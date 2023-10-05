BISD classes resume, no ‘hit list’ found

Classes resumed in Bowie Monday morning after a week of anxiety about possible threats at the high school that led the district to close on May 5.

Superintendent Blake Enlow said Monday afternoon there is no significant new information from the investigation, but everyone was happy to get back to the final weeks of school.

Bowie Independent School District dealt with two separate incidents last week. The first began as a rumor and came to the attention of school officials and police on May 2. It was about someone making a verbal threat about shooting up the school on May 5. The second related to a Snapchat post about a shooting threat.

After talking to many students investigators were able to identify a 15-year-old male student as a potential suspect in the verbal threat.

School Resource Officer Bob Blackburn said the suspect reportedly said something to the effect, “They should be glad I don’t have a gun because I would come shoot it up.”

He never said a specific day or student, in addition he did not have a weapon and reportedly had no access to one.

The SRO said Monday concurred with Enlow there is not a lot of new information, however the high school staff and police have also been following up on rumors of a “hit list” of people who could face a threat possibly created by the suspect.

