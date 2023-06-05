COUNTY LIFE
NHS barbecue team ready for ‘state’ cook
The Nocona High School barbecue team has enjoyed a successful first year of competition and it is capped off not only with a trip to the state cook, but an invitation to attend the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest in Memphis May 17-20.
The team has been practicing the past several weeks getting prepared for the state barbecue competition on May 6 in Burnett.
Both teams, Second Hand Smokers and Burnt Ends, qualified by placing in the top 10 at one of the qualifier contests earlier this year. They will compete with 80 other teams in dutch oven desserts, pork chops, skirt steak tacos, chicken and ribs.
For the Memphis event, team sponsor Deanna Messer said Matt Messer owner of Cotton Gin Smokers and pitmaster, owner and operator of Low and Slow Smokehouse in North Carolina invited the team to join them at the competition.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News. Pictured below are the colorful new smokers being used by the Nocona BBQ team. (courtesy photos)
Storm sirens blare across county, storm damage light
The storm sirens rang out across Montague County Thursday evening as heavy storms created potential tornado conditions including a confirmed funnel in the Bellevue area.
Tornado watches went up early evening with the tornado warning issued shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday. Kirk Higgins, City of Bowie emergency management coordinator, said there definitely was a tornado in Bellevue as the stormchasers were streaming it.
“The weather service just after that said the radar doesn’t look good for our area so they issued the warning. Just a few minutes later one was issued for Nocona, so sirens were going off in both communities,” said the coordinator.
Higgins said there were no funnels confirmed in the Bowie area but the storm clouds looked prime for one to pull out at any time. In Nocona the fire department storm watchers reported a rotating wall cloud to the west of the city moving east, prompting its sirens.
Friday morning officials in the area communities reported no significant damage other than lots of broken tree limbs.
Nocona also had heavy rain ranging from 1.5 inches near downtown to 2.4 inches eight blocks away. Bowie got .06 of an inch in downtown.
Pictured above, this large tree received damage on West Cedar Street in Nocona Thursday night. (Photo by Suzanne Storey)
Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum readies annual membership meeting
Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum will host its annual membership meeting and director elections at 6 p.m. on May 9 in the M.F. Ball Agricultural Center located behind the museum.
Victoria Lupia, conservator with Legacy Conservation, will give a short talk on the work she is doing to restore leather artist Dell Motley’s “Ten Commandments.” The museum voted took part in an assessment program that is part of the Institute of Museum and Library Sciences.
The Good Shepherd and The Ten Commandments, two of four of Motley’s largest art pieces, have been in storage due to their size and they are now being considered for a major preservation project.
Lupia has made several visits to the museum in recent months to develop a plan for the restoration of the “Ten Commandments,” which has been submitted to the board which approved the initial assessment and the start of restoration funding. The museum board has created a unique fundraising campaign where donors can adopt a part of the artwork based on the donation.
All museum members will then have a chance to view the restoration in progress.
Annual membership dues are payable at this meeting and those who are not members are invited to explore the many options by which to support the museum and its preservation of history. Visit talesandtrails.org for the schedule of membership levels.
County tax office changes hours
The Montague County Tax Assessor-Collector Kathy Phillips said new office hours will go into effect on May 15.
The new schedule for Monday-Friday will be 8 to 11:45 a.m. and 1 – 4:45 p.m. The office will close for lunch.
