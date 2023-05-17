COUNTY LIFE
Gavel comes down for one last time: 97th District Judge retires May 31
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
Six months into his law practice rookie attorney Jack McGaughey went into court for one of his first court-appointed cases, for a mental commitment. He went into the courtroom, asked the deputy where his client was, and was told: “Out in my car trying to kick out the windows.” McGaughey went out to talk to him through the windows but it had no effect whatsoever.
Not the most auspicious case to help launch your career, but on May 31 the Nocona native retires from a nearly 40-plus year career as an attorney, prosecutor and 97th District Judge. McGaughey is enjoying something of a farewell tour with retirement parties in each of the three counties in the 97th, Archer, Clay and Montague. The local party will be 2-4 p.m. on May 19 in the district courtroom in Montague.
The governor will appoint a person to fill out the term until the next election. Four applicants have been confirmed.
Read the full feature in the mid-week Bowie News.
Pictured: Judge Jack McGaughey takes a last look around the 97th District Courtroom where he has presided for the past 10 years as judge, plus more than 35 as county attorney, assistant district attorney and district attorney. (Photo by Barbara Green)
COUNTY LIFE
Bowie High FFA celebrates its year of projects
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
One of the larger audiences of recent years looked on as Bowie FFA presented its top awards for the years and said thank you to its supporters.
A special guest at Tuesday night’s banquet was Windsor Godfrey, state FFA president, from nearby Bryson.
Chapter awards recognize the work of freshmen up to seniors in a variety of projects.
Senior Kenzie Short received the Dekalb Award which is given to the senior ag science student who has excelled in all phases of the ag. science/FFA program with an emphasis on real-world agriculture and the project program.
Top photo:(Back podium) Tim Walker presented the Trent Walker Memorial Jackets to (Center) Colton Dosch, Greenhand and Theron Waldrop, chapter.
Read the full story and see more photos from the banquet in your weekend Bowie News.
This large group of FFA members were recognized for their participation in Leadership Development and Career Technology events this past year.
COUNTY LIFE
Remember your mother this Sunday on Mother’s Day
Mother’s Day is a time to express love and appreciation for mothers, sentiments that are often expressed with gifts. Flowers are a popular present to bestow on Mother’s Day, as they can brighten a room and bring a sweet aroma to any household.
While any flowers may ultimately suffice on Mother’s Day, gift givers may want to select flowers for Mom that convey specific messages. The language of flowers has been recognized for centuries. Though perhaps not as heralded as it once was, flower symbolism persists to this day. Here’s a look at some of the meanings behind certain types of flowers to help guide Mother’s Day gifting.
· Amaryllis: These plants start as bulbs and are naturally spring-blooming flowers. The name comes from the Greek word “amarysso,” which means “to sparkle,” and they symbolize pride.
· Aster: These daisy-like flowers are delicate-looking perennials. Asters make great gifts because they symbolize love and daintiness.
· Begonia: There are more than 2,000 types of begonias, and the flower symbolizes deep thoughts. Begonias were made famous by French horticulturist Michel Bégon, who thought the blooms looked like beautiful girls.
· Bleeding heart: These flowers are red and pink blossoms that look like the perfect heart shape with a teardrop at the bottom. They’re beautiful and symbolic of love and affection.
· Buttercup: These are associated with youthfulness and cheerfulness and can call to mind childhood days spent picking buttercups and holding them under chins to reveal that you like butter. The flower is known for its beauty and innocent charm.
· Camellia (white): White camellias stand for purity and innocence, but they also symbolize admiration and respect. Camellias make beautiful additions to any bouquet.
· Daisy: Daisies are happy-looking flowers, and according to Norse mythology they represent motherhood and children.
· Delphinium: Delphiniums come in pink, white and blue varieties and embody youth and renewal. They’re a good pick if you want to convey a continued or renewed affection for a person.
· Tulip: Tulips with an orange hue are thought to represent understanding and appreciation. They can express appreciation for Mom or another special person. Yellow tulips symbolize happiness, while pink tulips are symbolic of love. Red blooms should be reserved for sweethearts.
COUNTY LIFE
Postal carriers collect food on Saturday
Fill a bag this Saturday as the U.S. State Postal workers collect nonperishable food items to help feed local families.
Most local residents received a paper bag for the food drive in their mailbox this week, but if you did not just leave a bag of food items by your mailbox. The letter carrier will pick it up and it will be delivered to food banks and pantries in your community.
Help stamp out hunger the second Saturday in May.
Trending
-
NEWS6 months ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS4 weeks ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS4 months ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS2 weeks ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS4 months ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS6 months ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint
-
NEWS1 month ago
UTV driver killed in crash
-
NEWS6 months ago
City of Bowie being sued over tract of lakefront property