Billy “Bill” Junior Reaves

February 5, 1937 – May 13, 2023

BOWIE – Betty Joyce Taylor Evans, 86, went home to be with the Lord on May 13, 2023 in Bowie.

The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on May 16 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. on May 17 at the Bellevue First Baptist Church in Bellevue, where Betty attended as a young girl and she and husband Joe were married in 1955. Burial will follow the service at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie where she will be laid to rest by her husband.

Betty was born Feb. 5, 1937 in Bellevue to Ewell and Joy (Miller) Taylor. She attended and graduated from Bellevue High School and married Joe B. Evans of Bowie on July 3, 1955 at First Baptist Church, Bellevue. Betty worked for 11 years at Hagger’s Slack Factory in Bowie before her 20 year career as a teacher’s aide at Bowie Elementary School. Betty, Joe and their family also were long time members of the First Baptist Church of Bowie.

Betty loved her family. She loved family gatherings at her house with her daughters and grandchildren for many occasions to include birthdays, Easter and Christmas. Betty loved watching her grandchildren play sports or any other activities they participated in – she was the biggest fan in the crowd. In later years she continued to watch her great-grandchildren participate in events as much as she possibly could. Betty loved listening to music, working in her flower beds, mowing and keeping her yard. In later years Betty enjoyed spending hours outside sitting on her porch, watching birds and looking at birdhouses she had painted. She loved to sit outside and just relax and have long visits with her beloved caregiver of five-and-a-half years, Shonda Ogle.

Betty is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 62 years, Joe; her parents and her brother, Bobby (Robert) Taylor of Nocona.

Betty is survived by her daughters, Chris Simpson and husband Riley, Sunset and Kim Heugatter and husband Allen, Bowie; grandchildren, Ty Evans and wife Lindsey, Granbury, Lindsay Berend and husband JD, Henrietta, Fallon Richey and husband Chase, Sunset and Sawyer Heugatter and fiancée Renee Hamilton, Lubbock and seven great-grandchildren Rance, Rylie, Leighton, Cannon, Lexi, Ridley, Braxton and new baby Finn. Betty also is survived by her sister, Carolyn Osborn and husband Larry, Lewisville and her sister-in-law, Sue Taylor, Nocona, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Central Baptist Church Kids4Truth Program via the following ways: Central Baptist Church office, account at Legend Bank or Venmo@cbcbowietx. Please notate on any donations “in memory of Betty Evans.”

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

Paid publication