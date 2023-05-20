COUNTY LIFE
Chisholm Trail Rodeo royals named
(Left) Rylie Lamar was crowned the 2023 Chisholm Trail Rodeo Queen last week with Kaitlyn Garrison, the 2023 princess. See rodeo photos in the weekend Bowie News. (Courtesy photo)
COUNTY LIFE
Blood drive on May 22
Smile, summer is just around the corner. Get ready by giving blood with Our Blood Institute at a local blood drive and help save a life.
Our Blood Institute will conduct a blood drive in Nocona from 1-6 p.m. on May 22 at the First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall.
With your blood donation you’ll receive a free ticket to Science Museum Oklahoma, Frontier City or Hurricane Harbor.
Successful donors will also receive a smiley “I’m a Blood Donor” T-shirt, while supplies last.
“Give blood and walk away with a smile,” said Dr. John Armitage, president of Our Blood Institute. “Your blood donation is essential to keeping up the blood supply in your local hospitals so lives can continue to be saved every day.”
Anyone who is healthy and 16 years old* or older can give blood.
Blood can be donated every 56 days and platelets can be given as often as every seven days, up to 24 times a year.
Appointments to donate can be made online at the center website at obi.org or by calling 877-340-8777.
COUNTY LIFE
Submit yard of the month by May 24
Nominations are now open for the May Yard of the Month contest and can be submitted through May 24.
Call the Bowie News office at 940-872-2247 or email it to editor@bowienewsonline.com. Please include the address.
Sponsored by The Bowie News and Beautify Our Bowie, the contest winner gets to show off the brightly colored Yard of the Month sign in their yard during the month. A winner will be named for April, May and June.
The names of nominees may be submitted more than once if they are not a winner. Winners from last season will not be considered to allow for others to have an opportunity to participate.
COUNTY LIFE
Gavel comes down for one last time: 97th District Judge retires May 31
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
Six months into his law practice rookie attorney Jack McGaughey went into court for one of his first court-appointed cases, for a mental commitment. He went into the courtroom, asked the deputy where his client was, and was told: “Out in my car trying to kick out the windows.” McGaughey went out to talk to him through the windows but it had no effect whatsoever.
Not the most auspicious case to help launch your career, but on May 31 the Nocona native retires from a nearly 40-plus year career as an attorney, prosecutor and 97th District Judge. McGaughey is enjoying something of a farewell tour with retirement parties in each of the three counties in the 97th, Archer, Clay and Montague. The local party will be 2-4 p.m. on May 19 in the district courtroom in Montague.
The governor will appoint a person to fill out the term until the next election. Four applicants have been confirmed.
Read the full feature in the mid-week Bowie News.
Pictured: Judge Jack McGaughey takes a last look around the 97th District Courtroom where he has presided for the past 10 years as judge, plus more than 35 as county attorney, assistant district attorney and district attorney. (Photo by Barbara Green)
Trending
-
NEWS6 months ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS4 weeks ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS5 months ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS2 weeks ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS4 months ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS6 months ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint
-
NEWS1 month ago
UTV driver killed in crash
-
NEWS6 months ago
City of Bowie being sued over tract of lakefront property