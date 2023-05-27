Game warden reminds holiday boaters, fishermen to be prepared to meet rules

Memorial Day weekend is considered the first official holiday of the summer, which means if the weather cooperates people will be taking to the lakes for fishing and boating, as well as swimming.

Preston Kleinman, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department game warden for Montague County, said conditions look good for the holiday week at the two mains lakes, Amon G. Carter outside Bowie and Lake Nocona. The forecast predicts mild rain chances.

“Both lakes are nearly full, but boaters should still watch for any possible underwater hazards such as logs. At Amon Carter those hazards vary depending on which side you are on, be cautious around the Rock Island in that lake. Lake Nocona is not quite full, but the same safety precautions apply,” said the warden.



Kleinman said law enforcement will be working the highways as well as the lakes across Texas to help ensure it is a safe holiday for all those out and about. He reminds boaters to make sure they have all their safety equipment in order such as appropriate-sized life jackets for all those traveling in the boat along with required lighting and boat registration information.

Fishermen need to make sure and have their license on their person whether they are on a boat or on the creek or lakeside.

All these violations can carry tickets with fines. The warden emphasized caution with alcohol use while boating, noting driving while intoxicated also applies to boaters and can result in a ticket or even an arrest.

Regulations for boating and fishing are available at tpwd.texas.gov.

