OBITUARIES
Deborah “Debby” Reynolds
September 29, 1957 – April 29, 2023
FORESTBURG – Deborah “Debby” Reynolds, 65, died on April 29, 2023 in Denton.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on May 4 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. on May 5 at Crossway Family Church in Bowie with Pastor Douglas Boyd officiating. Burial will follow at Perryman Cemetery in Forestburg.
She was born Sept. 29, 1957 in Dallas to Charles Bernard and Mary Maxine (Custer) Erwin. On May 18, 1985 she married Jerry Reynolds in Forestburg. She owned and operated a cleaning service, cleaning many businesses and homes in the Montague County area.
She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Allen Davis and brother, Eric Erwin.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry Reynolds, Forestburg; children, Jonathan Reynolds, Argyle, Christany Kottwitz, Aledo, TX and Kenneth Reynolds, Forestburg; three grandchildren; sisters, Maury Erwin, Phoenix, AZ, Ginger Erwin, Christmas, FL and Gretchen Anstead, Omaha, NE and several nieces and nephews.
Memorials can be made in her honor to Perryman Cemetery at P.O. Box 53, Forestburg, TX 76239.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
OBITUARIES
Charles F. Powers
July 8, 1964 – April 22, 2023
NOCONA – Charles F. Powers, 58, died on April 22, 2023 in Nocona, TX.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
He was born on July 8, 1964 in Fort Benning, GA to Frederick and Aleen Kimsey Powers. He worked as a financial records manager. He also was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He married Lisa Garner on Oct. 23, 1999 in Sierra Vista, AZ.
He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Becky Scott, Jan Evans, Linda Romero; and brother, Will Powers.
He is survived by his wife, Lisa Powers, Nocona; children, Lili Powers, Nocona, Ckierra McKenzie, Nocona and Callen McKenzie, Colorado; sister, Tena Warshaw, Arizona and Linda Shelton, Texas; brother, Gene Powers, Arizona; two grandchildren, as well as many loved nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and a smattering of great-great- nieces and nephews.
Memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.
OBITUARIES
Charles Henry Fenoglio
September 29, 1946 – April 28, 2023
MONTAGUE – Charles Henry Fenoglio, age 76, passed into the hands of our Lord on April 28, 2023.
A rosary service was at 4:30 p.m. on May 1, at the Saint William Catholic Church in Montague. The family received friends directly after the rosary service from 5 to 7 p.m. A mass of Christian burial was at 11 a.m. on May 2 at Saint William Catholic Church in Montague with father Albert Kanjirathumkal as the officiant. Burial followed at the Montague Catholic Cemetery in Montague.
Charles was born to Charley and Florence Fenoglio on Sept. 29, 1946 in Montague County. Being the only child, he was raised with much love and devotion, a trait he learned well, using these traits as his life patterns.
Charles attended school in Montague, graduating from Bowie High School in 1965. Following graduation, he attended North Texas State University, graduating with a bachelor of business administration degree in 1969.
He soon began a lifelong career in banking, continuing his education more directed to his chosen profession.
Charles earned his most prominent degree from Southern Methodist University’s prestigious Southwestern Graduate School of Banking in 1974. He earned a degree in banking compliance from the University of Oklahoma in 1983.
Charles served on many banking advisory and supervisory committees through the years, always keeping abreast of banking trends and regulatory changes.
Charles loved the communities he served and always took time to support local schools, civic and church activities. He served on the Sanger and Bowie Chamber of Commerce boards and was the founding president of Sanger’s Rotary Club from 1998 to 2000. He was chairman of Sanger’s planning and zoning committee from 1995 to 2001, as well as sitting on the economic development team. He was named Citizen of the Year in 1997 by the Sanger Area Chamber of Commerce.
Charles realized a lifelong dream by assembling a group of business owners and in 1987 opened Sanger Bank. He has acted as president, chief executive officer and chairman of the board since the inception of the bank. In 2004 his second dream was realized when he opened Sanger Bank’s Bowie Branch in his home county.
Charles has been very instrumental in helping his communities grow and prosper as the local banker with community spirit. He was always so happy to be the enabler, helping people to realize their dreams. His style of simple, efficient and hometown atmosphere has been his policy.
Charles is preceded in death by his parents and his granddaughter, Callie Brown.
Remaining to cherish his memory are his children, Tabb Fenoglio and wife Allison, Sanger, Crystal Brown, Stephenville and Aaron Brown, Royce City, TX; five grandchildren, Kenny Cockrill, Dallas, Charles Cockrill, Royce City, Landon Fenoglio and Carly Fenoglio, Sanger and Savanna Brown, Royce City; mother of his children, Judith Smith, Gainesville and special friend and loving care giver, Margaret Long, Montague. He also leaves many cousins, co-workers, fellow coffee drinkers and loving friends to mourn his passing.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
Paid publication
OBITUARIES
Michael M. Smith
July 18, 1937 – March 27, 2023
BOWIE – Michael M. Smith, 85, died on March 27, 2023 in North Richland Hills.
A private memorial took place on March 31.
Smith was born July 18, 1937 in Albany, MO to Claire and Laura Smith. He was the husband of Karen Schmitz-Smith and a resident of Bowie for more than 20 years. He was an engineer and worked on nuclear submarines. He worked many years for GTE Corporation/Sprint. He was a member of the National Rifle Association, Arlington Gem and Mineral Club, Dallas Safari Club and the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.
He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Karen.
He is survived by his daughters, Susan Bedell and Laura A. Smith, both of Keller; sons, Michael E. Smith, Arlington and Kenneth J. Smith, Bowie; sister, Mary Margaret Smith, Kapaa, HI and one sister in law.
The family asks donations be made to donkeyrescue.org/donate/.
