Forestburg joins Hwy. 82-287 yard sale
The Forestburg Community Service Club will be participating in Highway 82/287 Yard Sale on June 2-3.
The yard sale will be indoors at the Forestburg Community Center, 16617 FM 455 at the intersection of FM 455 and FM 677– conveniently located between highways 82 and 287.
Donations may be dropped off from 3-6 p.m. on June 1. All proceeds will benefit the upkeep of the community center and the historic log cabin in Forestburg.
Anyone who would like to have their own yard sale in conjunction with the center may rent an outdoor space for the two-day event by contacting Debbie at 940-577-6707.
Chisholm Trail Rodeo royals named
(Left) Rylie Lamar was crowned the 2023 Chisholm Trail Rodeo Queen last week with Kaitlyn Garrison, the 2023 princess. See rodeo photos in the weekend Bowie News. (Courtesy photo)
Blood drive on May 22
Smile, summer is just around the corner. Get ready by giving blood with Our Blood Institute at a local blood drive and help save a life.
Our Blood Institute will conduct a blood drive in Nocona from 1-6 p.m. on May 22 at the First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall.
With your blood donation you’ll receive a free ticket to Science Museum Oklahoma, Frontier City or Hurricane Harbor.
Successful donors will also receive a smiley “I’m a Blood Donor” T-shirt, while supplies last.
“Give blood and walk away with a smile,” said Dr. John Armitage, president of Our Blood Institute. “Your blood donation is essential to keeping up the blood supply in your local hospitals so lives can continue to be saved every day.”
Anyone who is healthy and 16 years old* or older can give blood.
Blood can be donated every 56 days and platelets can be given as often as every seven days, up to 24 times a year.
Appointments to donate can be made online at the center website at obi.org or by calling 877-340-8777.
Submit yard of the month by May 24
Nominations are now open for the May Yard of the Month contest and can be submitted through May 24.
Call the Bowie News office at 940-872-2247 or email it to editor@bowienewsonline.com. Please include the address.
Sponsored by The Bowie News and Beautify Our Bowie, the contest winner gets to show off the brightly colored Yard of the Month sign in their yard during the month. A winner will be named for April, May and June.
The names of nominees may be submitted more than once if they are not a winner. Winners from last season will not be considered to allow for others to have an opportunity to participate.
