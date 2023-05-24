NEWS
Graduation keepsake section in mid-week Bowie News
It’s here the 2023 Graduation Keepsake section featuring graduates from each Montague County high school and Bellevue. We hope you enjoy this special section that showcases each senior. The Bowie News staff has enjoyed following and covering the accomplishments of all these seniors and week look forward to seeing what the future has to offer them.
K9 finds assault suspect
By BARBARA GREEN
Bowie Police on Tuesday continued its investigation into a Monday assault that led to a brief manhunt and put the high school campus in “lockdown,” uncertain of the suspect’s location.
It was a pair of unclear, yet possible threats that sent Montague County law enforcement scrambling across the area Monday following up on two separate incidents.
Bowie incident
Bowie Police Chief Guy Green said the two incidents were triggered almost at the same time shortly before 3 p.m. on Monday.
Police received an emergency call from a female driver saying she was being assaulted in her vehicle at 2:52 p.m. The dispatcher also received a call from a truck driver who reported he had seen a woman being attacked in a vehicle and he had stopped to try and assist when the male suspect jumped out of the vehicle and fled.
Green said the driver of the 2008 Dodge pickup, Crystal Martinez, 41, Bowie, met with Sgt. James Bohannon at southbound U.S. Highway 287 south of the Farm-to-Market 1125 exit. Two truck drivers also had stopped and were witnesses.
Suicide averted by sheriff negotiators
By BARBARA GREEN
An emergency call from a concerned father about his son’s suicidal thoughts sent the staff of the Montague County Sheriff’s office into action Monday afternoon searching for the man.
The initial incident began at 1:52 p.m. when the sheriff’s office received a call from a father who said his son, age 42, came to his home and got his shotgun leaving and threatening suicide.
Sheriff Marshall Thomas said he was first to arrive at the man’s residence on Boddy Road, as he and Deputy Aaron Brandle, both certified negotiators started trying to talk with him via the patrol car public address system. They also assessed the vehicles at the scene to make sure he did not go anywhere.
County can expect 5.5% increase in health insurance rates
By BARBARA GREEN
Montague County can anticipate an increase in its health insurance costs in the 5.5% range when the renewal arrives this week.
The commissioners’ court heard from Jonathan Collander and Amy Bridges of the Texas Association of Counties health and employee benefits department as they offered the mid-year review.
Collander briefly touched on the document sent to the court on its renewal noting they generally like to see a loss ratio of about 94%, but the county is at 99.9% and for the last three years average 107%.
The county has averaged a 3.7% increase across the past three years and Collander said they can expect 5.5% this year; however, he said they will work with the county on its program and benefits to find what works best for it.
(Left) Kimberly Davis of adult protective services and fellow Department of Health Services staff presented the Elder Abuse Awareness Month proclamation at Monday’s commissioner’s court meeting. (Photo by Barbara Green)
