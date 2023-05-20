NEWS
Bowie Council meets Monday
The Bowie City Council members will meet at 6 p.m. on May 22 for a brief agenda.
In new business, the council will consider appointment of a new member of the Bowie Community Development Board, Jakob Bullard.
Library Director Beth Hiatt will report on the summer reading program. A proclamation for Emergency Medical Service Week will be presented.
City Manager Bert Cunningham will report on the following topics: Mill Street railroad bridge, Nelson Street project, generator grant, Red Cross shelter, emergency room and the small cities conference Cunningham recently attended.
NEWS
New structures push preliminary property values up for 2023
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
New construction across Montague County has pushed overall preliminary property values up by nearly $172 million for 2023.
It was those new structures that also delayed the arrival of preliminary property value notices which traditionally come during the first week of May or as per the tax code as soon as feasible after May 1. Appraisers said all those had to be put on the schedule, which takes time. Along with new structures, energy values have increased significantly for oil and natural gas.
Chief Appraiser Kim Haralson said Wednesday they were putting some 21,000 preliminary property value notices into the mail, plus an additional 5,184 for personal property. Another 72,304 in mineral notices were prepared and mailed by Pritchard & Abbott.
“It took us longer because of the new construction outside of our one-third reappraisal area,” said Haralson. “We picked up new construction valued at $73,000,000. We would go down a gravel road to pick up three new structures and find 10 new structures. We finally had to just cut it off there were so many to measure,” said the appraiser.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
NEWS
Alvord area crash takes life of Bowie man
A Bowie man was killed in an early morning wreck on May 17 near Alvord.
Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Tony DeLa Cerda told the Wise County Messenger a 2013 Honda Fit driven by James Charles Coates, 51, Bowie, was disabled and partially occupying the outside northbound lane of U.S. 81/2887 near County Road 2898 when a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Michael Jeffrey Meyers, 28, Fort Worth, struck Coates’ vehicle. Meyers was northbound. The crash occurred at 1:09 a.m.
The Messenger reported Coates was pronounced dead at the scene by Precinct One Justice of the Peace Jan Morrow.
Meyers was taken to Wise Health System in Decatur and was in stable condition from his injuries.
NEWS
City water crews begin checking pipes across Bowie
Attention City of Bowie customers: Workers have begun the process of identifying the type of pipe going into the meter boxes of all water customers, and residents should be aware either a meter reader or a water crew member may be stopping in your yard to make this check.
These workers will all be identified by their City of Bowie T-shirts or name tags.
City Manager Bert Cunningham said this is part of a federal and state-mandated project to identify any lead pipe in water systems. The directive comes from the Environmental Protection Agency and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. It is anticipated it will take up to a year to ID all customers on the city system. Customers should not be alarmed when a worker stops to make their check.
The city has more than 1,500 meters that have to be checked. The deadline is October 2024 to have the project completed. Those with questions can call the city office at 872-1114.
