Chisholm Trail Rodeo royals named

By BARBARA GREEN

Six months into his law practice rookie attorney Jack McGaughey went into court for one of his first court-appointed cases, for a mental commitment. He went into the courtroom, asked the deputy where his client was, and was told: “Out in my car trying to kick out the windows.” McGaughey went out to talk to him through the windows but it had no effect whatsoever.

Not the most auspicious case to help launch your career, but on May 31 the Nocona native retires from a nearly 40-plus year career as an attorney, prosecutor and 97th District Judge. McGaughey is enjoying something of a farewell tour with retirement parties in each of the three counties in the 97th, Archer, Clay and Montague. The local party will be 2-4 p.m. on May 19 in the district courtroom in Montague.

The governor will appoint a person to fill out the term until the next election. Four applicants have been confirmed.

Pictured: Judge Jack McGaughey takes a last look around the 97th District Courtroom where he has presided for the past 10 years as judge, plus more than 35 as county attorney, assistant district attorney and district attorney. (Photo by Barbara Green)