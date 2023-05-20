NEWS
Commissioners begin work on the budget
Members of the Montague County Commissioners Court will begin work on the 2023-24 budget with a workshop tacked on the end of the May 22 agenda.
With preliminary property values released this week, county officials may have some guesses as to where their revenues may fall for the new year allowing them to start preparing the budget. The court will meet at 9 a.m. in the courthouse annex.
In other agenda topics, Veteran’s Service Officer Angela Uselton will give an update on recent activities in that office.
A proclamation deeming June as Elder Abuse Awareness Month will be considered, along with a new appointment to the Montague County Child Welfare Board.
The court will hear a health and employee benefits mid-year review from Jonathan Collander and Amy Bridges of the Texas Association of Counties, which provides the insurance coverage.
Commissioners will discuss discontinuing pay for employees that test positive for COVID-19, changing a policy added during the pandemic.
Approval to enter the Kyle Thompson property on McMurray Road in precinct one for a fence line clearing and sloping of drainage will be reviewed, along with a request to enter the Josh Swint property in precinct three on Hopewell Road for the storage of chip rock.
Commissioners will discuss installing a light and maintenance for the county radio tower on Farm-to-Market 455.
NEWS
Bellevue, Prairie Valley seniors graduate Friday
The first graduation ceremonies for local and area schools begin this week as Bellevue and Prairie Valley High School present diplomas on May 19.
The remaining schools in the county will have graduation ceremonies on May 26 and will be featured next week. Also in the May 24 Bowie News see the 2023 Graduation Keepsake section with seniors from all Montague County area high schools.
In your mid-week Bowie News, meet the Bellevue and Prairie Valley valedictorians and salutatorians as they prepare for Friday’s ceremonies. Next the remaining honor students will be featured.
NEWS
BISD Trustees meet honor graduates, hire new BHS assistant principal
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
Bowie Independent School District Trustees were introduced to the top 10% of the 2023 senior class during Monday’s board meeting and finalized professional educator contracts for the 2023-24 school year.
Andy Atkins has been named to the assistant principal’s vacancy at the high school. Atkins has been the boy’s basketball coach for the past three years in Bowie. That position was posted on the job board Monday.
Superintendent Blake Enlow said Atkins already has a master’s degree and will complete his administrative certification in December making this his first administrative position.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
(Top) Members of the top 10% of the 2023 senior class were introduced at Monday’s board meeting. (Photo by Barbara Green)
NEWS
City buys street sweeper, price almost doubles
The Bowie City Council handled a brief agenda of business Monday night approving the lease-purchase of a street sweeper and a proclamation for National Travel and Tourism Week.
A resolution for the new sweeper came from Tymco and it was sticker shock for the council as the price almost doubled since they put $100,000 in the budget last fall for the equipment.
City Manager Bert Cunningham said the total price today is $192,752.40, and he cannot point to any one thing that caused the increase, but it has gone up like everything else.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
