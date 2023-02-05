September 29, 1946 – April 28, 2023

MONTAGUE – Charles Henry Fenoglio, age 76, passed into the hands of our Lord on April 28, 2023.

A rosary service was at 4:30 p.m. on May 1, at the Saint William Catholic Church in Montague. The family received friends directly after the rosary service from 5 to 7 p.m. A mass of Christian burial was at 11 a.m. on May 2 at Saint William Catholic Church in Montague with father Albert Kanjirathumkal as the officiant. Burial followed at the Montague Catholic Cemetery in Montague.

Charles was born to Charley and Florence Fenoglio on Sept. 29, 1946 in Montague County. Being the only child, he was raised with much love and devotion, a trait he learned well, using these traits as his life patterns.

Charles attended school in Montague, graduating from Bowie High School in 1965. Following graduation, he attended North Texas State University, graduating with a bachelor of business administration degree in 1969.

He soon began a lifelong career in banking, continuing his education more directed to his chosen profession.

Charles earned his most prominent degree from Southern Methodist University’s prestigious Southwestern Graduate School of Banking in 1974. He earned a degree in banking compliance from the University of Oklahoma in 1983.

Charles served on many banking advisory and supervisory committees through the years, always keeping abreast of banking trends and regulatory changes.

Charles loved the communities he served and always took time to support local schools, civic and church activities. He served on the Sanger and Bowie Chamber of Commerce boards and was the founding president of Sanger’s Rotary Club from 1998 to 2000. He was chairman of Sanger’s planning and zoning committee from 1995 to 2001, as well as sitting on the economic development team. He was named Citizen of the Year in 1997 by the Sanger Area Chamber of Commerce.

Charles realized a lifelong dream by assembling a group of business owners and in 1987 opened Sanger Bank. He has acted as president, chief executive officer and chairman of the board since the inception of the bank. In 2004 his second dream was realized when he opened Sanger Bank’s Bowie Branch in his home county.

Charles has been very instrumental in helping his communities grow and prosper as the local banker with community spirit. He was always so happy to be the enabler, helping people to realize their dreams. His style of simple, efficient and hometown atmosphere has been his policy.

Charles is preceded in death by his parents and his granddaughter, Callie Brown.

Remaining to cherish his memory are his children, Tabb Fenoglio and wife Allison, Sanger, Crystal Brown, Stephenville and Aaron Brown, Royce City, TX; five grandchildren, Kenny Cockrill, Dallas, Charles Cockrill, Royce City, Landon Fenoglio and Carly Fenoglio, Sanger and Savanna Brown, Royce City; mother of his children, Judith Smith, Gainesville and special friend and loving care giver, Margaret Long, Montague. He also leaves many cousins, co-workers, fellow coffee drinkers and loving friends to mourn his passing.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

