BISD Trustees meet honor graduates, hire new BHS assistant principal

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

Bowie Independent School District Trustees were introduced to the top 10% of the 2023 senior class during Monday’s board meeting and finalized professional educator contracts for the 2023-24 school year.

Andy Atkins has been named to the assistant principal’s vacancy at the high school. Atkins has been the boy’s basketball coach for the past three years in Bowie. That position was posted on the job board Monday.

Superintendent Blake Enlow said Atkins already has a master’s degree and will complete his administrative certification in December making this his first administrative position.

(Top) Members of the top 10% of the 2023 senior class were introduced at Monday’s board meeting. (Photo by Barbara Green)