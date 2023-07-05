NEWS
Bowie Council to meet Monday
The Bowie City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on May 8 for a brief agenda of business.
A proclamation for National Travel and Tourism Week will be presented.
City Manager Bert Cunningham will make his monthly report on the topics of cyber security training conducted for city staff this past week, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality’s lead program and Bryan Texas Utilities.
The council will consider the purchase of a street sweeper and appoint two members to the parks board.
NEWS
County commissioners gather on May 8
Montague County Commissioners will consider several purchases using their COVID funds when they meet at 9 a.m. on May 8.
Leading the agenda is approval of the engagement letter with Edgin, Parkman, Fleming and Fleming PC to conduct the outside audit for 2022-23.
The infrastructure projects funded by grant monies include the licensing services to add fire department radio frequency to the Barrel Springs tower and add law enforcement and fire department frequencies to the Forestburg tower, new carpet in the district attorney’s office, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality application fee for the septic system, jail and annex and pay for ads announcing sealed bids for the radio system. Funds will be taken from the American Rescue Plan Act and the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funds
Commissioners will look at accepting sealed bids for emulsified asphalt and prime oil, and for all the chairs that were removed from the district courtroom.
In other topics precinct three will look at a line item budget adjustment, precinct four asks to enter the Dean Prine property on Dixie School Road and approve the final plat for various lots in North Bowie Estates in precinct two.
NEWS
Student suspect identified in verbal threat for Bowie High School
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
Bowie police and school administrators have identified a 15-year-old male believed to have made a verbal remark threatening to shoot up the school.
The investigation, that began Tuesday, is ongoing and led the district to go into what police called “heightened awareness” throughout the week. An additional unconfirmed threat report came out Thursday night which lead to the cancellation of school on Friday. (See related story on 1A.)
Lead School Resource Officer Lt. Bob Blackburn said on Tuesday afternoon about 2:30 p.m. they were made aware of a rumor about a high school shooting the following Friday. The information came through the anonymous BOJO Tipline. No specific time or person were named.
Police and school officials began trying to identify witnesses who may have heard these comments.
Blackburn said initially discussion turned to graffiti on a desk that showed a crude carving of what appeared to be a gun, a swastika, some sort of beacon and the words “shoot school now.”
This drawing was looked into about six weeks ago according to police and the desk had not been in use, but appears to have been put back into service. Blackburn said this was not connected to this most recent rumor.
“After talking to several students we found there was one who said something to the effect the school is lucky I don’t have a gun because I would come shoot it up. The person who reportedly made the comment is identified as a 15-year-old male student,” said Blackburn.
Read the full story in your weekend Bowie News.
NEWS
Snapchat post prompts BISD closure
In the midst of an investigation into threatening remarks made by a student, Bowie Independent School District received yet another possible social media threat late Thursday and without time to fully investigate it, the district opted to close all Bowie campuses Friday.
The closure email went out to parents and students shortly before 11 p.m. on Thursday. Superintendent Blake Enlow said a snapchat post began circulating in the community. The post talked about attacking a school and was signed by Devyn.
The threat in part said on Friday “I will make history as the top school slaughter.”
Enlow said he was informed of this at 9:38 p.m. by Bowie Police, explaining based on the limited information the origin cannot be determined but it appeared to have no connection with Bowie. The district does not have a Devyn with that spelling at Bowie High School, the bells do not ring at 7:40 a.m. and there is no mention of Bowie or BHS.
Enlow said with the events of this week related to a separate threat and not having time to fully investigate he and the police decided to close all the campuses “out of an abundance of caution.” Blackburn added there was already such anxiety this week with 130 absent from the high school alone Thursday, it probably would have been counterproductive to have class Friday.
In a late Friday update Enlow said since there does not appear to be a credible threat the district will resume extracurricular events scheduled for Friday and the weekend. Additional law enforcement will be present.
BISD also will resume the regular schedule on May 8.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
