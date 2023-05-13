City buys street sweeper, price almost doubles

The Bowie City Council handled a brief agenda of business Monday night approving the lease-purchase of a street sweeper and a proclamation for National Travel and Tourism Week.

A resolution for the new sweeper came from Tymco and it was sticker shock for the council as the price almost doubled since they put $100,000 in the budget last fall for the equipment.

City Manager Bert Cunningham said the total price today is $192,752.40, and he cannot point to any one thing that caused the increase, but it has gone up like everything else.

