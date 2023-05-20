Forestburg joins Hwy. 82-287 yard sale

Smile, summer is just around the corner. Get ready by giving blood with Our Blood Institute at a local blood drive and help save a life.

Our Blood Institute will conduct a blood drive in Nocona from 1-6 p.m. on May 22 at the First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall.

With your blood donation you’ll receive a free ticket to Science Museum Oklahoma, Frontier City or Hurricane Harbor.

Successful donors will also receive a smiley “I’m a Blood Donor” T-shirt, while supplies last.

“Give blood and walk away with a smile,” said Dr. John Armitage, president of Our Blood Institute. “Your blood donation is essential to keeping up the blood supply in your local hospitals so lives can continue to be saved every day.”

Anyone who is healthy and 16 years old* or older can give blood.

Blood can be donated every 56 days and platelets can be given as often as every seven days, up to 24 times a year.

Appointments to donate can be made online at the center website at obi.org or by calling 877-340-8777.