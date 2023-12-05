OBITUARIES
Gordon A. DePriest
April 2, 1933 – May 10, 2023
BOWIE – Gordon A. DePriest, 90, died on May 10, 2023.
Service arrangements are pending.
DePriest was born April 2, 1933 in Kansas City, MO to Argie DePriest and Madge Estell Reed DePriest. He attended school in Commerce, OK. He was drafted into the Army at 19 years old and served until 1961. He married Jaunda Jo Henderson on Feb. 14, 1952 in Fort Worth and together they raised three sons. Following Jo’s death in 1996, DePriest married Margie Katharine Hammonds on Jan. 2, 1998 in Bowie.
He was a member of Voice of Triumph Assembly of God Church in Sunset and Masonic Lodge of Bowie as well as the VFW. He retired from Mrs. Bairds Bakery as a truck driver in 1997.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Argie and Madge DePriest; first wife, Jaunda DePriest and his oldest son, Bruce Kelly DePriest.
He is survived by his wife, Margie DePriest; sons, Bryce Kirby DePriest and Bryan Kenny DePriest; four stepchildren; sister, Fawn Gayle DePriest and numerous grandchildren.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
Carolyn Clark Mason
January 6, 1939 – May 6, 2023
BOWIE – Carolyn Clark Mason, 84, entered into God’s eternal Kingdom on May 6, 2023.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on May 12 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. on May 13 at the Carter Lake Road Church of Christ, 412 Rock Hill Rd. in Bowie. Burial will take place at Elmwood Cemetery, with lunch following in the fellowship hall of the Carter Lake Road Church of Christ.
Carolyn was born Jan. 6, 1939 in Plainview, TX to Bill and Clovesta Clark. Carolyn always said she had many fellas to choose from but the only choice for her was Bobby Mason. They married, June 16, 1957. She was known as a woman of great faith and the constant prayer warrior with abounding grace. Carolyn was a loving, devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Clovesta Clark and her dear brother-in-law, Bobby Sisemore.
Carolyn is survived by her husband, Bobby C. Mason; daughter, Danita Mason Lanning and husband, Don Lanning; son, Kelly Mason and wife, Dawn Mason; son, David Carl Mason; daughter, Anjanette Mason Bennett; 16 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Betty Sue Sisemore; brother, Danny Clark and wife, Vicky Clark as well as numerous beloved nieces and nephews.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
Leighton Ann Parsons
March 21, 2023 – May 4, 2023
NOCONA – Leighton Ann Parsons, infant, died on May 4, 2023.
Visitation will be at 1 p.m. on May 10 at the Montague County Cowboy Church. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. officiated by Minister Austin Wright. Burial will follow at Eagle Point Cemetery.
She was born on March 21, 2023 to parents Gage Parsons and Vienna Thomasson. She loved to be held close by her parents and loved ones. She loved being outdoors and was curious of the world around her. She was a lover of music, specifically listening to Zach Bryan songs. She loved car rides, but her favorite ones were in her Daddy’s truck.
She was preceded in death by one grandparent and five great grandparents.
She is survived by her parents, Gage Parsons and Vienna Thomasson; grandparent, Amanda Thomasson Hawthorne; two great grandparents; two aunts; two uncles and numerous great aunts, great uncles, cousins, family and friends.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: Cook Children’s Medical Center Attn: Prayer Bear Program, 801 Seventh Ave, Fort Worth, TX, 76104.
Arrangements entrusted to Jerry Woods Funeral Home of Nocona.
Floyd Worthy Rhyne
BOWIE – Floyd Worthy Rhyne, 90, passed away peacefully on April 29, 2023 at his home surrounded by his beloved family.
Family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on May 2 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.
A funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. on May 3 at the Old Country Church in Bowie with Pastor Doyle Wade officiating. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.
Floyd was born on Dec. 20, 1932, in Pleasant Ridge to Claude and Velma Gladish Rhyne. He attended school in Bowie and graduated in 1950.
In 1952 he was drafted into the United States Army. He went through basic training in Fort Hood and was then deployed to Korea where he served honorably.
On Feb. 7, 1959, Floyd married the love of his life, Noretta Hager and together, for the next 64 years, they lived, worked and raised their family in Bowie. In 1968, just shortly after his father passed away, Brother Paul Henderson led Floyd to the Lord and he accepted Jesus as his personal savior. Floyd grew up in a tough generation, born during the Great Depression, this made for a tough exterior, but for all of us who were blessed to call him son, husband, dad, pawpaw, brother, or uncle, we knew the kindhearted, gentle, compassionate man that he was. He loved his Lord and family unconditionally and he never wavered.
Floyd was self-employed for the majority of his life and got his start in the service station business in Bowie. After selling the stations he owned and operated laundromats in and around Mesquite.
In 1973 he started Floyd Rhyne Trucking and later added Bowie Construction and Dozer Service with his son and partner Darren. After a brief retirement, he started Premier Tank Truck service in 2001 and operated until selling in 2007. Regardless of the business, through hard work and dedication he was always successful in business. He owned his failures and successes and never procrastinated, if something needed to be done, he took care of it immediately. He had a keen eye for detail, a strong work ethic and he knew how to apply these qualities to the job.
His favorite pastime was working, but when he wasn’t working, he also enjoyed his cattle operation where he raised registered Angus cattle, quail hunting and collecting guns, no matter the number in the gun collection, he was always looking for the next one to buy. He also, in his opinion, owned and loved the two best Dachshunds that God ever made, Mitch and Cassie.
Floyd is preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Velma Rhyne, and great-grandson, Heath Burns.
Floyd is survived by his wife of 64 years, Noretta Rhyne; son, Darren Rhyne and wife Misty, Nocona; daughter, Gaile Hand and husband Rusty, Park Springs; son, Bart Davis and wife Rhonda, Wautagu, TX; daughter, Rhonda Richey and husband Don, Bowie; grandchildren, Jake Rhyne, Brooklyn Rhyne, Ashton Burns and husband Tyler, Asa Hand and wife Shelby, Kiki Hall and husband John, Jason Richey and wife Jennifer, Jeremy Richey and wife Nicki, Justin Richey and wife Courtney; 15 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Betty Graves and Judy Gillaspia; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
