better. Avocados From Mexico conducted a survey and found that while 76% of respondents believe fat is an essential component of a healthy diet, less than one-third are confident they know why it’s important to have “good fats” in their diets.
For starters, according to the survey, nearly half of Americans didn’t realize foods with good fats, like avocados, can help with weight management. However, monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats found in avocados can lower the risk of becoming overweight, according to research published in “Nutrients.”
“Most people are aware of the Mediterranean Diet, but nearly half (40%) of survey respondents didn’t realize that this eating pattern does not limit fat coming from plantsources like avocados,” said nutrition expert and registered dietitianBarbara Ruhs. “These types of unsaturated good fats are also recommended by the American Heart Association for heart health. Eating avocados in place of foods containing saturated fat is an easy and delicious way to approach healthy eating.”
Virtually the only fresh fruit with good fats, avocados can help people meet both good fat and fruit and vegetable recommendations in the same bite with approximately 6 grams of good fats per serving (one-third of a medium avocado). They are nutrient-dense, making avocados a superfood with super benefits. Avocados are also free of cholesterol and sodium and have nearly 20 vitamins and minerals.
Another finding from the survey is that while people believe fat is essential to a healthy diet, one-third of survey respondents believe saturated and trans fats are associated with health benefits, indicating confusion about the various types of fats. Many Americans need to balance their overall fat intake by reducing “bad” or saturated fat intake and increasing “good” or unsaturated (monounsaturated and polyunsaturated) fat intake. Replacing saturated fats with unsaturated fats can help reduce LDL, or bad cholesterol levels.
Dietary fat helps the body absorb vitamins A, D, E, and K. These vitamins are fat soluble, which means they can only be absorbed by the body with the help of fats. Per one-third of a medium avocado (50 grams), avocados contribute 6 grams of unsaturated fats, which are known to be essential for normal growth and development of the central nervous system and brain.
Make good fats a part of your next trip to the grocery store with this avocado-inspired Harvest Bowl Salad with Balsamic Vinaigrette certified by the American Heart Association.
To find more nutritional facts and figures, along with recipes featuring the superfood, visit AvocadosFromMexico.com.
Harvest Bowl Salad with Balsamic Vinaigrette
Servings: 8
Balsamic Vinaigrette:
- 1/2 Avocado From Mexico, diced
- 1 tablespoon avocado oil
- 2 tablespoons shallots, minced
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- 3 tablespoons white balsamic vinegar
- 1 tablespoon honey
- 3 tablespoons water
Salad:
- 2 Avocados From Mexico, diced
- 2 sweet potatoes, roasted and diced
- 2 cups quinoa, cooked
- 2 cups arugula
- 2 cups kale
- 1 cup Brussels sprouts petals, roasted
- 2 Honeycrisp apples, diced
- 2 tablespoons roasted pecans, unsalted
- 2 tablespoons roasted pepitas, unsalted
- 2 tablespoons dried cranberries
- To make balsamic vinaigrette: In food processor, process avocado, avocado oil, shallots, Dijon mustard, balsamic vinegar, honey and water to smooth consistency. Set aside.
- To make salad: In large bowl, combine avocados, sweet potatoes, quinoa, arugula, kale, Brussels sprouts petals, apples, pecans, pepitas and dried cranberries. Pour balsamic vinaigrette over salad mixture.
- Toss salad to coat. Keep refrigerated until ready to serve.
Nutritional information per serving: 390 calories; 16 g total fat; 0 g saturated fat; 0 g cholesterol; 370 mg sodium; 55 g total carbohydrates; 11 g dietary fiber; 12 g sugar; 15 g protein.
SOURCE:
Avocados From Mexico
Break out brunch favorites for spring celebrations
(Family Features) Deck your kitchen, dining room or patio with bright decor and fun, festive springtime frills – brunch season is here. Whether your weekend morning meal is shared with that special someone or friends, family and neighbors, warm, sunny days can bring out the best of brunch.
Impress your loved one with these Mini Banana Rice Pancakes for two, a healthy and satisfying meal made with Minute Brown Rice & Quinoa Cups. This recipe allows for more moments together at the table because the whole-grain combination is ready in just 1 minute and prep time is minimal.
Pairing the crunchiness of red quinoa with the chewy texture of brown rice, these cups earned a spot on the “Men’s Health” Best Foods for Men Awards in 2022. Plus, packed in single-serve portions, you can eat the grains right out of the BPA-free cup for a simple lunch or snack that provides a good source of fiber with 55 grams of whole grains in each serving.
If you need a dish that feeds a crowd, put this Hearty Bacon and Egg Breakfast on the menu. Ready in 35 minutes, it can satisfy brunch cravings for a group of up to 12 as a main course that easily pairs with other morning favorites.
As an ideal complement to the eggs, bacon and cheese, Minute Rice & Quinoa can make this family-style recipe a breeze. In just 10 minutes, the tasty blend of brown rice, red rice, wild rice and quinoa cooks up light and fluffy for a slightly chewy, nutty flavor. It’s also a dependable replacement for oatmeal in other breakfast dishes so you can complete your mission to make meals quick and enjoyable. Not to mention, the bag is BPA-free and recyclable via store drop-off in most communities, while the carton is recyclable curbside.
Find more brunch inspiration for spring celebrations at MinuteRice.com.
Mini Banana Rice Pancakes
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 20 minutes
Servings: 2
- 1 cup Minute Brown Rice & Quinoa
- 1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1 cup milk
- 2 teaspoons freshly squeezed lemon juice
- 2 bananas, divided
- 1 egg, beaten
- 1/4 cup pure maple syrup, divided
- 4 teaspoons butter, melted
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil, divided
- 1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- Heat rice and quinoa according to package directions.
- In large bowl, whisk flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt.
- In medium bowl, whisk milk and lemon juice. Let stand 5 minutes.
- Mash 1/2 banana. Transfer to milk mixture. Add egg and 1 teaspoon maple syrup; stir to combine. Stir in melted butter.
- Pour milk mixture over flour mixture. Whisk just until combined; do not overmix. Fold in rice and quinoa. Let batter rest 10-15 minutes.
- Preheat large nonstick skillet over medium heat; brush with 1 teaspoon oil. Once skillet is hot, reduce heat to medium-low. In batches, adding oil as necessary, scoop 1 tablespoon batter per pancake into skillet and cook 3-4 minutes, or until bubbles start to form. Flip and cook 1-2 minutes until golden on bottom.
- Slice remaining half and full bananas. Serve pancakes with remaining maple syrup, banana slices and cinnamon.
Hearty Bacon and Egg Breakfast
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: 30 minutes
Servings: 12
- Nonstick cooking spray
- 1 1/2 bags Minute Rice & Quinoa
- 9 eggs, lightly beaten
- 5 bacon slices, cooked and crumbled
- 3/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- black pepper, to taste
- Preheat oven to 325 F. Coat 12-cup muffin pan with nonstick cooking spray.
- Prepare rice and quinoa according to package directions.
- In medium bowl, combine rice and quinoa, eggs, bacon, cheese, salt and pepper, to taste.
- Divide batter between prepared cups and bake 18-20 minutes, or until eggs are just set.
SOURCE:
Minute Rice
Cooking clean: A reliable energy source can help create nutritious meals
(Family Features) With many people focused on achieving a cleaner and healthier lifestyle, taking actionable steps such as recycling, using less hot water and eating nutritious foods can help lower your carbon footprint. Another step for a clean lifestyle: cooking with an environmentally friendly, clean energy source like propane.
Propane is already powering more than 12 million homes with reliable energy people can count on. Plus, gas-powered cooktops are preferred by 96% of professional chefs, including nutritionist and chef Dean Sheremet of “My Kitchen Rules,” who partnered with the Propane Education & Research Council (PERC) to educate homeowners on the benefits of cooking with gas.
“There is a lot of misinformation about cooking with gas in the news,” Sheremet said. “It’s important to remember, the act of cooking itself impacts indoor air quality, regardless of the energy that powers the stove. Having a qualified technician install and perform regular service for the stove, maintaining proper ventilation using a hood or opening doors or windows and following common sense safety measures can ensure the safe use of any stove.”
Because ventilation when cooking is key, it’s important to note that cooking with propane results in lower carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions than electric cooking, on average. That’s because more than 60% of electricity production comes from natural gas or coal generation plants, which release more CO2 emissions as part of the generation process.
Beyond the environmental benefits, propane-powered cooking appliances provide convenience, modern design and performance in kitchens, allowing home chefs to prepare healthy meals for their families in a short amount of time. Sheremet values the efficiency of a propane cooktop when creating nutritious meals like Skirt Steak with Salsa Verde and Spaghetti and Clams, which can be whipped up in minutes using a clean energy source.
“Chefs, and parents like me, prefer gas for a variety of reasons,” Sheremet said. “My son, Atlas, is often in the kitchen when I’m cooking, and we know sometimes kids don’t listen when we tell them to not touch a pan or the stove. Propane cooktops allow for greater control of heat levels and their instant flame turnoff capabilities help them cool faster than traditional electric stoves, which can remain dangerously hot for a period after they have been turned off.”
Learn more about cooking with propane and find recipes from Sheremet at Propane.com/ChefDean.
Do’s and Don’ts of Cooking with Gas
Cooking with a reliable and environmentally clean energy source like propane can take your home chef skills to the next level. However, there are steps to take to ensure safety while maximizing the benefits of cooking with your gas range.
Do:
- Follow the manufacturer’s installation and operating instructions.
- Keep pot handles turned inward to protect against accidents like knocking the pot off the stove or little ones reaching for the handles.
- Keep the range surface clean.
- Keep flammable materials away from burner flames.
Don’t:
- Do not cover the oven bottom with foil as it can restrict air circulation.
- Never use gas ranges for space heating.
- Do not allow children to turn burner control knobs.
Do not leave food unattended on the cooktop.
Spaghetti and Clams
Recipe courtesy of chef Dean Sheremet on behalf of PERC
- Salt
- 8-12 littleneck or other small clams in shell, scrubbed
- 1/4 pound spaghetti noodles
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 1/2-1 garlic clove, minced
- 1/2 dried red chile pepper
- 1/3 cup vermouth or white wine
- 1-2 tablespoons chopped fresh Italian parsley
- Bring large pot of lightly salted water to boil. Soak clams in cold water.
- Add spaghetti to boiling water and cook until slightly underdone. In large saucepan over medium-low heat, add olive oil, garlic and chile pepper. Saute gently, reducing heat, if necessary, so garlic does not brown.
- Add vermouth and clams; cover. Clams should open in about 2 minutes. Add hot drained pasta, cover and shake pot gently. Simmer 1-2 minutes until spaghetti is cooked to taste.
- Discard unopened clams. Add half the parsley and shake pan to distribute evenly. Transfer to plate or bowl and sprinkle with remaining parsley.
Skirt Steak with Salsa Verde
Recipe courtesy of chef Dean Sheremet on behalf of PERC
- 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 1/4 cup red wine vinegar
- 2 thinly sliced scallions
- 3 tablespoons capers, drained and roughly chopped
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, plus additional, to taste, divided
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper, plus additional, to taste, divided
- 1 1/2 pounds skirt steak
- 2 tablespoons chopped parsley
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh mint, divided
- 1/4 cup pistachios
- 1 romaine heart
- 1 radicchio
- 1/2 cup crumbled goat cheese
- Whisk olive oil, vinegar, scallions, capers, garlic, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Pour about 1/3 of dressing (about 1/3cup) over steak and turn to coat.
- Add parsley and 1 tablespoon mint to reserved dressing; stir and set aside until ready to use. Cover and refrigerate steak 30 minutes, or up to 24 hours.
- In small saute pan over medium heat, toast pistachios, tossing often, until golden brown, about 3 minutes. Set aside.
- Set grill to medium-high heat or heat grill pan on stovetop over medium-high heat. Grill steak about 5 minutes per side. Transfer to plate and rest 10 minutes.
- Cut romaine hearts lengthwise into quarters. Arrange romaine and radicchio in layers on large platter, leaving room on one side for steak. Sprinkle with goat cheese, pistachios and remaining mint.
- Slice steak into 3-inch pieces then slice against grain to cut steak into wide strips. Add sliced steak to platter. Drizzle reserved dressing on romaine and steak.
