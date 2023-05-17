NEWS
Bellevue, Prairie Valley seniors graduate Friday
The first graduation ceremonies for local and area schools begin this week as Bellevue and Prairie Valley High School present diplomas on May 19.
The remaining schools in the county will have graduation ceremonies on May 26 and will be featured next week. Also in the May 24 Bowie News see the 2023 Graduation Keepsake section with seniors from all Montague County area high schools.
In your mid-week Bowie News, meet the Bellevue and Prairie Valley valedictorians and salutatorians as they prepare for Friday’s ceremonies. Next the remaining honor students will be featured.
NEWS
BISD Trustees meet honor graduates, hire new BHS assistant principal
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
Bowie Independent School District Trustees were introduced to the top 10% of the 2023 senior class during Monday’s board meeting and finalized professional educator contracts for the 2023-24 school year.
Andy Atkins has been named to the assistant principal’s vacancy at the high school. Atkins has been the boy’s basketball coach for the past three years in Bowie. That position was posted on the job board Monday.
Superintendent Blake Enlow said Atkins already has a master’s degree and will complete his administrative certification in December making this his first administrative position.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
(Top) Members of the top 10% of the 2023 senior class were introduced at Monday’s board meeting. (Photo by Barbara Green)
NEWS
City buys street sweeper, price almost doubles
The Bowie City Council handled a brief agenda of business Monday night approving the lease-purchase of a street sweeper and a proclamation for National Travel and Tourism Week.
A resolution for the new sweeper came from Tymco and it was sticker shock for the council as the price almost doubled since they put $100,000 in the budget last fall for the equipment.
City Manager Bert Cunningham said the total price today is $192,752.40, and he cannot point to any one thing that caused the increase, but it has gone up like everything else.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
NEWS
Storms once more arrive on Thursday night signaling tornado sirens in Bowie
The tornado sirens blew once again in Bowie on Thursday evening as a pair of storm cells forecast to possibly create tornadoes moved in from the south from Jack County. The first tornado warning blew about 7 p.m. as the storm cell reportedly went right over Bowie. High winds and heavy rain and small hail were the results. No major damage was reported in the area. This was the second week in a row where sirens blew on Thursday evening.
Top photo: Levi Davis captured this threatening group of clouds near Hwy. 101 and Fruitland Thursday night. It was one of two storm cells that came through the county bringing heavy rain, some hail, loud thunder and lightning. (Courtesy photo)
Bowie Rural Volunteer firefighters responded to this tank battery fire off Jerry Walker Road and near U.S. Highway 287 Thursday evening during the storm. Lightning may have been the cause. They also responded to a pair of vehicle wrecks that evening. (Courtesy photo)
