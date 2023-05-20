NEWS
City water crews begin checking pipes across Bowie
Attention City of Bowie customers: Workers have begun the process of identifying the type of pipe going into the meter boxes of all water customers, and residents should be aware either a meter reader or a water crew member may be stopping in your yard to make this check.
These workers will all be identified by their City of Bowie T-shirts or name tags.
City Manager Bert Cunningham said this is part of a federal and state-mandated project to identify any lead pipe in water systems. The directive comes from the Environmental Protection Agency and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. It is anticipated it will take up to a year to ID all customers on the city system. Customers should not be alarmed when a worker stops to make their check.
The city has more than 1,500 meters that have to be checked. The deadline is October 2024 to have the project completed. Those with questions can call the city office at 872-1114.
NEWS
Alvord area crash takes life of Bowie man
A Bowie man was killed in an early morning wreck on May 17 near Alvord.
Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Tony DeLa Cerda told the Wise County Messenger a 2013 Honda Fit driven by James Charles Coates, 51, Bowie, was disabled and partially occupying the outside northbound lane of U.S. 81/2887 near County Road 2898 when a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Michael Jeffrey Meyers, 28, Fort Worth, struck Coates’ vehicle. Meyers was northbound. The crash occurred at 1:09 a.m.
The Messenger reported Coates was pronounced dead at the scene by Precinct One Justice of the Peace Jan Morrow.
Meyers was taken to Wise Health System in Decatur and was in stable condition from his injuries.
NEWS
Commissioners begin work on the budget
Members of the Montague County Commissioners Court will begin work on the 2023-24 budget with a workshop tacked on the end of the May 22 agenda.
With preliminary property values released this week, county officials may have some guesses as to where their revenues may fall for the new year allowing them to start preparing the budget. The court will meet at 9 a.m. in the courthouse annex.
In other agenda topics, Veteran’s Service Officer Angela Uselton will give an update on recent activities in that office.
A proclamation deeming June as Elder Abuse Awareness Month will be considered, along with a new appointment to the Montague County Child Welfare Board.
The court will hear a health and employee benefits mid-year review from Jonathan Collander and Amy Bridges of the Texas Association of Counties, which provides the insurance coverage.
Commissioners will discuss discontinuing pay for employees that test positive for COVID-19, changing a policy added during the pandemic.
Approval to enter the Kyle Thompson property on McMurray Road in precinct one for a fence line clearing and sloping of drainage will be reviewed, along with a request to enter the Josh Swint property in precinct three on Hopewell Road for the storage of chip rock.
Commissioners will discuss installing a light and maintenance for the county radio tower on Farm-to-Market 455.
NEWS
Bellevue, Prairie Valley seniors graduate Friday
The first graduation ceremonies for local and area schools begin this week as Bellevue and Prairie Valley High School present diplomas on May 19.
The remaining schools in the county will have graduation ceremonies on May 26 and will be featured next week. Also in the May 24 Bowie News see the 2023 Graduation Keepsake section with seniors from all Montague County area high schools.
In your mid-week Bowie News, meet the Bellevue and Prairie Valley valedictorians and salutatorians as they prepare for Friday’s ceremonies. Next the remaining honor students will be featured.
