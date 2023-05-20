SPORTS
Chisholm Trail rodeo puts on show
The 71st Chisholm Trail rodeo was last weekend at Nocona and entertained the crowd with two nights of rodeo action.
With action from competitors competing in the United Professional Rodeo Association and the International Pro Rodeo Association, it was a fierce competition.
In bareback riding, Tyler Griffin won first place and earned $1,086. In barrel racing, Ryann Pedone won first and earned $1,850.
In breakaway roping, Timber Allenbrand won first and earned $2,395.27. Calf roping was won by Tate Jordan who took home $1,982.02. Steer wrestling was won by Gary Gilbert who earned $1,923.20.
The team roping team of Kaleb Driggers and Paul Eaves earned first place and won 1,852.35.
Jeston Gilliam won the ranch bronc riding by half a point and earned $1,088.60. In saddle bronc riding, Clint Lindenfeld won first place and $1,058.
The final event, the bull riding, was won by Cort McFadden who took home $1,061.17.
The full results are in the weekend edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
Bowie golf plays state next week
It’s been more than a month since the Bowie boy’s golf team punched their ticket to state with a third place finish at regionals, but the team is finally heading to Austin to play early next week.
The Jackrabbits will play on May 22-23 at the Jimmy Clay Golf Course competing against the best in the state in 3A.
It is the second time Bowie is heading to the state meet in the last three years, having gone for possibly the first time in program history in 2021 where the team finished sixth. Coach Matthew Miller explained the team was happy to be there and did not have as good a shot at winning.
Two players on this year’s team were on that team as freshman and have state experience, Cy Egenbacher and Andrew Sandhoff. The rest of the team (Zac Harris, Hunter Lea, and Rayder Mann) will be playing at state for the first time.
The young team features no seniors and a loose, goofy atmosphere according to Miller which might help them on the lead up though he expects normal nerves from his team.
The Jimmy Clay Golf course is a par 72, plays 6,918 yards and is described as having traditional tree-lined fairways and elevated open greens.
Miller was planning to play it himself to get a feel for it before his team, but with the recent birth of twin daughters he has not had the time.
The course has been described by his contacts in the know as having nine holes with narrow fairways, where a slightly inaccurate tee shot can spell doom. The other nine holes are then described as more wide open, where aggressive players can take chances to swing for the greens.
All teams are allowed one practice round on the course before the state tournament starts. The Bowie team is scheduled to have a sendoff at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday so they can get a practice round in later that day.
No matter the course, Miller is confident his team has played in tougher conditions and courses.
“I’d be willing to guess the golf course we played at the regional tournament, nobody else in the state played that golf course or anything that hard,” Miller said. “Ours was difficult and then the wind started blowing 30, 40 miles an hour and it made it that much harder.”
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
Bowie baseball runs into Wall in the playoffs
The Bowie Jackrabbits baseball team fell to Wall on Friday in the area round of the playoffs to end their season.
The 10th ranked Eagles won both games by run-rule 11-1 and 10-0 against the Jackrabbits.
Bowie came into the series confident, but knew it would be a challenge. The Jackrabbits swept Peaster in the bi-district round and came into the playoff feeling extremely battle-tested after finishing second in a district where Coach Tyler Price felt they were playing playoff level teams in almost ever game.
The Eagles are a familiar foe. Bowie played the young Wall team last year in the regional quarterfinals and won three games despite the Eagles also being ranked 10th in the state last year as well.
Bowie was not intimidated by that rank. Despite not being rated in the top 25, after last year’s run and also after competing well against similarly ranked Holliday during district, the Jackrabbits were ready to pull the upset again this year against a still young, but talented Wall team.
Bowie led off and with two outs, Carson Sanders drew a walk to try and start a two-out rally. Kynan DeMoss hit a pop fly to the pitcher, but an error allowed him to reach first base and Sanders to reach third base. Unfortunately, DeMoss was later thrown out trying to steal second base for out three.
Freshman Edmond DeLeon got the start on the mound for Bowie and the Eagle batters got to him first. Back-to-back doubles scored one run before an error by the catcher allowed another run to come in as Wall went up 2-0.
Bowie showed some life in the second inning as Troy Kesey led off and hit a solo home run to deep centerfield on the first pitch. It cut the lead to 2-1 and fired up the Jackrabbits, but it did not lead to any more runs that inning.
After only giving up a double in the second inning and no runs, Bowie was up to bat in the third inning. Sanders got on base with one out by getting hit by a pitch, but unfortunately the next batter hit into a double-play for outs two and three.
For the Eagles, they started a two-out rally with three batters in a row drawing walks that loaded the bases. The next batter hit a single that drove in two runs to improve the Wall lead to 4-1 heading into the fourth inning.
After Bowie batters failed to get any runners on base, the Eagles added two more runs in the fourth inning. After a leadoff double followed by a single, two batters later drove in both runners with a single to centerfield as Wall led 6-1.
Brody Armstrong tried to start a two-out rally after drawing a walk, but the next batter grounded out.
After a leadoff single given up, Cy Egenbacher came in to pitch relief. After a walk and single loaded the bases, a base hit scored one run. Bowie got the ball back into the infield and due to some base running errors, picked up a double-play with outs at second and third base.
Unfortunately the Eagles were not done. Following another walk, the next batter hit a three-run home run to centerfield that extended Wall’s lead to 10-1. Sanders came in to pitch and forced a groundout for out three.
Despite having the most the dangerous part of Bowie’s lineup coming up to bat, only Kesey’s drawn walk with two outs prevented it from being an entirely unfruitful inning.
Wall led off with a line drive into left field that was dropped for an error that would come back to bite Bowie. The runner reached second base and later advanced to third on a passed ball.
After a groundout, a wild pitch then allowed the runner to come home and the game to end due to run rule. The Eagles won the game 11-1.
To read the full story about game two and see more pictures, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
Montague County had eight athletes compete at state track
The state track meet in Austin was last week and Montague County had eight athletes competing against the best in the state in their particular events.
At the end of three days, Nocona sophomore Graci Brown was the only athlete who stood on the podium as she won two gold medals, but all athletes did a good job of competing on the biggest stage.
On the first day on Thursday, only Bowie junior Tucker Jones was competing.
Running the 3A 110 meter hurdles event, Jones finished ninth with a time of 15.40 seconds.
It was not his best time and with one more year of high school, Jones is going to use it as motivation for next season.
On the second day of the meet on Friday, Nocona’s Brown was competing in four events.
In the morning she started the day competing in the 2A long jump. She was sitting in third place after the second jump which ended up being her best jump of 17 feet 9 inches.
It was only on the final jump that a girl from San Augustine came out of nowhere, improving her best jump by nearly 10 inches and finished half an inch ahead of Brown. She finished fourth and did not get a medal.
Brown was devastated, but was determined the result was not going to negatively affect her next three events later in the day.
She first ran the 800 meter race. Brown was sitting in third place after the first lap and made her move with about 200 meters left in the race, going outside on the curve to turn on the jets.
She ran away from the two girls who were leading throughout the race and won by nearly two seconds with her time of 2:15.84.
Brown did not have long to celebrate one of her goals. With the rainy weather coming in, the meet was on a rolling schedule, meaning her rest time until her next race would be shorter than usual.
Less than an hour later Brown had to then run the equally grueling 400 meter race.
Brown finished first with a time of 57.69 and beat second place by .35 seconds. It was her second gold in less than an hour’s time.
Despite that, Brown’s day still was not done as she anchored the 4×400 relay at the end of the meet.
The team of Ava Johnson, Ayden Patton, Megyn Meekins and Brown came in sixth place with a time of 4:06.72.
The third day on Saturday was the most rainy day that featured delays throughout, which is what the three boys from Gold-Burg and Saint Jo got to compete in.
Sophomore Devin Stewart from Saint Jo competed in the 1A high jump.
Stewart did not jump his best on the day, finishing at 5 feet 10 inches in fifth place. He felt he could have done better, but was not dismayed by the result.
Fellow sophomore Isaac Renteria from Gold-Burg also competed in the morning running in the 1A 3200 meter race.
Renteria just missed earning a medal, finishing fourth with a time of 10:16 and was just three seconds off from third place.
Renteria was not pleased with the result, but knew he had one more chance later that day running in the 1600 meter race along with a familiar competitor.
Saint Jo senior Collin Thomas was making his second appearance at the state track meet.
He made it last year in the 800 meters and was also a leg in the 4×400 team. He finished in ninth last year in the 800 meters and wanted to run better with it being his last chance.
He did as he finished fourth with a time of 2:00.84. Although he was half a second behind the third place finisher, he jokingly gestured after the finish how close he was to the third place runner and earning a medal.
He would have his chance later as both Thomas and Renteria ran in the 1600 meter race.
It was a close race for the mile with only 12 seconds separating first place from last place.
Thomas again was kept off the podium as he finished in fourth place again with a time of 4:43.
Renteria only finished two seconds behind with a time of 4:45, but finished in seventh place.
To read the full story with quotes and see more pictures, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
