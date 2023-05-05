COUNTY LIFE
County tax office changes hours
The Montague County Tax Assessor-Collector Kathy Phillips said new office hours will go into effect on May 15.
The new schedule for Monday-Friday will be 8 to 11:45 a.m. and 1 – 4:45 p.m. The office will close for lunch.
COUNTY LIFE
Nocona Chamber marks its 10th Cruisin’ Nocona with full weekend
The Nocona Chamber of Commerce celebrates the 10th anniversary of Cruisin’ Nocona on May 5-6.
From the poker cruise to the burnout and car show, there is fun for the entire family.
The chamber has added a new activity for Cruisin’ weekend a “Sip & Shop” from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. To participate a guest can purchase a cup for $10 at the chamber table downtown and receive a map of all those participating, plus a menu of what “sips” they will be serving. Organizers said they are excited to bring the first Sip & Shop to the community.
The poker cruise takes place on May 5 with registration from 8:30 – 9:45 a.m. at the Nocona Beer and Brewery, 915 E. U.S. Hwy. 82. The cruise will take off at 10 a.m.
Read the full story on all the activities this weekend in the mid-Week Bowie News.
COUNTY LIFE
18th annual Bullfest comes to Saint Jo Rodeo Arena
The 18th Annual Bullfest brings its high-octane excitement to Saint Jo at 8 p.m. on May 6 at the Saint Jo Rodeo Arena.
Grab a seat by 7:30 p.m. to watch the entertaining six and under mutton bustin’ contest. Any youngster who wants to try riding a sheep may sign up between 6:30 to 7 p.m. Entry fee is $10.
There also will be a calf scramble and a lady’s steer scramble.
Johnny Locke, who organizes Bullfest, said they are looking forward to an outstanding evening of bull riding action that can be enjoyed by everyone in the family.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
COUNTY LIFE
Free music concert raises funds for downtown twinkle lights
David Adam Byrnes entertained an enthusiastic group of concert-goers on April 27 as he performed a free show to support the fundraising efforts of the Bowie Community Development Board to purchase new white twinkle lights for the downtown buildings. Many of the lights were damaged in the recent tornadoes. (Photo by Barbara Green)
