Bowie baseball runs into Wall in the playoffs

The state track meet in Austin was last week and Montague County had eight athletes competing against the best in the state in their particular events.

At the end of three days, Nocona sophomore Graci Brown was the only athlete who stood on the podium as she won two gold medals, but all athletes did a good job of competing on the biggest stage.

On the first day on Thursday, only Bowie junior Tucker Jones was competing.

Running the 3A 110 meter hurdles event, Jones finished ninth with a time of 15.40 seconds.

It was not his best time and with one more year of high school, Jones is going to use it as motivation for next season.

On the second day of the meet on Friday, Nocona’s Brown was competing in four events.

In the morning she started the day competing in the 2A long jump. She was sitting in third place after the second jump which ended up being her best jump of 17 feet 9 inches.

It was only on the final jump that a girl from San Augustine came out of nowhere, improving her best jump by nearly 10 inches and finished half an inch ahead of Brown. She finished fourth and did not get a medal.

Brown was devastated, but was determined the result was not going to negatively affect her next three events later in the day.

She first ran the 800 meter race. Brown was sitting in third place after the first lap and made her move with about 200 meters left in the race, going outside on the curve to turn on the jets.

She ran away from the two girls who were leading throughout the race and won by nearly two seconds with her time of 2:15.84.

Brown did not have long to celebrate one of her goals. With the rainy weather coming in, the meet was on a rolling schedule, meaning her rest time until her next race would be shorter than usual.

Less than an hour later Brown had to then run the equally grueling 400 meter race.

Brown finished first with a time of 57.69 and beat second place by .35 seconds. It was her second gold in less than an hour’s time.

Despite that, Brown’s day still was not done as she anchored the 4×400 relay at the end of the meet.

The team of Ava Johnson, Ayden Patton, Megyn Meekins and Brown came in sixth place with a time of 4:06.72.

The third day on Saturday was the most rainy day that featured delays throughout, which is what the three boys from Gold-Burg and Saint Jo got to compete in.

Sophomore Devin Stewart from Saint Jo competed in the 1A high jump.

Stewart did not jump his best on the day, finishing at 5 feet 10 inches in fifth place. He felt he could have done better, but was not dismayed by the result.

Fellow sophomore Isaac Renteria from Gold-Burg also competed in the morning running in the 1A 3200 meter race.

Renteria just missed earning a medal, finishing fourth with a time of 10:16 and was just three seconds off from third place.

Renteria was not pleased with the result, but knew he had one more chance later that day running in the 1600 meter race along with a familiar competitor.

Saint Jo senior Collin Thomas was making his second appearance at the state track meet.

He made it last year in the 800 meters and was also a leg in the 4×400 team. He finished in ninth last year in the 800 meters and wanted to run better with it being his last chance.

He did as he finished fourth with a time of 2:00.84. Although he was half a second behind the third place finisher, he jokingly gestured after the finish how close he was to the third place runner and earning a medal.

He would have his chance later as both Thomas and Renteria ran in the 1600 meter race.

It was a close race for the mile with only 12 seconds separating first place from last place.

Thomas again was kept off the podium as he finished in fourth place again with a time of 4:43.

Renteria only finished two seconds behind with a time of 4:45, but finished in seventh place.

To read the full story with quotes and see more pictures, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.