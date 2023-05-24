All-district softball selections revealed

The Bowie Jackrabbits baseball team fell to Wall on Friday in the area round of the playoffs to end their season.

The 10th ranked Eagles won both games by run-rule 11-1 and 10-0 against the Jackrabbits.

Bowie came into the series confident, but knew it would be a challenge. The Jackrabbits swept Peaster in the bi-district round and came into the playoff feeling extremely battle-tested after finishing second in a district where Coach Tyler Price felt they were playing playoff level teams in almost ever game.

The Eagles are a familiar foe. Bowie played the young Wall team last year in the regional quarterfinals and won three games despite the Eagles also being ranked 10th in the state last year as well.

Bowie was not intimidated by that rank. Despite not being rated in the top 25, after last year’s run and also after competing well against similarly ranked Holliday during district, the Jackrabbits were ready to pull the upset again this year against a still young, but talented Wall team.

Bowie led off and with two outs, Carson Sanders drew a walk to try and start a two-out rally. Kynan DeMoss hit a pop fly to the pitcher, but an error allowed him to reach first base and Sanders to reach third base. Unfortunately, DeMoss was later thrown out trying to steal second base for out three.

Freshman Edmond DeLeon got the start on the mound for Bowie and the Eagle batters got to him first. Back-to-back doubles scored one run before an error by the catcher allowed another run to come in as Wall went up 2-0.

Bowie showed some life in the second inning as Troy Kesey led off and hit a solo home run to deep centerfield on the first pitch. It cut the lead to 2-1 and fired up the Jackrabbits, but it did not lead to any more runs that inning.

After only giving up a double in the second inning and no runs, Bowie was up to bat in the third inning. Sanders got on base with one out by getting hit by a pitch, but unfortunately the next batter hit into a double-play for outs two and three.

For the Eagles, they started a two-out rally with three batters in a row drawing walks that loaded the bases. The next batter hit a single that drove in two runs to improve the Wall lead to 4-1 heading into the fourth inning.

After Bowie batters failed to get any runners on base, the Eagles added two more runs in the fourth inning. After a leadoff double followed by a single, two batters later drove in both runners with a single to centerfield as Wall led 6-1.

Brody Armstrong tried to start a two-out rally after drawing a walk, but the next batter grounded out.

After a leadoff single given up, Cy Egenbacher came in to pitch relief. After a walk and single loaded the bases, a base hit scored one run. Bowie got the ball back into the infield and due to some base running errors, picked up a double-play with outs at second and third base.

Unfortunately the Eagles were not done. Following another walk, the next batter hit a three-run home run to centerfield that extended Wall’s lead to 10-1. Sanders came in to pitch and forced a groundout for out three.

Despite having the most the dangerous part of Bowie’s lineup coming up to bat, only Kesey’s drawn walk with two outs prevented it from being an entirely unfruitful inning.

Wall led off with a line drive into left field that was dropped for an error that would come back to bite Bowie. The runner reached second base and later advanced to third on a passed ball.

After a groundout, a wild pitch then allowed the runner to come home and the game to end due to run rule. The Eagles won the game 11-1.

To read the full story about game two and see more pictures, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.