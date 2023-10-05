Chisholm Trail Rodeo May 12-13

The 71st annual Chisholm Trail Rodeo rides into Nocona this weekend with all the traditional rodeo action for two nights, May 12-13.

Stock for this United Professional Rodeo Association rodeo is provided by the awarding-winning Champion Rodeo Company. Advance tickets are on sale for $8 and tickets are $10 at the gate. Six and under get in free.

Sanctioned nightly events will feature bareback riding, steer wrestling, saddle bronc riding, team roping, ranch bronc, ladies breakaway roping, tie-down roping, ladies barrel racing and bull riding. There is $18,500 added money.

The non-sanctioned events will include junior barrels for those age 16 and under. There is $250 added each night and a jackpot nightly Entry fee is $40.

Mutton bustin’ will take place during the rodeo for those ages eight an under. There is a $20 entry fee for mutton bustin’. There also will be a calf scramble nightly for those ages nine to 12. Winners in both contests receive buckles.

