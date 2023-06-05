NHS barbecue team ready for ‘state’ cook

The Nocona High School barbecue team has enjoyed a successful first year of competition and it is capped off not only with a trip to the state cook, but an invitation to attend the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest in Memphis May 17-20.

The team has been practicing the past several weeks getting prepared for the state barbecue competition on May 6 in Burnett.

Both teams, Second Hand Smokers and Burnt Ends, qualified by placing in the top 10 at one of the qualifier contests earlier this year. They will compete with 80 other teams in dutch oven desserts, pork chops, skirt steak tacos, chicken and ribs.

For the Memphis event, team sponsor Deanna Messer said Matt Messer owner of Cotton Gin Smokers and pitmaster, owner and operator of Low and Slow Smokehouse in North Carolina invited the team to join them at the competition.

Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News. Pictured below are the colorful new smokers being used by the Nocona BBQ team. (courtesy photos)