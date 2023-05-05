Connect with us

COUNTY LIFE

County tax office changes hours

Published

11 mins ago

on

The Montague County Tax Assessor-Collector Kathy Phillips said new office hours will go into effect on May 15.
The new schedule for Monday-Friday will be 8 to 11:45 a.m. and 1 – 4:45 p.m. The office will close for lunch.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

COUNTY LIFE

Nocona Chamber marks its 10th Cruisin’ Nocona with full weekend

Published

3 days ago

on

05/03/2023

By

The Nocona Chamber of Commerce celebrates the 10th anniversary of Cruisin’ Nocona on May 5-6.
From the poker cruise to the burnout and car show, there is fun for the entire family.
The chamber has added a new activity for Cruisin’ weekend a “Sip & Shop” from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. To participate a guest can purchase a cup for $10 at the chamber table downtown and receive a map of all those participating, plus a menu of what “sips” they will be serving. Organizers said they are excited to bring the first Sip & Shop to the community.
The poker cruise takes place on May 5 with registration from 8:30 – 9:45 a.m. at the Nocona Beer and Brewery, 915 E. U.S. Hwy. 82. The cruise will take off at 10 a.m.

Read the full story on all the activities this weekend in the mid-Week Bowie News.

More than 60 new, classic and vintage vehicles took part in the cruise and poker run last Friday kicking off Cruisin’ Nocona. (Photo by Barbara Green)
Continue Reading

COUNTY LIFE

18th annual Bullfest comes to Saint Jo Rodeo Arena

Published

3 days ago

on

05/03/2023

By

The 18th Annual Bullfest brings its high-octane excitement to Saint Jo at 8 p.m. on May 6 at the Saint Jo Rodeo Arena.
Grab a seat by 7:30 p.m. to watch the entertaining six and under mutton bustin’ contest. Any youngster who wants to try riding a sheep may sign up between 6:30 to 7 p.m. Entry fee is $10.
There also will be a calf scramble and a lady’s steer scramble.
Johnny Locke, who organizes Bullfest, said they are looking forward to an outstanding evening of bull riding action that can be enjoyed by everyone in the family.

Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.

Continue Reading

COUNTY LIFE

Free music concert raises funds for downtown twinkle lights

Published

3 days ago

on

05/03/2023

By

David Adam Byrnes entertained an enthusiastic group of concert-goers on April 27 as he performed a free show to support the fundraising efforts of the Bowie Community Development Board to purchase new white twinkle lights for the downtown buildings. Many of the lights were damaged in the recent tornadoes. (Photo by Barbara Green)

David Adam Byrnes performing Bowie on April 27. (Photo by Barbara Green)
Continue Reading
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Trending