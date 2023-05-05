County tax office changes hours

The Nocona Chamber of Commerce celebrates the 10th anniversary of Cruisin’ Nocona on May 5-6.

From the poker cruise to the burnout and car show, there is fun for the entire family.

The chamber has added a new activity for Cruisin’ weekend a “Sip & Shop” from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. To participate a guest can purchase a cup for $10 at the chamber table downtown and receive a map of all those participating, plus a menu of what “sips” they will be serving. Organizers said they are excited to bring the first Sip & Shop to the community.

The poker cruise takes place on May 5 with registration from 8:30 – 9:45 a.m. at the Nocona Beer and Brewery, 915 E. U.S. Hwy. 82. The cruise will take off at 10 a.m.

