SPORTS
Lambert enters the hall of fame
Cody Lambert, a pioneering figure in rodeo, was inducted into the Bull Riding Hall of Fame during the 9th annual induction ceremony and reunion on May 20 in the Fort Worth Stockyards.
The Bowie cowboy was part of the class that includes Cody Snyder, Dickey Cox, Kenny Wilcox, Rickey Lindsey, Rick Chatman, John Gloor, R.C. Bales, Bernis Johnson, Ronnie Bowman and bull O18 Cowtown.
The Bull Riding Hall of Fame is located at Cowtown Coliseum in Fort Worth. Its goal is to honor all of the bull riding champions, as well as preserve the history of bull riding, housing inductee exhibits, accomplishments, photos, videos and personal effects. It has four categories: Bull riders, bull fighters, bulls and legends.
Lambert makes his home outside of Bowie with his wife, Leanne. They met on the circuit as she was a barrel racer and they married in May 1982. They welcome son Riley four years later.
He grew up in the rodeo with two grandfathers who competed, so it was no surprise when he fell in love with the sport. His father was a successful racehorse jockey winning the first All American Futurity and he went on to be a top trainer.
Lambert began bronc riding at the high school level, before attending Sul Ross University where he won the Men’s All Around at the 1982 National Collegiate Rodeo Association Finals. In a March 2021 interview in the North Texas Farm and Ranch, he recalls when he went professional the only two events that made sense were saddle bronc riding and bull riding.
He qualified to compete in the National Finals Rodeo in saddle bronc riding in 1981, 1990 and 1991. in bull riding he would make an appearance in the finals in 1985, 1986, 1988, 1989 and 1991-1993. He also became a Texas Circuit Finals Champion twice in saddle bronc, twice in bulls and three years as All Around.
“Looking back on it, I don’t know that bull riding was my best event. I think I worked a lot harder at the bull riding It was a different kind of challenge, so I think I put more into it,” Lambert told NTFR.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
NHS rodeo team compete at finals
The Nocona High School rodeo team had two competitors compete in the finals of the North Texas High School Rodeo Association last weekend.
Tomi Womack came away earning the all-around cowgirl award for 2022-2023 along with several placed finishes in all of the disciplines while Kiley McCracken placed sixth in both barrels and poles.
Womack earned second place in breakaway roping, third place in walk-up goats and fourth place in ride-up goats. To top it all off on an emotional note, her late horse Harley, who passed away in November, won pole horse of the year.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
All-district softball selections revealed
The all-district softball selections are now all in with all of the teams in their districts out of the playoffs.
For Bowie, Chloe Kinney was a first team all-district selection in the tough district 7-3A. Second team selections included Haley Webb, Kenzie Short, Kaylie Kinney and Maddie Mandela.
Both Nocona and Saint Jo were in the same district 10-2A. The Lady Indians had Tobie Cable earn the district’s offensive player of the year. Reagan Phipps and Avery Crutsinger were first team selections while Abby Hill was a second team selection and Denise DeLeon was named honorable mention.
The Lady Panthers were the only 1A team in the district, but still had some players earn honors. Taylor Patrick and Payzlie Cervantes were both first team selections while Maxey Johnson was a second team selection.
To see the full list, including academic all-district selections, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
Chisholm Trail rodeo puts on show
The 71st Chisholm Trail rodeo was last weekend at Nocona and entertained the crowd with two nights of rodeo action.
With action from competitors competing in the United Professional Rodeo Association and the International Pro Rodeo Association, it was a fierce competition.
In bareback riding, Tyler Griffin won first place and earned $1,086. In barrel racing, Ryann Pedone won first and earned $1,850.
In breakaway roping, Timber Allenbrand won first and earned $2,395.27. Calf roping was won by Tate Jordan who took home $1,982.02. Steer wrestling was won by Gary Gilbert who earned $1,923.20.
The team roping team of Kaleb Driggers and Paul Eaves earned first place and won 1,852.35.
Jeston Gilliam won the ranch bronc riding by half a point and earned $1,088.60. In saddle bronc riding, Clint Lindenfeld won first place and $1,058.
The final event, the bull riding, was won by Cort McFadden who took home $1,061.17.
The full results are in the weekend edition of the Bowie News.
