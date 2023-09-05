Carolyn Clark Mason

BOWIE – Floyd Worthy Rhyne, 90, passed away peacefully on April 29, 2023 at his home surrounded by his beloved family.

Family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on May 2 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

A funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. on May 3 at the Old Country Church in Bowie with Pastor Doyle Wade officiating. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.

Floyd was born on Dec. 20, 1932, in Pleasant Ridge to Claude and Velma Gladish Rhyne. He attended school in Bowie and graduated in 1950.

In 1952 he was drafted into the United States Army. He went through basic training in Fort Hood and was then deployed to Korea where he served honorably.

On Feb. 7, 1959, Floyd married the love of his life, Noretta Hager and together, for the next 64 years, they lived, worked and raised their family in Bowie. In 1968, just shortly after his father passed away, Brother Paul Henderson led Floyd to the Lord and he accepted Jesus as his personal savior. Floyd grew up in a tough generation, born during the Great Depression, this made for a tough exterior, but for all of us who were blessed to call him son, husband, dad, pawpaw, brother, or uncle, we knew the kindhearted, gentle, compassionate man that he was. He loved his Lord and family unconditionally and he never wavered.

Floyd was self-employed for the majority of his life and got his start in the service station business in Bowie. After selling the stations he owned and operated laundromats in and around Mesquite.

In 1973 he started Floyd Rhyne Trucking and later added Bowie Construction and Dozer Service with his son and partner Darren. After a brief retirement, he started Premier Tank Truck service in 2001 and operated until selling in 2007. Regardless of the business, through hard work and dedication he was always successful in business. He owned his failures and successes and never procrastinated, if something needed to be done, he took care of it immediately. He had a keen eye for detail, a strong work ethic and he knew how to apply these qualities to the job.

His favorite pastime was working, but when he wasn’t working, he also enjoyed his cattle operation where he raised registered Angus cattle, quail hunting and collecting guns, no matter the number in the gun collection, he was always looking for the next one to buy. He also, in his opinion, owned and loved the two best Dachshunds that God ever made, Mitch and Cassie.

Floyd is preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Velma Rhyne, and great-grandson, Heath Burns.

Floyd is survived by his wife of 64 years, Noretta Rhyne; son, Darren Rhyne and wife Misty, Nocona; daughter, Gaile Hand and husband Rusty, Park Springs; son, Bart Davis and wife Rhonda, Wautagu, TX; daughter, Rhonda Richey and husband Don, Bowie; grandchildren, Jake Rhyne, Brooklyn Rhyne, Ashton Burns and husband Tyler, Asa Hand and wife Shelby, Kiki Hall and husband John, Jason Richey and wife Jennifer, Jeremy Richey and wife Nicki, Justin Richey and wife Courtney; 15 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Betty Graves and Judy Gillaspia; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

