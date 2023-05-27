NEWS
Game warden reminds holiday boaters, fishermen to be prepared to meet rules
Memorial Day weekend is considered the first official holiday of the summer, which means if the weather cooperates people will be taking to the lakes for fishing and boating, as well as swimming.
Preston Kleinman, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department game warden for Montague County, said conditions look good for the holiday week at the two mains lakes, Amon G. Carter outside Bowie and Lake Nocona. The forecast predicts mild rain chances.
“Both lakes are nearly full, but boaters should still watch for any possible underwater hazards such as logs. At Amon Carter those hazards vary depending on which side you are on, be cautious around the Rock Island in that lake. Lake Nocona is not quite full, but the same safety precautions apply,” said the warden.
Kleinman said law enforcement will be working the highways as well as the lakes across Texas to help ensure it is a safe holiday for all those out and about. He reminds boaters to make sure they have all their safety equipment in order such as appropriate-sized life jackets for all those traveling in the boat along with required lighting and boat registration information.
Fishermen need to make sure and have their license on their person whether they are on a boat or on the creek or lakeside.
All these violations can carry tickets with fines. The warden emphasized caution with alcohol use while boating, noting driving while intoxicated also applies to boaters and can result in a ticket or even an arrest.
Regulations for boating and fishing are available at tpwd.texas.gov.
Read the full story in your weekend Bowie News.
Bowie proclaims EMS Week, gets updates on several city projects
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
The Bowie City Council proclaimed EMS Week and learned the city received a portion of a grant to fund three generators with a possibility of more.
Councilors met Tuesday night and accepted the proclamation recognizing the work of its EMS team. Several members of the fire department were present to receive the proclamation. Theme for the week is: “Where Emergency Care Begins.”
The only action item was approval of a new board member to the Bowie Community Development Board. Jakob Bullard was recommended by the board.
Bowie Library Director Beth Hiatt also reviewed the upcoming Summer Reading program that begins June 6 and continues each Tuesday through July 25. It will be at 10 a.m. at the Bowie Community Center, except for June 13 when there is a field day at the soccer fields.
City manager report
Bert Cunningham said he had good news on several projects. The city’s grant application to fund the Mill Street railroad bridge project has been received by the U.S. Department of Transportation, which he said “Is in itself a milestone” due to the long-drawn-out process for the application.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
Mayor Gaylynn Burris presented a proclamation for EMS Week to members of the City of Bowie Fire Department at Monday night’s city council meeting. EMS staff attending were Jay Ward, Matthew Fonner, Michael Dulceak, Kyle Hoffman and Chief Doug Page. The theme is “Emergency Care Begins Here.” (News photo by Barbara Green)
Bowie seniors visit all campuses
Members of the Bowie High School graduating class took their senior walk through all four campuses Wednesday getting congratulations from students and teachers. Pictured: Walking through Bowie Elementary. The Jackrabbits will graduate in ceremonies Friday night. Watch for more photos from the walk in the mid-week edition. (Photo by Barbara Green)
Graduation keepsake section in mid-week Bowie News
It’s here the 2023 Graduation Keepsake section featuring graduates from each Montague County high school and Bellevue. We hope you enjoy this special section that showcases each senior. The Bowie News staff has enjoyed following and covering the accomplishments of all these seniors and week look forward to seeing what the future has to offer them.
