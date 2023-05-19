OBITUARIES
Alice Mae Steely
April 19, 1951 – May 15, 2023
BEDFORD – Alice Mae Steely, 72, died on May 15, 2023 in Bedford, TX.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. on May 20 at Mountain Park Cemetery in Saint Jo.
She was born on April 19, 1951 in Dallas to the late Thomas Pritchett Weaver and Bessie Alice Miller. She always put others first and loved with every piece of her heart. She was a member of First United Methodist Grapevine. Steely was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Anna Weaver Meier.
She is survived by her husband, Henry Thomas Steely Jr.; son, Henry Thomas Steely III and wife; one granddaughter; one grandson and her sister, Jo Rene Noah.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to First United Methodist Grapevine.
Billy “Bill” Junior Reaves
October 19, 1934 – May 12, 2023
BOWIE – Billy “Bill” Junior Reaves, 88, went home to be with the Lord on May 12, 2023 in Decatur.
The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on May 15 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A graveside service was at 10 a.m. on May 16 at Brushy Cemetery with Chris Osborne and Ken Goodson as the officiants.
Bill was born Oct. 19, 1934 in Post Oak, TX to Gilbert Franklin and Ida Marie (Middlebrooks) Reaves. He graduated from Bellevue High School in 1953. On Oct. 26, 1968 Bill married Louise Edgin in Bowie. Bill enjoyed carpentry and ranching. He worked for Ranch House Western Wear in Bowie for many years, as well as a firefighter and Emergency Medical Technician for the City of Bowie. He was a devoted husband and father and will be remembered with love and appreciation.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Gib and Ida Reaves; infant daughter, Leaha Reaves; brother, Sydney Reaves; sisters, Ruby Gilmore and Annlee Garrett and granddaughter, Stacy Blake.
Bill is survived by his wife, Louise Reaves, Bowie; children, Elizabeth Hale, Garland, Rebecca Brooks and husband Kevin, Bowie and Jaret Reaves and wife Lisa, Gainesville; grandchildren, Shane Hale and wife Julia, Cassiopeia Beasley and husband Vester, Kolton Brooks and wife Sadi, Krista Brooks, Kevin Clay Brooks and wife Mercedes, Kenlea Reaves and Macey Reaves; 10 great-grandchildren; brothers, Herbert Reaves, Bowie and George A. Reaves, San Angelo; sister, Emma Mae Large, Bowie and numerous nieces and nephews.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
Paid publication
Betty Joyce Taylor Evans
February 5, 1937 – May 13, 2023
BOWIE – Betty Joyce Taylor Evans, 86, went home to be with the Lord on May 13, 2023 in Bowie.
The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on May 16 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. on May 17 at the Bellevue First Baptist Church in Bellevue, where Betty attended as a young girl and she and husband Joe were married in 1955. Burial will follow the service at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie where she will be laid to rest by her husband.
Betty was born Feb. 5, 1937 in Bellevue to Ewell and Joy (Miller) Taylor. She attended and graduated from Bellevue High School and married Joe B. Evans of Bowie on July 3, 1955 at First Baptist Church, Bellevue. Betty worked for 11 years at Hagger’s Slack Factory in Bowie before her 20 year career as a teacher’s aide at Bowie Elementary School. Betty, Joe and their family also were long time members of the First Baptist Church of Bowie.
Betty loved her family. She loved family gatherings at her house with her daughters and grandchildren for many occasions to include birthdays, Easter and Christmas. Betty loved watching her grandchildren play sports or any other activities they participated in – she was the biggest fan in the crowd. In later years she continued to watch her great-grandchildren participate in events as much as she possibly could. Betty loved listening to music, working in her flower beds, mowing and keeping her yard. In later years Betty enjoyed spending hours outside sitting on her porch, watching birds and looking at birdhouses she had painted. She loved to sit outside and just relax and have long visits with her beloved caregiver of five-and-a-half years, Shonda Ogle.
Betty is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 62 years, Joe; her parents and her brother, Bobby (Robert) Taylor of Nocona.
Betty is survived by her daughters, Chris Simpson and husband Riley, Sunset and Kim Heugatter and husband Allen, Bowie; grandchildren, Ty Evans and wife Lindsey, Granbury, Lindsay Berend and husband JD, Henrietta, Fallon Richey and husband Chase, Sunset and Sawyer Heugatter and fiancée Renee Hamilton, Lubbock and seven great-grandchildren Rance, Rylie, Leighton, Cannon, Lexi, Ridley, Braxton and new baby Finn. Betty also is survived by her sister, Carolyn Osborn and husband Larry, Lewisville and her sister-in-law, Sue Taylor, Nocona, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Central Baptist Church Kids4Truth Program via the following ways: Central Baptist Church office, account at Legend Bank or Venmo@cbcbowietx. Please notate on any donations “in memory of Betty Evans.”
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
Paid publication
Michael Lynn Hewitt
December 1, 1951 – May 11, 2023
NOCONA – Michael Lynn Hewitt, 71, died on May 11, 2023 in Plano.
A visitation was at 1 p.m. on May 15 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home Chapel in Nocona. A funeral service officiated by Minister Gregg Shaw followed at 2 p.m. Interment was at Oak Hill Cemetery. Pallbearers were London Jeffreys, Tommy Glover, Charlie Matthews, Jim Weir, Adam Hammons and Jameson Hart.
He was born on Dec. 1, 1951 in Nocona to Weldon and Edna Hewitt. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving 1971–1973. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Nocona and Central Baptist Church in Bowie. He married Laquita Yarbrough on Nov. 20, 1971 in Bowie.
He worked mostly in the oilfield, working overseas in nearly 30 different countries for 22 years, mostly in the jungles. He and his family lived overseas for four years then he commuted back and forth from the states to overseas for 18 years. He was one of the first three oil field consultants that was hired for the Barnett Shale.
He is survived by his mother, Edna Sadler, Bowie; wife, Laquita Hewitt, Nocona; children, Shasta Danielle Hewitt, Nocona and Brett Michael Hewitt, Nocona; four grandchildren; three bonus grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association or Wounded Warrior Project.
Arrangements entrusted to Jerry Woods Funeral Home in Nocona.
