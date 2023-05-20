New structures push preliminary property values up for 2023

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

New construction across Montague County has pushed overall preliminary property values up by nearly $172 million for 2023.

It was those new structures that also delayed the arrival of preliminary property value notices which traditionally come during the first week of May or as per the tax code as soon as feasible after May 1. Appraisers said all those had to be put on the schedule, which takes time. Along with new structures, energy values have increased significantly for oil and natural gas.

Chief Appraiser Kim Haralson said Wednesday they were putting some 21,000 preliminary property value notices into the mail, plus an additional 5,184 for personal property. Another 72,304 in mineral notices were prepared and mailed by Pritchard & Abbott.

“It took us longer because of the new construction outside of our one-third reappraisal area,” said Haralson. “We picked up new construction valued at $73,000,000. We would go down a gravel road to pick up three new structures and find 10 new structures. We finally had to just cut it off there were so many to measure,” said the appraiser.

Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.