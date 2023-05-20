City water crews begin checking pipes across Bowie

Members of the Montague County Commissioners Court will begin work on the 2023-24 budget with a workshop tacked on the end of the May 22 agenda.

With preliminary property values released this week, county officials may have some guesses as to where their revenues may fall for the new year allowing them to start preparing the budget. The court will meet at 9 a.m. in the courthouse annex.

In other agenda topics, Veteran’s Service Officer Angela Uselton will give an update on recent activities in that office.

A proclamation deeming June as Elder Abuse Awareness Month will be considered, along with a new appointment to the Montague County Child Welfare Board.

The court will hear a health and employee benefits mid-year review from Jonathan Collander and Amy Bridges of the Texas Association of Counties, which provides the insurance coverage.

Commissioners will discuss discontinuing pay for employees that test positive for COVID-19, changing a policy added during the pandemic.

Approval to enter the Kyle Thompson property on McMurray Road in precinct one for a fence line clearing and sloping of drainage will be reviewed, along with a request to enter the Josh Swint property in precinct three on Hopewell Road for the storage of chip rock.

Commissioners will discuss installing a light and maintenance for the county radio tower on Farm-to-Market 455.