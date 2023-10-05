Lady Panthers lose to Blum in playoffs

The Bowie Jackrabbits are moving on as they defeated Peaster in their bi-district series on Saturday in a thrilling conclusion.

After blowing out the Greyhounds 12-0 on Friday, the Jackrabbits won 4-3 on a walk-off sacrifice fly from Seth Hall in the 10th inning on Saturday to drive in Carson Sanders for the series clinching run.

Bowie were favorites heading into the series, but not overwhelmingly so with the Jackrabbits being a second seed and Peaster a three seed.

Still, Bowie was coming in with a lot of confidence, going 6-1 in the second half of district while picking up wins against 2A playoff opponents Seymour and Windthorst.

Freshman Edmond DeLeon got the start on the mound in game one on Friday played at Peaster. The Jackrabbits won six of DeLeon’s seven starts during district play and established himself as the team’s ace despite his young age.

He got some help from the offense in the top of the first. With one out, Tucker Jones picked a good time to hit his first home run of the season, hitting over the centerfield fence to put Bowie up 1-0. It was a sign of things to come for more of the Jackrabbit batters.

It was quiet for both teams offensively in the second and third innings before Bowie decided to start bombing more balls over the fence. In the top of the fourth inning, Brody Armstrong hit a two-run home run over the left field fence to extend the Jackrabbits lead to 3-0.

Troy Kesey followed suit in the fifth inning with a solo home run. Seth Hall followed with a double and two batters later Cy Egenbacher drove him in with a single.

Following another double hit by A.J. Whatley that put two runners in scoring position, a balk by the Peaster pitcher allowed Egenbacher to come in and score, doubling Bowie’s lead to 6-0 before a strikeout ended the scoring chance.

In the sixth inning, Kynan DeMoss drove in a run on a groundout to the shortstop. Kesey followed with his second solo home run of the game to score another run.

Next, Hall hit a double, would advance to third base on a wild pitch and then later scored thanks to an error by the catcher. Bowie was up 9-0 heading into the final inning and the team was not stopping.

With two runners on base and two outs, DeMoss hit a three-run home run to put the cherry on top of the blowout 12-0 win for Bowie.

With Peaster getting two runners on base thanks to back-to-back fielding errors with two outs, the final out came when one of them tried to advance to second base.

Bowie won 12-0.

DeMoss led the team with four RBIs while Kesey and Armstrong were second with two each. The team had a season high five home runs in the game, with Armstrong, DeMoss, Jones each getting one and Kesey finishing with two.

On defense, DeLeon finished with a complete game shut out, allowing only three hits and walking two batters and striking out four. With the two in the seventh inning, Bowie finished with three fielding errors in the game.

Despite the blow out win, game two was a different story as the Jackrabbits hosted on Saturday at noon, with the possibility of a game three scheduled for afterwards though Bowie fans hoped it would not.

