COUNTY LIFE
Future possibilities excite retiring St. Jo educator
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
Few educators can look back at a career that ran the entire gambit from substitute, to teacher, coach, librarian and administrator, but for Denise Thurman she says all those experiences helped make her the educator she has become after 30 years with Saint Jo Independent School District.
Thurman, elementary principal, is retiring at the end of this school year, and will receive congratulations at a party from 3-4 p.m. on May 30 in the Saint Jo School cafeteria.
For the 50-year-old this decision to leave is “very bittersweet” because she truly loves everything about her job.
“It was a difficult decision, I struggle with it sometimes still, but I know I want to be there for my family more. This is a busy job and demands a lot of time and responsibility. Both my kids will be in college, we want to be able to travel and see them as they go through college,” explained Thurman.
Her husband of 26 years, Clint, retired two years ago as a firefighter in Richardson, but still builds fence and buildings. Cody, 21, attends Texas Tech University and Kile, is about to graduate at Saint Jo and will make a decision on college. She sees nothing but new experiences and family memories in her future.
Why a teacher?
Born in Duncan, OK, Thurman grew up in Nocona after the family moved there when she was four. After graduating high school in 1991 she attended Texas A&M-Commerce. At the same time, she began as a substitute teacher at Saint Jo and in 1995 she was hired as a paraprofessional for the high school special education classroom while she finished her degree.
With her bachelor of science degree in hand Thurman began teaching junior high English, accelerated programs at the high school and was yearbook advisor. In 1996 coaching was added to her job description for junior varsity girl’s volleyball and basketball.
When asked if she always wanted to be a teacher, Thurman says yes and no.
“I always looked up to so many of my teachers when I was growing up so the idea was there. At one point I wanted to be a pharmacist or a radiologist, but it came back to teaching,” she recalls.
Read the full feature in the weekend Bowie News.
Retiring Saint Jo Elementary Principal Denise Thurman stands in front of a colorful mural outside her office at the school. (Photo by Barbara Green)
COUNTY LIFE
Forestburg joins Hwy. 82-287 yard sale
The Forestburg Community Service Club will be participating in Highway 82/287 Yard Sale on June 2-3.
The yard sale will be indoors at the Forestburg Community Center, 16617 FM 455 at the intersection of FM 455 and FM 677– conveniently located between highways 82 and 287.
Donations may be dropped off from 3-6 p.m. on June 1. All proceeds will benefit the upkeep of the community center and the historic log cabin in Forestburg.
Anyone who would like to have their own yard sale in conjunction with the center may rent an outdoor space for the two-day event by contacting Debbie at 940-577-6707.
COUNTY LIFE
Chisholm Trail Rodeo royals named
(Left) Rylie Lamar was crowned the 2023 Chisholm Trail Rodeo Queen last week with Kaitlyn Garrison, the 2023 princess. See rodeo photos in the weekend Bowie News. (Courtesy photo)
COUNTY LIFE
Blood drive on May 22
Smile, summer is just around the corner. Get ready by giving blood with Our Blood Institute at a local blood drive and help save a life.
Our Blood Institute will conduct a blood drive in Nocona from 1-6 p.m. on May 22 at the First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall.
With your blood donation you’ll receive a free ticket to Science Museum Oklahoma, Frontier City or Hurricane Harbor.
Successful donors will also receive a smiley “I’m a Blood Donor” T-shirt, while supplies last.
“Give blood and walk away with a smile,” said Dr. John Armitage, president of Our Blood Institute. “Your blood donation is essential to keeping up the blood supply in your local hospitals so lives can continue to be saved every day.”
Anyone who is healthy and 16 years old* or older can give blood.
Blood can be donated every 56 days and platelets can be given as often as every seven days, up to 24 times a year.
Appointments to donate can be made online at the center website at obi.org or by calling 877-340-8777.
Trending
-
NEWS6 months ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS4 weeks ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS5 months ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS2 weeks ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS4 months ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS6 months ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint
-
NEWS1 month ago
UTV driver killed in crash
-
NEWS6 months ago
City of Bowie being sued over tract of lakefront property