Commissioners begin work on the budget

The first graduation ceremonies for local and area schools begin this week as Bellevue and Prairie Valley High School present diplomas on May 19.

The remaining schools in the county will have graduation ceremonies on May 26 and will be featured next week. Also in the May 24 Bowie News see the 2023 Graduation Keepsake section with seniors from all Montague County area high schools.

In your mid-week Bowie News, meet the Bellevue and Prairie Valley valedictorians and salutatorians as they prepare for Friday’s ceremonies. Next the remaining honor students will be featured.